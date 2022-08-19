Read full article on original website
Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools
Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools. Coleman will choose between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston on September 4th. “I’m about to wrap up my recruitment soon,” he said. “My commitment date is September 4th. It’s between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston.
Ole Miss announces enhancements to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium experience
(Release) After a successful 2021 season in which saw the Rebels finish with a perfect 7-0 home record, Ole Miss is pleased to continue to improve its fan experience to make Rebel gameday one of the best in the entire country. In December 2021, an electronic survey was sent via...
Athlon ranks USC wide receiver unit No. 2 in the nation for 2022 season
Athlon Sports ranked USC's stacked wide receiver room at the No. 2 wideout room in the nation going into the 2022 season. The Trojans ranked second only to Ohio State and ahead of Georgia, Alabama and Virginia to round of the Top 5. The Trojans were likely headed for a...
New No. 1 in updated 247Sports basketball rankings for 2023
The summer basketball season has now passed, GG Jackson is officially in college, and now everyone wants an answer to the same question:. Who is the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2023?. It’s a question that lacks an easy answer as no one player was able to...
Iowa legacy recruit Iose Epenesa a top-10 prospect nationally in initial 2025 rankings for 247Sports
The Epenesa name is one that Iowa fans are familiar with. Eppy Epenesa played his college football at Iowa under Hayden Fry in the 1990s. A.J. Epenesa, the oldest son in the family, played at Iowa from 2017-2019 and was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and is entering his third season in the NFL this coming fall. Eric Epenesa is currently a walk-on linebacker for the Hawkeyes and has been making his way onto special teams for Iowa early in his career.
2023 four-star point guard Josh Hubbard planning future official visits
Like previous offseasons on the hardwood, 247Composite four-star prospect Josh Hubbard had an active spring and summer period. The 2023 point guard from Madison-Ridgeland Academy also took advantage of his playing opportunities.
Ohio State's Lathan Ransom recovered from a broken leg to be a standout performer in Buckeyes' fall camp
The first half of Ohio State’s Rose Bowl win against Utah on New Year’s Day to begin 2022 is one most Buckeyes would like to forget. It was an uninspired first half performance, particularly defensively, that saw the Scarlet and Gray trail by 14 points. For safety Lathan...
UCLA's 2022 Recruiting Class Finishes at No. 4 in the Nation
With the addition of Italian wing Abramo Canka, UCLA's 2022 recruiting class moved up to No. 4 in the nation. Canka has been ranked a three-star prospect, the No. 147th prospect in the country for 2022. Adding him to the class of five-star combo guard Amari Bailey (No. 9), five-star...
All three of Iowa basketball's 2023 commits ranked in the top-150 on 247Sports
247Sports released its updated rankings for the class of 2023 on Monday and all three of the Hawkeyes' commits were ranked in the top-150. Leading the way was Waukee Northwest four-star wing Pryce Sandfort, who committed to Iowa last month over offers from Washington State, Clemson, Nebraska, Seton Hall, Drake, and a handful of other programs that were heavily interested.
Macy McAdoo medically retires from softball
NORMAN, Okla. — Two-time national champion Macy McAdoo is calling it quits. The junior pitcher announced her medical retirement from softball Monday morning on Instagram. “I will still be with the team and still be surrounded by the girls but I will never have the privilege of putting on another softball uniform,” McAdoo started in her statement. “To all college athletes, take care of yourself and let God lead the way in everything you do. Thank you to my parents for everything that they have sacrificed and gave me, thank you to my family for the endless support, thank you to my many coaches for all the time that you have spent on me and thank you to my friends that have been by my side through all of this.
IMG corner Jarvis Lee backs off commitment to Virginia
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback Jarvis Lee tells 247Sports that he has backed off an early commitment to Virginia. The news comes just a few days after Lee shinned in IMG's preseason game against Venice as he totaled two tackles and a pass break up while also forcing a fumble in the Ascenders' 41-3 victory.
Fifita's maturity sets him apart
As soon as Arizona landed Jayden de Laura, it was a foregone conclusion that he would be starting the season opener against San Diego State. However, that doesn’t mean that freshman quarterback Noah Fifita wasn’t in a position to impress. In fact, Fifita has helped his cause and...
Tennessee linebacker suspended indefinitely following arrest
Tennessee linebacker William Mohan has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities after he was arrested Sunday on a domestic aggravated assault charge, a university spokesman confirmed to GoVols247 on Tuesday morning. Mohan was arrested after police responded to a domestic disturbance Saturday in South Knoxville, according to a report from Knoxville TV station WVLT.
Brian Kelly says LSU QB decision days away
Despite the rainy day driving the local media inside, forcing them to miss an hour and a half of practice that they originally planned to, they got to speak to head coach Brian Kelly to see where the team stands before facing Florida State in just under two weeks. The...
WATCH: Four-star WRs Goodwin & Shipp talk package deal, Michigan, and more
As receiver tandems go, there are probably few in the country better than Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day's Channing Goodwin and Jordan Shipp. The four-star pass-catchers scored the Chargers’ first two offensive touchdowns of the season during a 42-7 drubbing of Rock Hill (S.C.) Legion Collegiate Friday night. Goodwin ended the night with four catches for 90 yards and a touchdown, while Shipp finished with two catches for 49 yards and a score.
Baylor coach Dave Aranda reflects on time at LSU: 'I was like a machine'
Dave Aranda was always in his own little world, building something great. That’s what led the Baylor head coach to get his Bears to a Big 12 title last season, in just his second year coming at the helm after leaving his assistant role at LSU. Aranda won a national title as the defensive coordinator of the Tigers in 2019, but it was not all sunshine and rainbows amid the process of going undefeated. In a story from ESPN, Aranda’s time in LSU was vastly different to what he became at Baylor.
Country’s No. 9 RB will attend Ohio State - Notre Dame game, says playing for Buckeyes would be ‘amazing’
The country’s No. 9 RB will attend Ohio State - Notre Dame game and says playing for the Buckeyes would be “amazing.”
Wiltfong Whiparound: Crystal Ball Predictions: 4-Star DL Kayden McDonald to Clemson
In this clip from Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve provides insight on 4-star DL Kayden McDonald leaning towards the Clemson Tigers amongst several other top programs in the country.
Latest on recruiting of five-star OT Samson Okunlola
Five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola already made a trio of official visits, has a top eight and is getting ready for another move in recruiting. During the 247Sports college football recruiting podcast (video at the top of the page), I break down Okunlola's recruitment, and which schools are the ones to watch and why.
Five Louisiana prospects on Early Top 100 for 2025
Jamboree action kicks off this week around Louisiana, giving fans an opportunity to check out the newest waves of college football prospects. For the 2025 class in The Boot, five players garnered early recognition as four-star prospects in 247Sports’ early Top 100. Five represents the most from Louisiana in...
