Wilmington, DE

Dover Police Say Fleeing Suspect Pointed Gun at Officer

DOVER, Del. - A 46-year-old man is behind bars following accusations that he fled a traffic stop and pointed a handgun at a Dover police officer who was chasing after him. Police said that early last Thursday, the officer conducted a vehicle stop in the area of River Road and Kent Avenue for a traffic violation. When the vehicle stopped, a passenger later identified as Timothy Safford, got out of the vehicle and began to run. Police said the officer ran after Safford, who pointed a black handgun at the officer prior to throwing the gun over a fence into a heavily wooded area. Safford was eventually taken into custody and found in possession of .3 grams of MDMA and 4 grams of crack cocaine, according to police. Officers conducted an extensive search of the area, however the firearm has not yet been recovered.
Shooting Victim Succumbs to Injuries, Wilmington Police Investigate

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police continue to investigate a shooting incident that occurred August 16, 2022, at approximately 4:50 p.m. in the 700 block of North Washington Street. Police located a 22-year-old male gunshot victim and a 37-year-old female gunshot victim, who were both transported to the hospital in...
Police: Del. elementary school burglarized, investigation underway

FELTON, Del. – Felton Police are asking for the public’s help after a local elementary school was burglarized over the weekend. We’re told on Sunday, two unknown suspects broke into Lake Forest North Elementary School through a window, ransacked the school, and stole a computer. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.
Gunfire Closes King Street In Wilmington Sunday Night

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Sunday evening. Just after 8:20 officers responded to E 8th Street and N King Street for reports of shots fire. Arriving officers located a crime scene and closed King Street to allow investigators to gather evidence. No victim...
Box of Guns Mistakenly Delivered to Delaware County High School

Lee esta historia en español aquí. A box of guns was delivered to a Delaware County high school in what police called an "honest mistake." Police said the delivery to Chester High School was a mistake on the part of FedEx, but parents say it couldn’t come at a worse time – when schools are laser-focused on keeping children safe as they’re getting ready to return to class.
New Castle County Police report spike in catalytic converter thefts.

The New Castle County Division of Police is reporting a spike in catalytic converter thefts. Since January, the division has reported about 175 thefts in New Castle County alone. Skilled thieves can remove the devices within minutes. The value of rare metals used in the emissions device has skyrocketed leading...
Another Shooting Leaves 14-Year-Old Boy Dead, 20-Year-Old In Critical Condition

Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday, in the area of 6th and North Madison Street. Police located a 14-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police also located a 20-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING WILMINGTON WOMAN, JILL CRAVEN

(Wilmington, DE 19808) This afternoon (Aug 23) patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 5000 block of Limerick Circle in the community of Linden Green II, for the report of a missing person. When the officers arrived, they learned that 43-year-old Jill Craven...
New Wilmington Police Officers Hit the Streets Monday

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and Police Chief Robert J. Tracy yesterday hosted a graduation ceremony marking the completion of the 101st Wilmington Police Academy, which began in March. The ceremony was held at the Chase Center on the Riverfront and included family, friends, and supporters of the 13 new Wilmington Police officers, who will begin their new assignments with the Uniformed Services Division on Monday.
Wilmington Teenager Arrested for Burglary and Car Theft

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a 17-year-old on burglary and vehicle theft charges following a crash. Authorities state that on August 14 at approximately 9:25 p.m., a police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that had run a red light. The vehicle fled, and crashed into an occupied vehicle a few moments later in the 2700 block of West Street. The suspect, a 17-year-old male, then fled from the vehicle and ran into a home, where he was taken into custody without incident. The vehicle was found to have been stolen.

