Celebrity Jeopardy!: MCU's Simu Liu Among Contestants in Mayim Bialik-Hosted Primetime Edition
Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu will face a challenge greater than a CGI dragon — the six-by-five Jeopardy! game board — as one of the guest players on ABC’s Celebrity Jeopardy! this fall. Other celebs participating in the Mayim Bialik-hosted primetime outings include Michael Cera (Arrested Development), Aisha Tyler (Criminal Minds), Ray Romano (Everybody Loves Raymond), Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat), Patton Oswalt (seemingly everything these days), B.J. Novak (The Office), comedienne Iliza Shlesinger and WNBA star/commentator Candace Parker. The aforementioned players will compete for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice, when Celebrity Jeopardy! premieres Sunday, Sept. 25...
Jamie Lee Curtis Has a Very Important Message About Halloween Ends
Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis JOKES About Halloween Ends at Oscars 2022. Michael Myers and Laurie Strode are headed back to Haddonfield, Illinois for one final showdown. The best part? You don't have to leave your house to witness it. Self-proclaimed final girl Jamie Lee Curtis announced on Aug. 23 that Halloween Ends—the final installation in the beloved slasher series—will premiere simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock Oct. 14.
Hollywood Is Playfully Roasted in the First Look for Hulu’s Reboot
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. Reboots are so trendy they're now the inspiration for a new Hulu comedy. That's right, on Aug. 23, the streamer released the official trailer for the new series by Modern Family creator Steven Levitan, titled Reboot. The series follows the cast of a beloved ‘00s sitcom—played by Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville and Calum Worthy—as they come together to revive their once forgotten hit.
Could a Community Movie Still Happen? Dan Harmon Says...
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. There's nothing like a big sense of Community. After airing for six seasons on NBC, the ending in 2015 left the show's dedicated viewers eagerly hoping for a movie. And while the possibility of a Community movie has been teased over the year, series creator Dan Harmon has a promising update for fans.
See Elizabeth Olsen's Take on Candy Montgomery in First Look at Love and Death
Watch: Elizabeth Olsen Just Casually Revealed She's Married. Elizabeth Olsen is picking up the axe. HBO Max has released the first look at new miniseries Love and Death, which retells the chilling true story of accused axe murderer Candy Montgomery. Based on the real-life story of a Texas housewife, the...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Angelina Jolie and 14-Year-Old Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Enjoy Mother-Daughter Date to Dear Evan Hansen
Watch: Angelina Jolie Moves Daughter Zahara Into Spelman College. Nothing says mother-daughter bonding time quite like the theatre—just ask Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. The Eternals actress and her 14-year-old daughter—whose dad is Angelina's ex, Brad Pitt—attended a performance of Dear Evan Hansen in Philadelphia over the weekend. Not...
Priyanka Chopra Cuddles With Her and Nick Jonas' Baby Girl in Sweet New Photos
Watch: Inside Priyanka Chopra's 40th Birthday Celebration With Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra is reflecting on motherhood, describing her bond with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas as a "love like no other." The actress shared a pair of photos of her and Nick Jonas' 7-month-old baby girl to Instagram Aug....
Will Julianna Margulies Return to Season 3 of The Morning Show? Apple TV+ Says...
The cast of The Morning Show is waking back up. Season three of The Morning Show is on the way and Apple TV+ announced on Aug. 22 that fan favorite Julianna Margulies will officially be returning for the next installment. And it won't just be for a cameo, as Apple TV+ confirmed that she will have a major recurring role.
Casey Affleck Sends Message to Brother Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez After Missing Their Georgia Wedding
Watch: Casey Affleck Welcomes Jennifer Lopez to Family in Throwback Pic. Casey Affleck wasn't there to see his brother Ben Affleck marry Jennifer Lopez in Georgia this weekend. However, he did send a celebratory message from afar. Taking to Instagram Aug. 21, the Manchester by the Sea actor, 47, shared...
See The Wild Way Will Smith Returned To Social Media After Oscars Slap
Watch: Will Smith's Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino Breaks Silence About Oscars Slap. Will Smith is officially back on the 'gram. After teasing his return to social media, the actor shared a video of himself and his son Trey Smith, 29, facing off against a spider. In the clip, posted to Instagram...
Details on Anne Heche’s Final Resting Place Revealed
Anne Heche will soon be laid to rest. According to a death certificate obtained by E! News, the Donnie Brasco actress' body was cremated on Aug. 18, and her final place of burial has been listed as the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, Calif. Details on when she will be buried have not been shared.
How Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale Honored Son Zuma on His 14th Birthday
Watch: Gwen Stefani Returning to The Voice With Husband Blake Shelton. Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale officially have a 14-year-old on their hands. On Aug. 21, the "Hollaback Girl" singer shared a carousel of pictures of her and her ex-husband's son Zuma in honor of his 14th birthday, captioning the Instagram post, "happy 14th b day ZUMA!! we love u!!"
How Aly & AJ Almost Nabbed Starring Roles on Hannah Montana
Watch: Miley Cyrus Landed Hannah Montana Over THESE Child Stars. Aly & AJ will always be Cow Belles, but they almost were the belles of Malibu. Amanda Joy "AJ" Michalka, one-half of the musical duo who rose to prominence on the Disney Channel, revealed that she and her sister Aly Michalka almost had starring roles on Hannah Montana. The news comes just days after Hannah Montana casting director Lisa London shared that two actresses, Gossip Girl regular Taylor Momsen and Victorious star Daniella Monet, nearly got the titular role over the show's eventual lead Miley Cyrus.
Brian Austin Green Takes Baby Boy Zane on a Walk in Adorable New Photo
Watch: Brian Austin Green Gives Update on New Baby Boy. On Aug. 20, Brian Austin Green took to social media to share an adorable update on his son Zane Walker Green, who he welcomed with Sharna Burgess earlier this summer. "Getting so big so fast," he wrote, alongside a photo...
We’ll Let You Be the Judge of Aubrey Plaza’s Impression of Jennifer Coolidge
Watch: Aubrey Plaza Says White Lotus Season 2 Will Be "Very Different" They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery—but maybe there's an exception to every rule?. Aubrey Plaza and Jennifer Coolidge co-star in the highly-anticipated second season of The White Lotus, premiering in October on HBO, so E! News' The Rundown asked Aubrey to pay homage to the Emmy-nominated actress with an impression.
Kelly Clarkson Reflects on "Rough Couple of Years" After Brandon Blackstock Divorce
Watch: Kelly Clarkson Talks "Rough Couple of Years" After Split From Ex. Kelly Clarkson has been waiting for a moment like this…a summer off, that is. As a singer, talk show host and mother of two fresh off an eight-season run on The Voice, Clarkson keeps quite busy. And during an Aug. 22 interview on Today, the "Since U Been Gone" star shared she just had her first summer break from work in years, spending the much-needed few months off with her family.
The Last of Us First Look Shows Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey Fighting for Their Lives
Watch: Pedro Pascal Talks Bromance With Miguel Angel Silvestre. The first look at HBO's long-awaited The Last of Us show is finally here. On August 21, fans of the popular video game series got their first peek at the television adaptation, which so far has only been seen in paparazzi snaps or fan footage. During a sizzle reel for HBO Max's upcoming content, The Last of Us series got a full 30-second preview, which depicted beloved characters Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they hid in an abandoned building and trekked across a barren, snowy bridge.
Kendall Jenner Addresses "Out of Hand" Narrative About Her Family in Kardashians Teaser
Watch: Kendall Jenner Addresses Narrative About Kardashian Family. Kendall Jenner is done keeping up with the constant stories about her family. Ahead of the second season of the Kardashians—which premieres Sept. 22 on Hulu—a new teaser for the show has been released. "The narrative is so out of hand about me and my family," the 818 Tequila founder says in a confessional, "There's just no changing it."
HBO Max Reveals When You Can Expect And Just Like That... Season 2
Watch: "And Just Like That" Fashion Secrets REVEALED. And Just Like That... we are looking forward to 2023. On Aug. 21, HBO confirmed that season two of the Sex and the City spin-off will arrive next year. While the network didn't specify when in 2023 the new season will drop, we're keeping our fingers crossed that it will arrive sooner than later.
