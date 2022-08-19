Read full article on original website
Home to the Biggest Burger in Ohio, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Football: Baling hay and being a captain: Stover ‘handles business’ on family farm and football fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Great Tacos in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
A look into: Columbus, Ohio Food Truck Festival, 2022!Everything Kaye!Columbus, OH
Eight years later, this Westerville crystal shop is still sparklingThe LanternWesterville, OH
Eleven Warriors
Jim Knowles Wants to Limit Rotation on Back End of the Buckeye Defense, But Says Ohio State Has “More Depth Here Than I've Had in the Past”
The defensive rotations employed by the Ohio State coaching staff in last year’s season opener raised some eyebrows. More specifically, it was the rapid nature with which the Buckeyes switched out a significant portion of their on-field personnel on a play-to-play basis that caused concern. By the end of Ohio State’s 45-31 road win over Minnesota, 18 defensive players logged at least 15 snaps, and that was during a game in which the Buckeyes could hardly clear the bench given the relatively close score throughout. Even more players would have likely seen regular action had veterans like Cam Brown, Sevyn Banks and Jerron Cage been available.
AthlonSports.com
Ohio State Football: Game-By-Game Predictions for 2022
Ohio State went 11-2 in 2021, with a comeback Rose Bowl win over Pac-12 champion Utah. And in Columbus, the feeling was one of disappointment. For the first time in Ryan Day's tenure as head coach, Ohio State did not win the Big Ten or qualify for the College Football Playoff. The most bitter feeling of all was losing on the road at Michigan, "That Team Up North," for the first time since 2011.
saturdaytradition.com
247Sports analyst Josh Pate says disappointing 2022 for Ohio State would be 'one of the biggest wastes of premier offensive talent'
There’s a lot of hype surrounding the 2022 Ohio State Buckeyes. The preseason No. 2 team in the AP Top 25 is getting picked as a national champion. But what if Ryan Day’s squad fails to meet the high expectations for OSU this fall?. 247Sports analyst Josh Pate...
saturdaytradition.com
Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry names second-best QB in B1G
In the Big Ten, there’s no question about the top quarterback entering the 2022 season. Ohio State QB CJ Stroud was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2021, throwing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns as a starting redshirt freshman. Behind Stroud, though, who is the No. 2 quarterback in...
Country’s No. 9 RB will attend Ohio State - Notre Dame game, says playing for Buckeyes would be ‘amazing’
The country’s No. 9 RB will attend Ohio State - Notre Dame game and says playing for the Buckeyes would be “amazing.”
Remembering 2002: Ohio State’s national title run began with win over Texas Tech
EDITOR’S NOTE -- Throughout the rest of this summer and into the fall, we will share articles commemorating the Ohio State 2002 national championship season. We will share a look at several of the notable games that team played along the way. That remarkable season began 20 years ago...
Georgia football: Tate Ratledge details return from injury, optimism for upcoming season
Getting the chance to start for the first time is undoubtedly a moment worth savoring for any college football player. For Georgia offensive guard Tate Ratledge, that incredible experience lasted all of four plays. Ratledge started at right guard in Georgia’s season opener against Clemson last September, but a Lisfranc...
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is 'the fastest I've been,' but a more willing runner in 2022?
There is a narrative surrounding Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that he can’t run the ball. Correction, there is a narrative that Stroud won’t run the ball. To be fair, Stroud hasn’t helped change this narrative. In his lone season as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback so far, Stroud was credited with 32 carries for -20 yards, although college football includes sack yardage in a quarterback’s rushing stats. His longest run in 2021 was for 15 yards against Oregon early in the year and his lone rushing touchdown last season against Michigan was wiped off the board due to a holding call.
landgrantholyland.com
Four-star DL from Georgia sets Ohio State official visit
With more work to do on the defensive line in the 2023 recruiting class, Larry Johnson and Ohio State are set to host a blue-chip prospect from Georgia that could give a boost to the group. Plus, one of the Buckeyes latest pledges talks his decision to stay home and choose Ohio State.
Wiltfong Whiparound: Crystal Ball Predictions: 4-Star DL Kayden McDonald to Clemson
In this clip from Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve provides insight on 4-star DL Kayden McDonald leaning towards the Clemson Tigers amongst several other top programs in the country.
Jim Tressel Speech Going Viral: College Football World Reacts
Legendary Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel was back in Columbus for the 100th anniversary of The Horseshoe. Tressel, who led the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2002, delivered a special speech to the Ohio State football family. "On the 100th Anniversary of The Horseshoe Jim Tressel delivers on...
thecomeback.com
Jim Tressel delivers incredible speech to celebrate Ohio Stadium’s 100th birthday
Nicknamed “The Horseshoe,” Ohio Stadium has been home to the Ohio State Buckeyes for 100 years as of this fall. Ohio State invited some prominent former players and coaches to a banquet to celebrate the occasion, and former Buckeye head coach Jim Tressel stole the show. Tressel coached...
Wiltfong Whiparound: Crystal Ball Predictions: 3-Star WR Anthony Evans to Georgia
In this clip from Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve makes his prediction that 3-Star WR Anthony Evans will commit to the Georgia Bulldogs.
Ohio State fans could soon pay $50 for football players to follow them on Instagram or send them videos
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — One of the nonprofit fan collectives helping Ohio State athletes score endorsement and sponsorship deals has announced a new program that will allow fans to contribute directly to athletes in exchange for personal video messages, Instagram follows and more. Brian Schottenstein and Cardale Jones’ The Foundation (stylized THE Foundation) […]
2022 Easley Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees
EASLEY — The Easley High School Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on Sept. 9 at halftime during the Green Wave Varsity footbal
myfox28columbus.com
Cam Around Town: Little Bear Golf Club
Cam heads to Lewis Center to check out the brand new "elevated" mini golf course at Little Bear Golf Club. He also manages to get a hole-in-one on live TV! LittleBearOhio.com.
‘Some of the best whiskey I’ve had’: Columbus distillery expands to 15 more states
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus-based distillery, Middle West Spirits, is doubling its distribution across the U.S. and introducing new offerings for the fall and winter months. Middle West, known for producing award-winning spirits since 2008, has partnered with the Independent Distributor Network to expand distribution to an additional 15 states. Now, Middle West can […]
Times Gazette
State fair Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Female
SS Shadoe 1362 won Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Female at the 2022 Ohio State Fair Junior Angus Show in Columbus. Sydney Sanders, Leesburg, owns the February 2021 daughter of Silveiras Style 9303. Donnie Robertson, Yukon, Okla., evaluated the 40 entries.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Doggy Daycares In Columbus
A busy work schedule can be tough on our pets. Dogs especially struggle with separation anxiety and a lack of positive stimulation while we’re away from home. That’s where Doggy Daycare comes in. Even if you’re still working from home but you’re just hoping to offer your pup...
Cameron Mitchell calls upcoming German Village Cento restaurant ‘passion project’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Cameron Mitchell’s new German Village restaurant won’t rival the restaurateur’s upcoming Las Vegas Ocean Prime in size, but it may in personal affinity. The Columbus-based restaurant group has long wanted a site in German Village. With work on Cento at 595 S. 3rd St. underway, the group’s founder shared […]
247Sports
