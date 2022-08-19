Eidson man killed in single vehicle crash on Clinch Valley Road

An Eidson man was killed Friday morning when the vehicle he was driving crashed on Clinch Valley Road, rolled over, and caught fire.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that Joshua Honeycutt, 36, of Eidson, was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee westbound on Clinch Valley Road near the Rt. 70N intersection Friday morning shortly after 6 a.m.

The THP reported that the vehicle went off the road on the left side and went through the grass along an embankment.

The vehicle then began to roll, striking a concrete culvert. The vehicle then came to a rest on rest it’s top and caught fire.

The THP reported that Honeycutt, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.