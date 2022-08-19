ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Alabama man finally wins $1 million prize after playing Florida Lottery for 34 years

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n8mvt_0hNz9ns300

(WFLA) — An Alabama man is a new millionaire after purchasing a winning ticket from the Florida Lottery.

The Lottery said Thomas Fotopoulos, 53, of Dothan won a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game after purchasing a ticket at Fortune Liquors in Campbellton, Florida.

Fotopoulos said he has been playing the Lottery since 1988.

“I’ve been playing the Florida Lottery since it began,” he said. “I just had a feeling about the 500X THE CASH game. I still can’t believe it!”

The man received his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Fortune Liquors will also receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game also features a top prize of $25 million.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Troy Messenger

Baumhower’s Victory Grille is officially coming to Troy

At the Aug. 23 Troy City Council Meeting, the council approved a resolution to enter into a project development agreement for the construction of a Baumhower’s Victory Grille in the city. The project is more than a year in the making and initially came to a stall due to...
TROY, AL
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana State Trooper earns top award at Inspection Championship

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana State Trooper who recently competed in a national competition demonstrated his knowledge and proficiency by earning the event’s top award with the assistance of his teammates. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), Master Trooper Tim Guinn is the outstanding officer who attended a week-long training event that culminated […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Salon Owner Appointed to State Cosmetology Board

Misty Garrison, owner and stylist at Tuscaloosa's BloGo Salon and Skin Wellness, has been appointed by Governor Kay Ivey to the Alabama Board of Cosmetology and Barbering. According to a biography on her salon's website, Garrison, the wife of former Tuscaloosa city councilman Lee Garrison, started in the beauty industry in 1999 as an apprentice at a beauty salon in Mountain Brook, a suburban community in Birmingham.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dothan, AL
City
Campbellton, FL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
Dothan, AL
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: In the Garden with Kerry Heafner

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Kerry Heafner rejoins Ashley Doughty for another segment of In the Garden. Heafner discusses what we can do for our yards during this week of heavy rainfall. For more information, watch the video above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
LOUISIANA STATE
wdhn.com

Foreign suspects traffic over 300 pounds of marijuana from Dothan, authorities say

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Chinese immigrants were arrested and accused of multiple crimes including trafficking drugs in three states, with Dothan being the pickup location. Chinese immigrants, Xin Lei Chen, 33, and Yanchao Huang, 39, both of Flushing, New York, were arrested in Panama City, Fl, after a joint action by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Burea of Investigation(FBI).
DOTHAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Florida Lottery#The Lottery
wbrc.com

Former Troy football player sues ex-teammate and coaches

TROY, Ala. (AP) — A former Troy University football player has filed a lawsuit saying he was a victim of abuse by a onetime teammate that included sexual assault with a pool cue. The onetime player filed suit against another player and three others in federal court in Montgomery...
TROY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lottery
MyArkLaMiss

Report: Absent fathers cost Mississippi taxpayers millions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, State Auditor Shad White released a new report that shows Mississippi taxpayers will see an additional $700 million of current and future spending obligations as a result of fatherlessness. “Mississippians know that engaged fathers are critical for the well-being of children,” said White. “The added discipline and income that […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wdhn.com

15-year-long project in the making breaks ground in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dirt was flying into the air as the ground been broken on the Wiregrass Pets Rescue and Adoption Center which is a project that has been 15 years in the making. “I can’t even put into words how awesome this day has been and the...
DOTHAN, AL
Washington Examiner

Student shot dead in Alabama woods by woman living in violent, off-the-grid community

A Florida college student was shot dead by an Alabama woman who was living off the grid in the woods, according to police. The shooting occurred on Aug. 14 when Adam Simjee, 22, and his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, were driving near Cheaha State Park while on vacation when they pulled over to help what appeared to be a woman who needed help with her car, according to a statement from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Police officer killed in wreck in south Alabama

UPDATE (11:09 p.m.) State representative Shane Stringer posted a message on his Facebook page identifying the police officer killed as a Mount Vernon Police officer. He also went on to say he is praying for the Mount Vernon community during this time of loss. UPDATE (10:16 p.m.): Summerdale Police Chief Kevin Brock confirmed that a police […]
MOUNT VERNON, AL
MyArkLaMiss

Trial date set: Juveniles transfers to Angola on hold

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A two-day trial has been set for a federal lawsuit that would stop the transfer of juveniles to Angola at the Middle District Courthouse of Louisiana Tuesday. Attorneys representing Louisiana youth and their families, including Attorney Ron Haley filed an emergency motion last week to stop the transfer of juveniles […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Superintendents debate over how Louisiana high schools should be graded

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Changes are on the way regarding how schools are graded in Louisiana. But many superintendents oppose the new plan. “We need to do something. We’ve been talking about accountability for 20 years,” said Carolyn Runner, executive director for the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools. Louisiana Superintendent for Education Cade Brumley […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy