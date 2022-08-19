Read full article on original website
New First-Party Xbox RPG Gets a Release Date
While it was not technically part of Gamescom's Opening Night Live yesterday, it would seem that developer Obsidian Entertainment wanted to still mark the event in general as it has now been announced that the first-party Xbox title Pentiment will release for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam as well as Windows 10 and 11 on November 15th. Also, as one might expect, it will of course come to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass that same day.
Dead Island 2 Gets Re-Revealed With New Trailer and 2023 Release Date
Dead Island 2 lives and it's coming very, very soon. The original Dead Island was a pretty massive title when it was released in 2011, largely thanks to an impressive marketing campaign that hooked players with its drama and unique setting. The game received mixed reviews, but went on to sell millions of copies, prompting a follow-up game in 2013. In 2014, a proper sequel to Dead Island, appropriately titled Dead Island 2, was announced, but quickly vanished from the public eye. In the time since, the game has changed developers multiple times, making many wonder if the game would ever see the light of day or if it would be dammed to development hell for eternity.
Gotham Knights Gets New Release Date
Gotham Knights developer WB Games Montreal and Warner Bros. Games have revealed a new trailer for the upcoming video game featuring the upcoming video game's villains. In addition to the new trailer, it was revealed that Gotham Knights is actually releasing earlier than previously announced. The latest information about Gotham Knights was shared during Gamescom's Opening Night Live today and follows a series of trailers honing in on specific characters over the past several months. The latest and greatest DC video game is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 21st.
"The most ridiculously detailed" photo of the moon has arrived
A viral post has revealed an incredible new image of the moon – but it wasn't captured by NASA. "The most ridiculously detailed" image of Earth's lunar neighbor was a two-year project captured by two astrophotographers.The 174-megapixel image, which shows the moon's colors, craters and glowing aura in stunning detail, was first revealed on Reddit on Saturday. Through Reddit and Instagram, Andrew McCarthy, known for his breathtaking astrophotography skills, teamed up with planetary scientist and fellow photographer Connor Matherne, who has been acclaimed for his striking and vibrant photos of galaxies and nebulae. The two previously worked together to create an...
Dragon Ball Super Finally Reveals One of Its Worst Wishes yet
Dragon Ball Super has revealed one of its WORST wishes yet – as seen in Chapter 87 of the Dragon Ball Super manga. Over the course of the series, we've seen people seek out or use the Dragon Balls for selfish and petty or outright evil reasons – but never have we seen a wish as dark, gruesome, and twisted as the one seen in this final chapter of the long-running Granolah Arc.
Former GTA Boss' Next Game, Everywhere, Gets First Trailer
The first look at Everywhere, a new game from former Grand Theft Auto boss and Rockstar Games president Leslie Benzies, was shown off at Gamescom 2022. Benzies is responsible for helping shepherd Rockstar Games as we know it by being one of the key creative minds on the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Some emails from a Rockstar Games lawsuit also revealed that Benzies was supposedly a major player in getting the first Red Dead Redemption in the shape it was for launch. Following Leslie Benzie's controversial departure from Rockstar Games, he went on to found a studio that aimed to make a massively ambitious game called Everywhere.
Mortal Kombat Leak Reveals Disappointing Plans for 30th Anniversary
A new leak associated with the Mortal Kombat video game franchise has revealed some disappointing news to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the series. In early October, it will have officially been 30 years since the original Mortal Kombat game first hit arcades. As such, a number of fans have been hoping that developer NetherRealm Studios would look to celebrate this occasion in a special way, perhaps with a re-release of some older entries in the series. Sadly, a way of honoring the 30th anniversary does seem to be coming, but it's not in the way that fans wanted.
Destiny 2 Making Major Fan-Requested Change
Bungie has revealed that it will be making a massive change to Destiny 2 that numerous fans have been requesting for quite some time. In recent years, Bungie has started to "sunset" previous expansions that came to Destiny 2 as a way of ensuring that the game doesn't become too bloated. And while this removal of content has bothered quite a number of fans, Bungie has now said that it's a strategy that it will no longer be looking to implement.
New PlayStation Event Rumored to Happen Very Soon
A new rumor has suggested that PlayStation is about to hold a new showcase incredibly soon. Over the course of this summer, a number of PlayStation fans have been waiting for Sony to announce a dedicated event where news on upcoming first-party games would be unveiled. And while we've had a couple of State of Play presentations over the course of 2022, it looks like a larger presentation could be happening in just a couple of short weeks.
Is Dungeons & Dragons Getting a New Edition in 2024?
Wizards of the Coast is launching a new version of Dungeons & Dragons in 2024, although the company won't call it a new edition. Last week, Wizards of the Coast started its multiyear process of "evolving" Dungeons & Dragons through a series of open playtests. The new system, called One D&D, is built on the foundation of the game's current Fifth Edition ruleset, but makes significant revisions to core rules such as what a Natural 20 does in the game. However, Wizards of the Coast refers to the new rules as an "update" to Fifth Edition or the "next generation" of Dungeons & Dragons instead of saying that they are building a new Edition of Dungeons & Dragons. This has led fans to wonder whether their rulebooks will still be valid and whether they'll have to learn an entirely new set of rules when the game comes out in 2024.
