Illinois State Fair 4-H members awarded

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)–Many central Illinois 4-H members brought home awards after competing in the Illinois State Fair.

23 Macon County 4-H members entered projects said officials with one Grand Champion, 3 Reserve Champions, and 5 Inspire Awards. Dewitt, Macon, and Piatt Counties participated. The projects were judged on August 14.

“It was an exciting day, seeing all of the kids presenting their work and interacting with caring adults,” says 4-H youth development educator Ben Steele. He added, “Congratulations to all of our delegates, and we look forward to getting the new year started!”

Exhibits that received the highest scores received Grand Champion medals said, officials. The Reserve Champion medals went to the 2nd highest score, and the Inspire awards were given at the judge’s discretion to inspirational, innovative, or unique exhibits said officials.

The Grand Champion was Jack Rogers for food preservation canning.

The Reserve Champions were: Lexi Metzger 4-H cooking 101 cookies, Kennedy Rusk 4-H cooking 101 Coffeecake, Lindsey Scherer for food decorating, advanced.

Inspire awards went to Sarina Anderson for Animal Science 2, Lacey Bourn for Animal Science 2, Taylor Crouch for Floriculture D, Elizabeth Oost for Heritage Arts, and Kylee Shoemaker for Photography 1.

