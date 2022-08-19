TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two Tallahassee political heavyweights are poised to face off in the fall in the race for mayor of the capital city. Incumbent John Dailey and County Commissioner Kristin Dozier took the top two spots in Tuesday’s election, besting two other candidates, Whitfield Leland III and Michael Ibrahim. With all precincts reporting, Dozier and Dailey each had 46% of the vote, with Dozier in the lead by about 60 votes.

