WILX-TV
Man arrested following barricaded situation in Eaton County that led to lockdown
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office has released a timeline of the events that led to a lockdown being issued Monday morning. Around 9 a.m., Eaton County deputies responded to a domestic assault complaint involving a firearm at a home on Katelin Drive off of Durfee Road in Eaton Rapids. Once on scene, deputies found the victim was no longer at the residence, and the suspect was home alone.
Shelter-in-place order lifted in Eaton County
The Eaton County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a suspect is in custody and the shelter-in-place order has been lifted.
WILX-TV
Man shot by East Lansing police at Lake Lansing Meijer charged with 7 felonies
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The man shot by East Lansing police in a Meijer parking lot has been charged with seven felonies. Court documents show DeAnthony VanAtten has been charged with four counts of assaulting and obstructing a police officer and receiving and concealing a stolen firearm. The date of the offense is listed April 25, the same day an East Lansing police officer shot VanAtten outside the Lake Lansing Meijer store.
WILX-TV
Lansing police arrest 5 juveniles in shooting near Clifford Park
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police arrested five juvenile suspects early Monday morning following a shooting near Clifford Park. According to authorities, police responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Lyons and Kenwood avenues, where they found dozens of shell casings, along with a vehicle and house that had been struck by gunfire.
Eaton Co. Sheriff’s Office gives timeline, more details on standoff
Officials say the situation started when deputies were called to a domestic assault complaint that involved a gun in the 8000 block of Katelin Dr.
WILX-TV
Shelter in place issued for Eaton Rapids neighborhood
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning for residents on Katelin Drive, near Durfee Road, Monday. As of 7 p.m. Monday, the shelter in place is still in effect. The Eaton County Sheriff’s Department asked the public to keep doors and windows...
WWMTCw
Albion officer shoots dog while responding to aggressive animal complaint
ALBION, Mich. — Body camera video obtained by News Channel 3 shows an Albion Department of Public Safety officer shoot a dog while responding to a call about an aggressive animal. Officers called to Mulberry Street on Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to a timestamp on the body camera video...
People
Michigan Man, 36, Drowns While Attempting to Rescue His Fiancée's Dog from River: 'It's Tragic'
A Michigan man accidentally drowned after attempting to save his fiancée's dog from a river, according to authorities. The 36-year-old Lainsburg man was located at the bottom of Thunder Bay River in Alpena on Sunday afternoon shortly after his disappearance, the Alpena Fire Department and Police Departments said in a joint news release obtained by PEOPLE.
WNEM
Investigators look for answers after injured dog found abandoned
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw County Animal Care and Control is asking for information after an injured dog was found abandoned early Saturday morning. An officer responded to scene on West Genesee Avenue near Bay Road. Investigators said the pup is extremely emaciated and matted with signs of neglect for...
WILX-TV
Lansing police investigating, identify victim in Friday shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police have released the name of the man who was fatally shot in Lansing on Friday. At around 11:28 p.m. Friday, officers from the Lansing Police Department (LPD) were called to a residence on Camp Street on reports of a shooting. On arrival they found a 77-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
WILX-TV
Sheriff’s Office: No kidnapping attempt was made at Howell outlet mall
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is clarifying a situation that was presented as a potential kidnapping over the weekend. The Sheriff’s Office said no kidnapping attempt was made. According to authorities, a man was reportedly following a teen girl and two younger children while...
4 men arrested after stabbing, home invasion in Jackson
JACKSON, MI -- An alleged home invasion left two men injured and another four in jail Tuesday morning, police said. At about 5:03 a.m. Aug. 23, officers from the Jackson Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of S. Blackstone Street for a reported assault. At...
nbc25news.com
Police looking for 17-year-old alleged homicide suspect in Saginaw County
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - Police are asking the public to help them locate an alleged teenage homicide suspect. 17-year-old Koryion Deshawn Welch Jr. has a warrant out for his arrest for a homicide that occurred on 10/10/21 in the area of Trautner Rd. and Cardinal Square Blvd. A 21-year-old man...
Lansing police name 77-year-old homicide victim
The Lansing Police Department has identified 77-year-old Abel Gonzalez as the victim a homicide that occurred on August 19 on the 1100 block of Camp St in Lansing.
WILX-TV
Busy intersection in Meridian Township under construction
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The intersection of Okemos Road and Mount Hope Avenue has been added to the growing list of construction projects in Meridian Township. As of Monday, drivers can no longer turn from northbound Okemos Road to westbound Mount Hope Road. It’s part of an ongoing project to replace the Okemos Road Bridge over the Red Cedar River. Construction is expected to be completed by Labor Day.
WILX-TV
Lansing police seize stolen gun, 50 round magazine during traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A wanted suspect and stolen handgun was recovered overnight Saturday into Sunday in Lansing. According to authorities, a routine traffic stop led to the arrest of the suspect, the recovery of a stolen handgun and a 50 round drum magazine. While some states have a limit...
Kalamazoo Co. Sheriff: Child drowns in private pond
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says a child drowned Sunday afternoon in a private pond in Wakeshma Township.
77-year-old man dies after being shot Friday night in Lansing
A 77-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night in Lansing. The Lansing Police Department said at around 11:28 p.m. officers responded to shots fired in the 1100 block of Camp Street.
Suspect in fatal stabbing believed he had to get them before they got him, testimony reveals
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Robert Wayne Annabel II’s stabbing of two people in a Jackson County group home in May is a fact not in dispute. The reasoning and justification for the stabbing, however, is. Annabel, 41, was bound over for trial in Jackson County Circuit Court Monday,...
WILX-TV
Fire crews extinguish Lansing building fire
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews in Lansing battled a structure fire Friday night. The fire broke out at about 8 p.m. at a business located near the intersection of Elm and Cedar streets. The business closed earlier in the day and authorities said no one was inside at the time.
