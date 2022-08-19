ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahomans help woman fulfill her mother’s dying wish – and you can, too

By Brya Berry/KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A mother’s dying wish has been fulfilled – her daughter not only owns her house, but it is getting a much-needed facelift.

“We were best friends, but we were close enough to where we can say we could be sisters,” said Anastasia ‘Anna’ Hillard. “I was so happy that I [could] complete my mother’s wish.”

76-year-old dealing with broken A/C for months at apartment

Anna moved into a home in the 1000 block of Northeast 27th Street when she was 12.

“This was her mom’s home, and I knew what the condition was and everything,” said Deborah Johnson, a family friend.

Anna and her mother were forced to move out seven years ago after they couldn’t afford all the repairs needed.

The family lived in an apartment until Anna’s mom died in 2017.

“She wanted to leave Anna this house,” said Johnson.

Oklahoma parents and students face challenges amid lack of school bus drivers across the state

Honoring her mom’s wishes, Anna moved back. She slept with a hole in her ceiling and kitchen floor.

Anna also barely survived last winter because she had no working heat.

“The things that you and I take for granted that we have in a home, plumbing and heat and all of that, she didn’t have that here,” said Johnson.

After seeing a space heater on Anna’s toilet, Johnson helped Anna apply for the Homeowner Exterior Maintenance Program .

Anna was on a waiting list before they came out in March and completely remodeled the exterior.

Johnson’s efforts didn’t stop there. She also helped Anna apply online for Habitat for Humanity’s Critical Home Repair application.

Anna was approved.

It’s a treasurable moment. Anna says her mother never thought it would happen.

“I feel like I am {completing} my journey on earth for her,” said Anna. “I just want to make her proud.”

“It can be something” : Heritage Park Mall sits empty during legal battle

If you want to help Anna finish renovating her mother’s home, Habitat for Humanity is looking for volunteers. They’ll set up Aug. 19 and 20 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Volunteers will also be at Anna’s home on Aug. 26 and 27 at the same time.

Sign up and learn more on Central Oklahoma Habitat for Humanity’s website .

Anna also needs new or used appliances. Anyone interested in donating can email djohnson@stjohnokc.org.

Comments / 2

Guest816
3d ago

Her mother was lucky to be able to keep her house to give it to her daughter. Most of us elderly have to sign our house away once we need medical care and assistance.

Reply
4
Guest816
3d ago

If this house was in that bad shape, I can't believe it wasn't condemned, Congrats, though, it is always a blessing when dreams come true.

Reply
2
KFOR

Group pampers homeless community with free haircuts, food

An Oklahoma woman made it her mission to help those who often times feel helpless. Spring Culp started a group called “Journey through Recovery” after her own experiences with homelessness and addiction.       “I was three years into my recovery at that time,” said Culp. “I just felt really strongly that this is something I’m […]
