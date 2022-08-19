Read full article on original website
Louisiana woman shot 4 times at friends home recalls ordeal; says they are no longer friends
Zalaya Fryer, 18, was shot four times last week at the Himbola Apartments in Lafayette.
Two Juveniles Arrested in Louisiana for an Alleged Drive-By Shooting at the Intersection of Highway 3089 and Highway 70
Two Juveniles Arrested in Louisiana for an Alleged Drive-By Shooting at the Intersection of Highway 3089 and Highway 70. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on August 22, 2022, that on Friday, August 19 at around 9:40 p.m., deputies responded to a drive-by shooting incident in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, at the crossroads of Highway 3089 and Highway 70. Deputies interviewed a male subject upon their arrival, who told them that he and his passenger were stopped at an intersection when a suspicious car drove alongside his vehicle and opened fire.
Two Cars were Damaged by an 18-Wheeler in Baton Rouge, Driver Charged with Careless Driving
Recoverable damages usually address economic loss including lost wages, medical bills, and damage to property. Louisiana – August 8, 2022 – A big rig driver hauling building supplies lost control of his vehicle causing sheets of plywood to fly into two cars in Baton Rouge. One of the vehicles had the windows shattered, body crunched up and the roof caved in, and the other sustained less destruction. The big rig had to be towed away with notable damage as well. Good Samaritans on the scene assisted the driver out of the crushed car. Four individuals from the two cars were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A Baton Rouge Police Department representative noted that lives are often not spared in these kinds of crashes, and with this type of cargo load the injuries could have been catastrophic. Accident victims should consult with a Baton Rouge car accident attorney to determine next actions toward property replacement and medical costs incurred due to car crash injuries.
BR Firefighters honor fallen colleague killed in the line of duty
A veteran of the Memphis Fire Department who was a mere year shy of retirement lost his life while serving the public earlier this month, and his fellow firefighters in Baton Rouge used Tuesday, August 23 to mourn his passing.
‘Domestic situation’ leads to shooting overnight near Gardere Lane, deputies say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was shot in the leg late Monday night after a domestic incident, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The shooting happened just before midnight Aug. 22 on Leake Avenue, off of Gardere Lane. Deputies reported “there was a...
Louisiana State Representative charged with reckless driving
A Louisiana State Representative was arrested and charged with DWI after reckless driving, Louisiana State Police (LSP) stated.
One hurt in late-night shooting on Leake Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a domestic situation late on Monday night. Deputies arrived at a location in the 8500 block of Leake Ave. around 11:50 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies learned that “one individual shot the other in the...
St James arrest reports 8/15 to 8/21
14:35.3 – DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY (MISD) LAFARGUE, MARVIN JR 26 8252 HARGIS ST, CONVENT, LA 70723. 14:92 – CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF JUVENILES (FELONY) 14:108.1 – AGGRAVATED FLIGHT FROM AN OFFICER (FELONY) 47:536 – SWITCHED PLATES (MISD) 47:501 – OWNER TO SECURE REGISTRATION (MISD)
CRIME STOPPERS: Officials asking public for help in solving 2018 homicide
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four years after his death, investigators and family members are still searching for answers as to who is responsible for taking Jamison Tate’s life, according to Capital Region Crime Stoppers. Officials say Tate, 21, died after being shot on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, at...
Baton Rouge man sets fire to ex-girlfriend’s home in Hammond, officials say
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a Baton Rouge man for allegedly setting fire to an ex-girlfriend’s home while her daughters were asleep inside. Danielle Johnson, 38, of Baton Rouge, was booked on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, one...
