Leon Co. Commissioner Rick Minor wins re-election
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rick Minor won a second term on the Leon County Commission, garnering well over half the votes Tuesday against candidates Joey Lamar and Damon Victor. ”I feel great. I mean, this is a really great night for us. We’re actually winning by a larger margin than...
Longtime Leon Co. Commissioner Bill Proctor re-elected
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Bill Proctor has won another term on the Leon County Commission, taking nearly 60% of the vote and defeating candidates Donna Cotterell and Terrance Barber in Tuesday’s election. “Very very grateful to the citizens of Leon County for again affirming their belief in my capacity...
O’Keefe & DeBoles-Johnson will vie for Dozier’s seat on Leon Co. Commission
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - David O’Keefe and Paula DeBoles-Johnson are set to face off in the fall, vying to replace Kristin Dozier serving District 5 on the Leon County Commission. Out of a four-person field, they earned the top two spots in Tuesday’s election. Dozier is giving up...
Crow leads in race to replace Jimbo Jackson on Leon Co. Commission
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hannah Crow leads the field of candidates vying to replace Jimbo Jackson in the Leon County Commission, District 2 seat. With all precincts reporting, Crow had nearly 1500 votes, or 26% of the vote in a crowded field of seven candidates. “Now that those relationships and...
Leon Co. Commissioner Nick Maddox to face Josh Johnson in November
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Incumbent Nick Maddox will face Josh Johnson in November as he seeks another term as Leon County Commissioner. Maddox won about 43% of the vote. Johnson was at 30%, with Rudy Ferguson, Sr. at about 16%, and Dominique Zumbo just under 10%. ”The school teacher, just...
Dianne Williams-Cox re-elected to Tallahassee City Commission
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dianne Williams-Cox will serve another term on the Tallahassee City Commission, after earning more than half the vote Tuesday, besting candidates Adner Marcelin and Shelby Green. With all precincts reporting, Williams-Cox had 18,494 votes, or about 52%. Williams-Cox ran on her record over the past four...
Jeremy Matlow holds on to Tallahassee City Commission seat
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Jeremy Matlow has emerged victorious in a heated and at times nasty battle for Tallahassee’s City Commission Seat 3. His opponent David Bellamy conceded the race Tuesday evening, with Matlow holding a lead of about 4,000 votes and all but a few precincts reporting. The race was marked by allegations of dark money, dirty campaigning, and outside influence tarnishing the candidates.
FAMU students housing struggles as classes begin
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Campus is buzzing on the Highest of Seven Hills. The first day of class at Florida A&M University is wrapping up, after a turbulent few weeks thanks to an on-campus housing shortage. A university spokesperson confirmed with WCTV that 290 students remained on a waitlist as...
Dailey and Dozier advance to face off for Tallahassee mayor in November
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two Tallahassee political heavyweights are poised to face off in the fall in the race for mayor of the capital city. Incumbent John Dailey and County Commissioner Kristin Dozier took the top two spots in Tuesday’s election, besting two other candidates, Whitfield Leland III and Michael Ibrahim. With all precincts reporting, Dozier and Dailey each had 46% of the vote, with Dozier in the lead by about 60 votes.
UPDATE: Verdict may come Wednesday for man accused of opening fire on Gadsden deputy
Quincy, Fla (WCTV) - The state rested its case late Tuesday as Dexter Lawson stands trial in the shooting of a Gadsden County deputy. The defense rested its case just minutes later, without calling any witnesses. Lawson, who is representing himself at trial, decided against testifying on his own behalf.
Tallahassee City Commission Matlow, Bellamy seat election update
Ashley Douglas Noon Cooking Segment: Anytime protein bowl
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley Douglas joined the WCTV cooking segment at noon to show her “Anytime Protein Bowl” recipe, inspired by Cooking Healthy With Ashley and Herschel Holloway’s fitness program, owner of Anytime Fitness. 6615 Mahan Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308. Ingredients. 4 boneless skinless chicken...
Leon County races: Tallahassee mayor's race preview
Man arrested for stealing car out of Wakulla, leading police on chase
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A car chase that started south of Marianna, Fla. ended in a crash in Bay County Monday afternoon, according to the Jackon County Sheriff’s Office. The driver allegedly was driving a white Kia sedan with a stolen tag from Wakulla County, according to JCSO....
Woman charged after Thomas Co. child abducted
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman has been arrested in connection to the abduction of a 1-year-old Thomas County child. Felecia Elaine Horne, 50, was charged in connection to the abduction. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said Horne had permission to take the 1-year-old. But after going silent, the child’s...
Tallahassee man’s car stolen at gun point at W. Pensacola Goodwill
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man has his car stolen at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Tallahassee Goodwill. Tallahassee police say it happened just before 8pm Monday outside the location on West Pensacola Street. A man was in the parking lot when another man holding a gun approached...
Tallahassee man commits suicide in a rest area on I-10
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle Friday evening in a rest area near mile maker 234 on I-10. A BOLO had been made after the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call just before 7:40 p.m. about a possible armed and suicidal man at an unknown rest area.
Valdosta Police make drug arrest in Tom’s Park
VALDOSTA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department made a narcotics arrest Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of North Trop Street. A police officer saw individuals sitting in Tom’s Park after hours around 12:30 a.m., according to Valdosta Police. While investigating what they were doing in a closed...
Gadsden County Sheriff's Office searching for missing juvenile
The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday afternoon that it is searching for a missing juvenile.
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug.22
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain and thunderstorm chances will be on the high side starting Monday as a very active weather pattern will be in place for much of the work week. Rain chances will range between 50% and 70% for the work week with the highest odds on Monday. The good part will the lower daytime high temperatures as cloud coverage and rainfall will keep the highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