Gamescom 2023 Dates Announced
Gamescom 2022 just got underway this week following Tuesday's Opening Night Live segment that showed off trailers and announcements for a number of different games, but the dates for next year's event have already been set. It's been confirmed that Gamescom 2022 will take place roughly on the same dates that this year's event is held with the trade show officially scheduled to run from August 23rd to August 27th next year. This show will again be preceded by Opening Night Live which will have more new announcements and such in tow.
Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game Announced
Gamescom's Opening Night Live show treated viewers to quite the surprise with the reveal of Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game. This new title based on the cult horror hit from 1988 will be feature an asymmetrical setup similar to how other horror franchises have been adapted in recent years. A release date for the game hasn't been set just yet, but we know it'll be out in early 2023 and know roughly how the flow of the game will work based on info shared alongside the trailer.
Dead Island 2 Feature Lets Players Talk Directly to Zombies
Dead Island 2's Gamescom 2022 appearance treated viewers to a new trailer and a release date for the game, but we also learned of an interesting feature that'll let people interact with zombies directly through a different means other than smacking them. By using Amazon's newly announced "Alexa Game Control," players will be able to speak to zombies to elicit a reaction from them at times. Aside from that function, the voice control capabilities can also be used by players to get help navigating towards objectives or resources.
The Last of Us Director Teases Fans Following HBO Show Reveal
The director of The Last of Us has teased eager fans just a bit more following the first reveal of footage from the upcoming HBO TV series. To kick off this week, HBO finally gave us a brief tease of what can be expected from The Last of Us when it premieres next year. And while this footage on its own did enough to excite a number of fans, the game's director says that it's merely the tip of the iceberg.
PlayStation Plus Reveals New Free Weekend for PS5 and PS4
Sony has announced that it will be holding a new free trial period for PlayStation Plus to close out this coming week. While PS Plus has perhaps most notably become synonymous with the library of free PS5 and PS4 games that Sony gives out to subscribers, the platform is also still needed in order to play various multiplayer games on PlayStation consoles. Luckily, if you're someone who still isn't a PS Plus member, you'll be able to get the service a go for yourself in just a few short days.
Xbox Game Pass Adds 5 Classic Bethesda Games With Extra Freebie
Xbox Game Pass just added five new games from publisher Bethesda to go along with an additional bonus. As we've seen in the past, Xbox always likes to celebrate major events associated with the brand by bolstering the number of titles that are available to play via Game Pass. Fortunately for subscribers, this trend continued once again this weekend in tandem with Bethesda's annual QuakeCon event.
Olympus: Rebirth #1 Review: A Spirited, but Superfluous Visit With DC's Gods
While a lot of elements of DC canon have been expanded upon over the years, the recent treatment of the Wonder Woman family has been something unique. The Princess of Themyscira's mythos, and the long-overdue status quos of her supporting cast, have been fleshed out and explored in beautiful detail, particularly in the recent "Trial of the Amazons" crossover event. This week's Olympus: Rebirth #1 serves as a coda to the events of that title, diving into how Hippolyta's death affects the pantheon of gods — a story that doesn't necessarily prove to be essential, but is entertaining nonetheless.
Dragon Ball Super Confirms Plans for a New Arc
Dragon Ball Super has been busy this month with a new movie and all, but the manga has held its own if you hadn't been keeping up. For over a year at this point, the story's Granolah arc has kept fans entertained, and it even introduced a number of powerful forms few saw coming. But like all things, the arc had to end at some point. Now, Granolah's piece has come to an end, and reports have confirmed a new arc is in the works for Dragon Ball Super.
Brec Bassinger Teases Possible Stargirl "Crossover Cameo"
We're just a week away from the Season 3 premiere of DC's Stargirl and while both The Flash and Superman & Lois will return to The CW in 2023, Stargirl will be the only DC hero on the network this fall as Courtney Whitmore and her friends in the JSA take on new challenges in Blue Valley, Nebraska — including living side by side with their former enemies as well as a murder mystery they will need to work together to solve. But DC's Stargirl also comes at an interesting time for the network's DC-inspired shows. Superman & Lois' Season 2 finale revealed that that series takes place on an entirely different Earth than the network's long-running Arrowverse and on top of that The Flash, Earth-Prime's last remaining series, will enter its final season in Season 9. These shifts certainly seem to rule out much in the way of an crossovers, but Stargirl's Brec Bassinger tells The Flash Podcast that while nothing is actually in the cards at the moment, there have been some talk of there being some sort of "crossover cameo", somewhere in the DC Universe.
Netflix Adds New Witcher Content to Celebrate Nightmare of the Wolf Anniversary
Netflix expanded its growing collection of The Witcher content this week by adding a few more extras stemming off of its flagship live-action series, The Witcher, as well as the anime film Nightmare of the Wolf. The latter is celebrating its first anniversary this week following the release of the movie on August 23, 2021, and for those who either saw it then or are ready for a rewatch a year later, you've got an encyclopedia of monsters and other beasts waiting on your now to help guide you through the movie.
