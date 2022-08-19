Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Victims in deadly Watsonville plane crash identified
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The identities of the three people killed in a plane crash over the Watsonville Municipal Airport have been released. According to the Santa Cruz County Coroner's Office, the victims are:. Stuart Camenson, 32, of Santa Cruz. Carl Kruppa, 72, of Winton. Nannette Plett-Kruppa, 67, of Winton.
SFGate
Lawsuit: Electrical equipment sparked deadly California fire
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — The daughter of a 76-year-old man killed last month when California's deadliest wildfire so far this year swept through a remote town has sued a public utility, alleging its electrical equipment sparked the blaze. The lawsuit filed Monday on behalf of Theresa Cogan claims...
Body in car found in lake during search for Kiely Rodni, California teen missing for two weeks
Law enforcement has been notified, according to the independent search team, but has not yet confirmed the identity of the body.
California Wildlife Left to Rot in Baking Sun as Drought Dries Lakes
Aquatic wildlife living in two particular lakes in Bakersfield are being left without a home as water levels continue to recede, per KGET.
California megadrought sends wave of death to Bakersfield wildlife
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two new casualties in Bakersfield from California’s punishing megadrought. Two small lakes, one at the Park at the River Walk and the other along the Kern River Parkway on Truxtun Extension are drying up and the aquatic wildlife in those two lakes, is left to rot in the summer sun. The […]
KTVU FOX 2
Arizona man charged with 3-week crime spree across Southern California, Arizona
LOS ANGELES - An Arizona man was charged Monday in a nearly month-long crime spree that spanned two states and four Southern California counties. Samuel Smith, 26, of Phoenix, was arrested over the weekend outside Rancho Cucamonga after a police chase that followed an alleged robbery at a PetSmart. He was charged Monday with 10 robberies across California and Arizona as well as assaulting federal officers.
California wildfires outpace effort to fill inmate crews despite $30 million training program
California has a first-in-the nation law and a $30 million training program aimed at helping former inmate firefighters turn pro. But a review found few results from those efforts.
kion546.com
Northridge Mall still not secure according to reports, photos submitted by the city
MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Four days after Milwaukee County Judge William Sosnay said the owners of the abandoned Northridge Mall had to have the property secured, photos and reports filed by the city of Milwaukee indicate work still needs to be done. “It is obvious from these reports and photos...
RV Caught on Fire in Sand City
SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A RV caught on fire near the Lucky's on California Avenue on Saturday night around 10:06 p.m. Monterey Fire confirmed to KION that they originally got called to a structure fire near the grocery store. When crews got there they saw that there was an RV on fire. Witnesses in the The post RV Caught on Fire in Sand City appeared first on KION546.
Smoke from Six Rivers Complex Fire prompts air quality advisory Tuesday
HUMBOLDT COUNTY – Fire crews have made significant progress containing the massive Six Rivers Complex Fire in Northern California, but the blaze continues to send smoke southwards to the Bay Area, air district officials said Monday.The wildfire complex in Humboldt and Trinity counties has burned 27,019 acres and was 80 percent contained as as of Monday morning, Cal Fire said.Smoke drifting from the fire is expected to bring hazy skies to the Bay Area and an air quality advisory has been issued for Tuesday by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.The smell of smoke may be present, but levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour standard. A Spare the Air Alert is not in effect and air quality is not expected to be unhealthy, according to the air district.Air quality readings are available at https://baaqmd.gov/highs.
SFGate
Three Watsonville teens charged with assault with a deadly weapon after firing bb guns at pedestrians
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) - Three teens have been arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon after firing bb guns at two people Monday night, said police. A person was sleeping on the steps of a building near Walker and Second Street when suspects in a Honda fired at him multiple times around 10 The post Three Watsonville teens charged with assault with a deadly weapon after firing bb guns at pedestrians appeared first on KION546.
This California Beach Is an Off-Roader’s Paradise
Are you dreaming of driving on dunes and camping on the sand? This is the perfect spot for you. The post This California Beach Is an Off-Roader’s Paradise appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
wbrc.com
Mount Vernon police officer Ivan Lopez killed in Summerdale traffic accident
SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mount Vernon police officer was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Monday evening in Summerdale. At midday Tuesday, the Mount Vernon police chief released the name of the officer -- Ivan Lopez, an officer who “loved the community and the community loved him,” Chief C. Duncan Herrington said in a statement.
wbrc.com
Another Alabama auto parts maker sued over child labor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Labor has filed suit against an Alabama auto parts manufacturer over alleged child labor practices, according to court documents filed Monday. The documents allege that Alexander City-based SL Alabama LLC., is violating provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 “by...
KTLA.com
Climate scientist Daniel Swain discusses California’s severe megaflood risk
The likelihood of a “megastorm” occurring in California has doubled due to climate change, according to a new study published earlier this month. With it, could come the potential for devastating flooding throughout much of the state. UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain joined the KTLA 5 Morning News...
KTVU FOX 2
Saltwater pushes its way into California's waterways
Saltwater from the ocean is moving farther into California's freshwater rivers and streams. Jacob McQuirk, an engineer with the Department of Water Resources, talks about how climate change is contributing to this dynamic.
LA And OC Will Feel Significant Temperature Increases From Climate Change
California is one of four states expected to see the largest increase in hot days. The other three are Texas, Arizona and Florida.
California farmers turning to drought-resistant plant agave
Farmers in Northern California are digging into a new and unusual option for their fields. Drought conditions have many farmers rethinking their crops, and agave is proving to be an alluring alternative.On a dry dusty hill in Yolo County, nestled between rows of olives and almonds, there's a strange and spiky sight. Craig Reynolds started them as an experiment and now the secret's out. "It's kind of almost too much to handle right now. I get phone calls every day from all over the place saying where can I get some agave seedlings?" said California Agave Council Director Craig Reynolds.Agave,...
PLANetizen
Inland Port Planned for Mojave Desert
According to an article by Jack Rogers in Globe St., “Kern County has approved the establishment of California’s first inland port in the middle of the Mojave Desert, a 410-acre container hub that will receive cargo by rail from congested ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach.”. The...
Comments / 0