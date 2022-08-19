For $4.25m, a Nantucket antique with exposed beams and a mural of itself and downtown

Read full article on original website
idesignarch.com
Impressive Seafront Home at the Tip of a Peninsula
This shingle-style home in Dartmouth, Massachusetts on Buzzards Bay sits on ten acres of land on the tip of Mishaum Point. The estate is surrounded by water on three sides with breathtaking views in all directions. Designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, a lighthouse-like tower anchors the west side of...
vineyardgazette.com
From Food and Rides to a Recycled Shark, Fair Captivates
West Tisbury was the place to be for the 160th annual Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society Fair, where a blend of old and new kept crowds entertained from August 18 to 21. More than 40,000 people took part in the summer tradition over its four-day run. “It’s the biggest party...
luxury-houses.net
This $5.85 Million Waterfront French Country Estate in Kingston is a Masterful Blend of Luxury Craftsmanship and Tranquility
The Estate in Kingston is a stunning private equestrian estate with endless possibilities, now available for sale. This home located at 31 Ortolani Circle, Kingston, Massachusetts; offering 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,778 square feet of living spaces. Call Mike Amaru – Keller Williams Realty – (Phone: (617) 877-9110) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Kingston.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown select board addresses Chappy Ferry ‘rumors’
At their Monday meeting, the Edgartown select board quelled concerns of Chappaquiddick residents relayed by Chappy steering committee member John Dropick regarding rumors of increasing boat fares stemming from a possible transfer of ownership of the ferry boats. A small group of seasonal Chappy residents are seeking to take over...
capecod.com
Cape Cod Summer Season Grows Longer but Housing Challenges Continue
DENNIS – Local business experts are saying Cape Cod’s busy summer is continuing to stretch into the shoulder seasons, but challenges persist for companies looking to serve customers longer. Dennis Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lois André said as the business community highlights the appeal of the fall...
capecodwave.com
The Knob & Quissett Harbor August Sunrise – SLIDESHOW
FALMOUTH – It was a muggy morning. It was a buggy morning. The sun rising over the coast of Falmouth and Buzzards Bay was showy, as I had hoped for and anticipated. On Saturday morning, I watched the sun rise from The Knob and then over Quissett Harbor. It...
capecoddaily.com
Strong thunderstorms affecting parts of Cape Cod
Special Weather Statement Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 543 PM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022 …A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Barnstable County through 645 PM EDT… At 543 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Provincetown, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 […] The post Strong thunderstorms affecting parts of Cape Cod appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Boston Globe
Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts
Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
relix
Levitate Flannel Jam Announces 2022 Artist Lineup: Greensky Bluegrass, Molly Tuttle, Midnight North and More
Levitate Flannel Jam has announced this year’s artist lineup for the highly anticipated traveling fall celebration, situated in the Northeastern region of the United States. The three-day event will kick off on Oct. 8 at Marshfield Fairgrounds in Marshfield, Mass, followed by an Oct. 9 date at Maine Craft Distilling in Portland, Maine, and a final stop at Cisco Brewers in Nantucket, Mass., on Oct. 10.
Bizarre Coincidence for Mattapoisett Boatyard
If you're superstitious, the most common bad luck day is usually Friday, the 13th, but for the Mattapoisett Boatyard, August 19 has become a day of misfortune. It was August 19, 1991 when the boatyard was walloped by Hurricane Bob, the costliest hurricane in New England history. The storm made...
capeandislands.org
Reflections on a memorial bench in Sandwich
I never met Irene but I think I would have liked her. What little I know of her comes from the bench placed in her memory at Shawme-Crowell State Forest in Sandwich. It’s an old-fashioned park-style bench with wooden slats for the seat and a molded metal backrest that features frogs dancing across lily pads. Two engraved rocks sit on it. One reads, “Every day is a gift”; the other, “Live Life to the Fullest.” A carved circular stone leans against the bench and is inscribed, “You have left our lives but will never leave our hearts.” It features what would only be called a kitty cat surrounded by a winged heart. Of course, there’s also a paw print.
theweektoday.com
Estimated cost of Long Wharf repairs set at $12.7 million
MATTAPOISETT – A $12.7 million price tag has been placed on the repairs for Long Wharf in Mattapoisett. This estimate was provided at the Aug. 22 Select Board meeting by Childs Engineering, the firm leading the Long Wharf study and repairs. “I was a little shocked to see this...
WCVB
Multi-vehicle crash with camper closes part of Route 6 on Cape Cod
EASTHAM, Mass. — A serious crash involving multiple vehicles and a camper closed part of Route 6 on Cape Cod for a while on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in Eastham on Route 6 east near 4680 State Highway. Pictures posted by Orleans Fire-Rescue showed debris from vehicles and...
nbcboston.com
Van Trapped in Flood Waters as Torrential Rains Pass Through
A van became trapped in deep flood waters in Bourne, Massachusetts, during torrential rains Monday afternoon. Heavy rain moved through the area around 2 p.m., causing substantial flooding on Shore Road near Shipyard Lane. Video from the scene showed several vehicles attempting to make it through the knee-deep puddle, despite...
Officials revealed cause of Mattapoisett boatyard explosion that left one worker injured
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. — Massachusetts fire officials revealed the cause of Friday’s explosion in Mattapoisett that injured a boatyard worker and sparked a massive blaze, which destroyed dozens of cars, boats, and even buildings. Mattapoisett Fire Chief Andrew Murray and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said the destructive fire...
Woman jumps into seal pool at Woods Hole aquarium, scaling safety barrier, then bikes off when staff pull her from water
The seals living at the Woods Hole Science Aquarium on Cape Cod welcomed an unexpected, unofficial and unsanctioned visitor Wednesday morning: a woman who decided to take a dip in the seal pool. The woman scaled a safety barrier and hopped into the water alongside the seals shortly after the...
Boston Globe
Ben Flanagan pulls away at Falmouth Road Race again
FALMOUTH – Photo finishes at the Falmouth Road Race have become a hallmark of Ben Flanagan’s career. The Kitchener, Ontario native became the first Canadian to claim the men’s title at Cape Cod’s premier road race in 2018 when he won the 7.1-mile jaunt from Woods Hole to the Falmouth Heights by a margin of just 2 seconds. Flanagan returned to Falmouth last summer and hoisted his second title after finishing 3 seconds faster than runner-up Biya Simbassa.
Cuddles, Selfies & Downward Dog: You're Invited to Goat Yoga at a Local Farm!
You're invited to goat yoga!Hidden Acres Homestead. (PLYMOUTH, MA) Hidden Acres Homestead invites you to their cute and fun event, Goat Yoga on The Farm! This adorable activity is for anyone 12 years or older, and is suitable for all levels of expertise. Led by instructor Erinn Cavanah, this 45-minute yoga experience will include "various poses while our goats prance around your mats showing off how cute they really are!"
whdh.com
Another Round Of Rain
While most locations picked up rain yesterday, rain totals varied quite a bit. Where downpours fired up, rain came down in buckets, adding up fast. In fact a few parts of Plymouth to Sandwich picked up 2-4″ of rain. Many towns south of the Pike picked up 0.50-1.50″ of rain. While totals were lower for other parts of the state, at least we did get some rain in the ground.
Massive fire rips through Mattapoisett Boatyard
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. — Firefighters battled a large fire at the Mattapoisett Boatyard Friday afternoon. Fire Chief Andrew Murray said a call came in around 1:21 p.m. for a possible explosion. Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from a rear building. Wind was a major issue for first responders,...
