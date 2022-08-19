ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating gunshots fired at house in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after gunshots were fired at a house along Stribling Circle on Tuesday night. Deputies said they responded to the scene shortly after gunshots were reported. A witness at the scene told deputies they saw...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect wanted following multiple incidents in Oconee County

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking for a suspect facing multiple charges for property crimes. Deputies said the suspect, 25-year-old Kenneth Charles Goss, is wanted on charges from four separate incidences. The first incident happened in late July on Denny...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man sentenced for 2019 home invasion in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Clinton man was sentenced to prison on Monday in connection with an armed home invasion. Anthony Wolfe and Rodrick Anderson stormed inside a Laurens County home in September 2019 where they robbed a victim at gunpoint. The pair also pointed a gun at the victim’s son who showed up at the house during the incident.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Suspect leads Simpsonville police on chase in stolen forklift

Deputies are searching for this break-in suspect. Do you recognize them. Courthouse evacuated after bomb threat in Henderson County. Officials evacuated the Henderson County courthouse after a bomb threat on Tuesday. Death of Rockstar Cheer founder under investigation.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after 4 inmates overdose at NC jail

RUTHEFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - After four inmates overdosed on drugs at the Rutherford County Detention Center on Monday, officials are investigating. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said all four inmates were given NARCAN. Three of them were transported to Rutherford Regional Medical Center for treatment and have since been released back into the jail’s custody.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Death of Rockstar Cheer founder under investigation

Deputies are searching for this break-in suspect. Do you recognize them. Courthouse evacuated after bomb threat in Henderson County. Officials evacuated the Henderson County courthouse after a bomb threat on Tuesday.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner says man started fire while being evicted in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said SWAT and the coroner were called to a home on Tuesday morning. Deputies said they received a report about a civil disturbance on Fields Avenue near Highway 24. A man was being evicted from a property there and Tuesday was the last day before he had to leave, according to officials. When deputies arrived on the scene, they said the man entered a camper and started a fire.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

4 inmates overdose at North Carolina detention center

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four inmates overdosed Monday at the Rutherford County Detention Center. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the inmates overdosed on some type of narcotic. Three of the inmates were administered Narcan by officers and then taken to the hospital. They were treated...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Pedestrian hit by logging truck in Oconee County, SCHP says

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash that involved a pedestrian who was hit by a logging truck in Oconee County. The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. on Cassidy Bridge Road near Amber Breann Drive in Mountain Rest, according...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Tip to Laurens County Crimestoppers leads to 2 arrests

A man and woman were arrested last month after an anonymous tip came in through Laurens County Crimestoppers. A tipster informed Crimestoppers of two individuals who were in possession of a stolen vehicle. Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed the vehicle, confirmed the information given and then arrested and charged the individuals.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

VIDEO: More than 40 dogs seized from Upstate home

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating as dozens of dogs were seized from a home on Tuesday. Deputies and Anderson County PAWS were at a home on Highway 221 North in Enoree where dogs were being taken away in crates. A spokesperson...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Group gathers to protest in custody death of Laurens Co. man

LAURENS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Loved ones and activists gathered outside the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon to protest the death of Jarvis Evans, an Upstate man who died inside the detention center last July. Evans was booked into the Johnson Detention Center in July 2021...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police trying to find man who exposed himself to victims at NC Walmart

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department is working to identify a man they say exposed himself to multiple victims at a Walmart store. The incidents occurred at the Walmart on Plaza Drive. Officers said they’ve received reports of two incidents of indecent exposure. Police...
FOREST CITY, NC
FOX Carolina

Rutherford Co. deputies involved in three chases over weekend

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were involved in multiple pursuits with suspects over the weekend. Deputies said the first chase began on August 20, when deputies tried to stop a motorcyclist for traffic offenses near US 221. The motorcyclist led deputies on a pursuit into South Carolina, where he was taken into custody by deputies from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Death of Tammy Zywicki remains unsolved

Coroner gives update after man set house on fire during eviction. The Anderson County coroner said a man who was being evicted set a home on fire while SWAT was called to the scene.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies serving warrant at home in Piedmont, dispatch says

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a home in Piedmont, according to dispatch. Dispatch said officials were called to Mansion Circle to serve a warrant Tuesday morning. Neighbors tells us there are more than a dozen officers responding to the home. We...
PIEDMONT, SC

