Eidson, TN

Eidson man killed in single vehicle crash on Clinch Valley Road

By STAFF REPORT
The Rogersville Review
 4 days ago

An Eidson man was killed Friday morning when the vehicle he was driving crashed on Clinch Valley Road, rolled over, and caught fire.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that Joshua Honeycutt, 36, of Eidson, was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee westbound on Clinch Valley Road near the Rt. 70N intersection Friday morning shortly after 6 a.m.

The THP reported that the vehicle went off the road on the left side and went through the grass along an embankment.

The vehicle then began to roll, striking a concrete culvert. The vehicle then came to a rest on rest it’s top and caught fire.

The THP reported that Honeycutt, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

wvlt.tv

Man arrested after threatening dog with drill, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Corryton man was arrested Monday after threatening a dog with a drill, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. Chad Allen, 31, was arrested after officers responded to his home on several animal abuse calls, the report said. Officers said that when they arrived on scene, they saw Allen in his garage standing over a small white dog, which he then kicked.
CORRYTON, TN
The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

