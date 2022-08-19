ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

WILX-TV

Man arrested following barricaded situation in Eaton County that led to lockdown

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office has released a timeline of the events that led to a lockdown being issued Monday morning. Around 9 a.m., Eaton County deputies responded to a domestic assault complaint involving a firearm at a home on Katelin Drive off of Durfee Road in Eaton Rapids. Once on scene, deputies found the victim was no longer at the residence, and the suspect was home alone.
EATON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Man shot by East Lansing police at Lake Lansing Meijer charged with 7 felonies

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The man shot by East Lansing police in a Meijer parking lot has been charged with seven felonies. Court documents show DeAnthony VanAtten has been charged with four counts of assaulting and obstructing a police officer and receiving and concealing a stolen firearm. The date of the offense is listed April 25, the same day an East Lansing police officer shot VanAtten outside the Lake Lansing Meijer store.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police arrest 5 juveniles in shooting near Clifford Park

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police arrested five juvenile suspects early Monday morning following a shooting near Clifford Park. According to authorities, police responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Lyons and Kenwood avenues, where they found dozens of shell casings, along with a vehicle and house that had been struck by gunfire.
LANSING, MI
Ingham County, MI
Ingham County, MI
Onondaga, MI
Ingham County, MI
WILX-TV

Shelter in place issued for Eaton Rapids neighborhood

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning for residents on Katelin Drive, near Durfee Road, Monday. As of 7 p.m. Monday, the shelter in place is still in effect. The Eaton County Sheriff’s Department asked the public to keep doors and windows...
EATON RAPIDS, MI
WNEM

Investigators look for answers after injured dog found abandoned

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw County Animal Care and Control is asking for information after an injured dog was found abandoned early Saturday morning. An officer responded to scene on West Genesee Avenue near Bay Road. Investigators said the pup is extremely emaciated and matted with signs of neglect for...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police investigating, identify victim in Friday shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police have released the name of the man who was fatally shot in Lansing on Friday. At around 11:28 p.m. Friday, officers from the Lansing Police Department (LPD) were called to a residence on Camp Street on reports of a shooting. On arrival they found a 77-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Sheriff’s Office: No kidnapping attempt was made at Howell outlet mall

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is clarifying a situation that was presented as a potential kidnapping over the weekend. The Sheriff’s Office said no kidnapping attempt was made. According to authorities, a man was reportedly following a teen girl and two younger children while...
HOWELL, MI
MLive

4 men arrested after stabbing, home invasion in Jackson

JACKSON, MI -- An alleged home invasion left two men injured and another four in jail Tuesday morning, police said. At about 5:03 a.m. Aug. 23, officers from the Jackson Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of S. Blackstone Street for a reported assault. At...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Busy intersection in Meridian Township under construction

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The intersection of Okemos Road and Mount Hope Avenue has been added to the growing list of construction projects in Meridian Township. As of Monday, drivers can no longer turn from northbound Okemos Road to westbound Mount Hope Road. It’s part of an ongoing project to replace the Okemos Road Bridge over the Red Cedar River. Construction is expected to be completed by Labor Day.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Fire crews extinguish Lansing building fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews in Lansing battled a structure fire Friday night. The fire broke out at about 8 p.m. at a business located near the intersection of Elm and Cedar streets. The business closed earlier in the day and authorities said no one was inside at the time.
LANSING, MI

