Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB.com

Walker Police attempt to ID 2 suspects for alleged theft

Family thanks bystanders who tried to help son killed in car crash. The Alexander family suffered the unimaginable when Shelby Alexander, 18, died in a car wreck on his way to school.
WALKER, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Juveniles Arrested in Louisiana for an Alleged Drive-By Shooting at the Intersection of Highway 3089 and Highway 70

Two Juveniles Arrested in Louisiana for an Alleged Drive-By Shooting at the Intersection of Highway 3089 and Highway 70. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on August 22, 2022, that on Friday, August 19 at around 9:40 p.m., deputies responded to a drive-by shooting incident in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, at the crossroads of Highway 3089 and Highway 70. Deputies interviewed a male subject upon their arrival, who told them that he and his passenger were stopped at an intersection when a suspicious car drove alongside his vehicle and opened fire.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WAFB.com

9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, August 23

Walker Police are working to identify two men who allegedly stole from Stine's on Walker South Road on Tuesday, July 12.
WALKER, LA
legalreader.com

Two Cars were Damaged by an 18-Wheeler in Baton Rouge, Driver Charged with Careless Driving

Recoverable damages usually address economic loss including lost wages, medical bills, and damage to property. Louisiana – August 8, 2022 – A big rig driver hauling building supplies lost control of his vehicle causing sheets of plywood to fly into two cars in Baton Rouge. One of the vehicles had the windows shattered, body crunched up and the roof caved in, and the other sustained less destruction. The big rig had to be towed away with notable damage as well. Good Samaritans on the scene assisted the driver out of the crushed car. Four individuals from the two cars were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A Baton Rouge Police Department representative noted that lives are often not spared in these kinds of crashes, and with this type of cargo load the injuries could have been catastrophic. Accident victims should consult with a Baton Rouge car accident attorney to determine next actions toward property replacement and medical costs incurred due to car crash injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

New Baton Rouge General school clinic comes to Claiborne Elementary

Ascension Parish Council votes to ban the sale of controversial product kratom. Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana to ban the sale of the controversial herbal supplement kratom.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Mitchell Robinson
WAFB.com

Tangipahoa gas station burglary

Now that school has gotten underway, experts say the cost of traveling has gone down slightly.
TANGIPAHOA, LA
brproud.com

One hurt in late-night shooting on Leake Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a domestic situation late on Monday night. Deputies arrived at a location in the 8500 block of Leake Ave. around 11:50 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies learned that “one individual shot the other in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

St James arrest reports 8/15 to 8/21

14:35.3 – DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY (MISD) LAFARGUE, MARVIN JR 26 8252 HARGIS ST, CONVENT, LA 70723. 14:92 – CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF JUVENILES (FELONY) 14:108.1 – AGGRAVATED FLIGHT FROM AN OFFICER (FELONY) 47:536 – SWITCHED PLATES (MISD) 47:501 – OWNER TO SECURE REGISTRATION (MISD)
PAULINA, LA
WAFB.com

Metal detectors to be placed in Assumption Parish schools

A new partnership between East Baton Rouge Parish Schools and Baton Rouge General is bringing a family doctor directly to Claiborne Elementary School. It's back-to-school time for students and one Louisiana university has a new policy that allows furry, four-legged roommates in dorms.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

Construction begins on EBR safe room for first responders

Day after no-show in court, suspect pleads not guilty in deadly crash. The man accused of fatally striking a woman with his car after leading police on a high-speed chase through Baton Rouge in April finally showed up to court.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

OLOL becomes first Level 1 trauma center in BR area

Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana to ban the sale of the controversial herbal supplement kratom.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

Officer investigated for use of force

Man accused of fatally hitting woman with his car after high-speed chase fails to show up for court.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

