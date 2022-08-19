ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Illinois State Fair 4-H members awarded

By Christy Jankowski
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ghIgC_0hNz6iv900

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)–Many central Illinois 4-H members brought home awards after competing in the Illinois State Fair.

23 Macon County 4-H members entered projects said officials with one Grand Champion, 3 Reserve Champions, and 5 Inspire Awards. Dewitt, Macon, and Piatt Counties participated. The projects were judged on August 14.

“It was an exciting day, seeing all of the kids presenting their work and interacting with caring adults,” says 4-H youth development educator Ben Steele. He added, “Congratulations to all of our delegates, and we look forward to getting the new year started!”

Exhibits that received the highest scores received Grand Champion medals said, officials. The Reserve Champion medals went to the 2nd highest score, and the Inspire awards were given at the judge’s discretion to inspirational, innovative, or unique exhibits said officials.

The Grand Champion was Jack Rogers for food preservation canning.

The Reserve Champions were: Lexi Metzger 4-H cooking 101 cookies, Kennedy Rusk 4-H cooking 101 Coffeecake, Lindsey Scherer for food decorating, advanced.

Inspire awards went to Sarina Anderson for Animal Science 2, Lacey Bourn for Animal Science 2, Taylor Crouch for Floriculture D, Elizabeth Oost for Heritage Arts, and Kylee Shoemaker for Photography 1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

ISU announces new Springfield nursing school location

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State University will open a new location for their nursing school next year in Springfield.  Officials from ISU’s Mennonite College of Nursing announced plans Tuesday to open a new location in Springfield. Junior and senior students in Springfield would work with Memorial Health for simulation training as well as clinical […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois Foodbank announces giveaway

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois Foodbank announced a drive-thru food giveaway with the partnership of the Jewish Community Relations Council. The giveaway is open to all Sangamon County residents, regardless of financial eligibility. The distribution will take place at Temple Israel at 1140 W Governor St. in Springfield on Friday, August 26th. The giveaway […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KFVS12

Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of Heartland virus, the third in the state since 2018, was reported recently in southern Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an older person living in rural Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne virus. The first two...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
De Witt, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Sports
WCIA

The Community Foundation of East Central Illinois celebrating 50 years

The Community Foundation of East Central Illinois is a publicly-supported 501(c)(3) tax-exempt philanthropic organization created in 1972 to encourage and receive contributions establishing endowments for the long-term benefit of east central Illinois. The Community Foundation accepts contributions from a wide range of donors, including individuals, businesses, corporations, families and other...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Magic 95.1

Resident assistance program attracts doctors to rural Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — A program designed to provide better access to rural healthcare is helping both rural communities and new doctors. Rural Illinois Medical Student Assistance Program Conference and Program Manager Donna Gallivan says the RIMSAP program helps combat the expected decline of medical professionals by the year 2034.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Do Realtors In Illinois Have To Disclose If A House Is Actually Haunted?

In 2008, I almost bought my first home, I was literally days away from crossing the T's, dotting the I's, and signing my life away, then the market crashed and recession hit. I remember one thing specifically about the house in Rockford, Illinois, I remember seeing a really old wedding dress hanging in the attic. It gave me the chills then and it still gives me the chills today. My gut tells me that the home was haunted and I made a good decision by backing out.
ILLINOIS STATE
nprillinois.org

Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend

Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Steele
WCIA

Illinois EPA awards grants to save money and energy

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim has announced the award of $346,773.60 in grant funding to three Illinois wastewater treatment facilities as part of the Office of Energy’s Energy Efficiency at Public Water Infrastructure Program. The funded projects will reduce the amount of energy consumed by wastewater treatment operations, thereby […]
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

Illinois man goes missing in Forest Park last week

ST. LOUIS – An Illinois man went missing while visiting Forest Park over one week ago. Police said 28-year-old Joseph Carlberg was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 14 at Central Field. Carlberg was wearing a similar outfit to the one in the photos of this article. The shirt he was wearing […]
FOREST PARK, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois deals with trains stopped on tracks

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many people have voiced their complaints about trains sitting stopped at railroad crossings in the rural areas of central Illinois. On social media, many have voiced complaints. One community member said there were trains stopped at all crossings in Cerro Gordo. To get home she had to drive out of the […]
BEMENT, IL
ValueWalk

$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks from Illinois: Just Seven Days Left to Apply for This Money

Several states and local governments are sending monetary help to residents in one form or another. Thus, it is important for residents to keep a tab on these programs and adhere to the deadlines. One such program in which the deadline is nearing is for certain residents of Illinois. Residents only have a week left to apply for the monthly stimulus checks from Illinois. Specifically, this program is for residents of Evanston, Illinois, and will offer $500 monthly payments to eligible residents.
EVANSTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois State Fair#4 H#Food Preservation#Art#The Reserve Champion#The Grand Champion#Animal Science 2#Heritage Arts#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Decatur school board looking to fill empty seat

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Board of Education is looking to fill a vacant seat after its president retired. Dan Oakes stepped down from the president position on Tuesday after serving seven terms. Vice President Andrew Taylor moved into the vacant president position and will serve as such until the next election in April. […]
DECATUR, IL
97ZOK

Illinois is home to the National Great Rivers Museum

Illinois and the Mississippi River have such a unique relationship, but there is more to the relationship than you may know, if you want to more about the relationship that the state, the land, and the people have with the Mighty Mississippi then you need to take a trip to the National Great Rivers Museum.
EAST ALTON, IL
WCIA

Illinois National Guard commander awarded Distinguished Service Medal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Governor JB Pritzker awarded Maj. General Rich Neely the Distinguished Service Medal Friday for his leadership and poise during the state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts.  “The State of Illinois is grateful for how the Illinois National Guard responded to the COVID-19 pandemic saving countless lives with their fast and innovative support to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Magic 95.1

Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Missouri

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – The body of a missing southern Illinois man has been found in Missouri. Jason Blair, 43, was last seen alive on Thursday, August 18th, walking along a road north of Fredericktown, Missouri. Authorities say Blair had a medical condition and relied on several prescriptions.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

From the Farm: Preparing for the Farm Bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — When the next session of Congress considers renewal of farm legislation, farm groups want to ensure their programs are linked to federal nutrition programs. Retaining that combination was stressed by several Illinois farm leaders last week during a Farm Bill hearing at the Illinois State Fair.
ILLINOIS STATE
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Shelby County – Ignorance, Misrepresentations and Lies Continue

During the last Shelby County Board meeting which we first covered in this article, we sat in amazement as we listened to the comments from certain board members and one particular lie from a county employee who misrepresented the matter being discussed on a grand scale. With the current ambulance...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Mannheim Steamroller coming to central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Christmas may be four months away, but a pair of central Illinois concert venues have already announced holiday concerts featuring iconic Christmas band Mannnheim Steamroller. The band will embark on a tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of its first album and its first tour starting November 15 at 7:30 p.m. That […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Bright Spot: August 23

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — We are sharing the positive things happening in your communities during our evening newscasts. You can send pictures and videos to news@wcia.com or submit them to the WCIA 3 Facebook page. WCIA 3 News at 6 p.m. WCIA 3 News at 10 p.m.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

WCIA

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy