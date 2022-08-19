ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Jim Knowles Wants to Limit Rotation on Back End of the Buckeye Defense, But Says Ohio State Has “More Depth Here Than I've Had in the Past”

The defensive rotations employed by the Ohio State coaching staff in last year’s season opener raised some eyebrows. More specifically, it was the rapid nature with which the Buckeyes switched out a significant portion of their on-field personnel on a play-to-play basis that caused concern. By the end of Ohio State’s 45-31 road win over Minnesota, 18 defensive players logged at least 15 snaps, and that was during a game in which the Buckeyes could hardly clear the bench given the relatively close score throughout. Even more players would have likely seen regular action had veterans like Cam Brown, Sevyn Banks and Jerron Cage been available.
COLUMBUS, OH
AthlonSports.com

Ohio State Football: Game-By-Game Predictions for 2022

Ohio State went 11-2 in 2021, with a comeback Rose Bowl win over Pac-12 champion Utah. And in Columbus, the feeling was one of disappointment. For the first time in Ryan Day's tenure as head coach, Ohio State did not win the Big Ten or qualify for the College Football Playoff. The most bitter feeling of all was losing on the road at Michigan, "That Team Up North," for the first time since 2011.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry names second-best QB in B1G

In the Big Ten, there’s no question about the top quarterback entering the 2022 season. Ohio State QB CJ Stroud was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2021, throwing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns as a starting redshirt freshman. Behind Stroud, though, who is the No. 2 quarterback in...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
City
Cincinnati, OH
247Sports

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is 'the fastest I've been,' but a more willing runner in 2022?

There is a narrative surrounding Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that he can’t run the ball. Correction, there is a narrative that Stroud won’t run the ball. To be fair, Stroud hasn’t helped change this narrative. In his lone season as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback so far, Stroud was credited with 32 carries for -20 yards, although college football includes sack yardage in a quarterback’s rushing stats. His longest run in 2021 was for 15 yards against Oregon early in the year and his lone rushing touchdown last season against Michigan was wiped off the board due to a holding call.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
landgrantholyland.com

Four-star DL from Georgia sets Ohio State official visit

With more work to do on the defensive line in the 2023 recruiting class, Larry Johnson and Ohio State are set to host a blue-chip prospect from Georgia that could give a boost to the group. Plus, one of the Buckeyes latest pledges talks his decision to stay home and choose Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Jim Tressel Speech Going Viral: College Football World Reacts

Legendary Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel was back in Columbus for the 100th anniversary of The Horseshoe. Tressel, who led the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2002, delivered a special speech to the Ohio State football family. "On the 100th Anniversary of The Horseshoe Jim Tressel delivers on...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#Buckeyes#All American
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State fans could soon pay $50 for football players to follow them on Instagram or send them videos

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — One of the nonprofit fan collectives helping Ohio State athletes score endorsement and sponsorship deals has announced a new program that will allow fans to contribute directly to athletes in exchange for personal video messages, Instagram follows and more. Brian Schottenstein and Cardale Jones’ The Foundation (stylized THE Foundation) […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Cam Around Town: Little Bear Golf Club

Cam heads to Lewis Center to check out the brand new "elevated" mini golf course at Little Bear Golf Club. He also manages to get a hole-in-one on live TV! LittleBearOhio.com.
LEWIS CENTER, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
NBC4 Columbus

‘Some of the best whiskey I’ve had’: Columbus distillery expands to 15 more states

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus-based distillery, Middle West Spirits, is doubling its distribution across the U.S. and introducing new offerings for the fall and winter months.  Middle West, known for producing award-winning spirits since 2008, has partnered with the Independent Distributor Network to expand distribution to an additional 15 states. Now, Middle West can […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Times Gazette

State fair Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Female

SS Shadoe 1362 won Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Female at the 2022 Ohio State Fair Junior Angus Show in Columbus. Sydney Sanders, Leesburg, owns the February 2021 daughter of Silveiras Style 9303. Donnie Robertson, Yukon, Okla., evaluated the 40 entries.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Doggy Daycares In Columbus

A busy work schedule can be tough on our pets. Dogs especially struggle with separation anxiety and a lack of positive stimulation while we’re away from home. That’s where Doggy Daycare comes in. Even if you’re still working from home but you’re just hoping to offer your pup...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

46K+
Followers
363K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy