Berks County, PA

Leaving a lasting legacy Bethlehem native and Moravian University graduate William “Bill” Werpehowski gifted a $50,000 endowed scholarship to his alma mater.

Traditions of Hanover resident William "Bill" Werpehowski, a 1951 graduate of Moravian University, formerly known as Moravian College, has gifted a $50,000 endowed scholarship to his alma mater. Traditions welcomed Moravian University President Bryon Grigsby to its campus for a celebratory luncheon July 25.
BETHLEHEM, PA
August 21, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley

Support the “Prepare with Pedro” program and save lives presenting emergency preparedness education to youth in school classrooms and other settings. American Red Cross team member roles include presenter, presentation assistant, administrative support, or presenter trainer. The 30-45-minute program follows Pedro the Penguin as he learns how to be prepared and take action during an emergency. Contact Danielle Dietze, 570-202-7954, danielle.dietze@redcross.org. Website link- https://www.volunteerlv.org/organization/0011a00000KYGZ2AAP.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Work on Reading women’s shelter begins

A project to house women in need is underway in Reading after two years of COVID-19 pandemic delays. Elected leaders, representatives of churches and advocates for homeless women applauded the groundbreaking of LightHouse Women & Children’s Shelter. “Now, we talk about timing from a human perspective. We’re way off...
READING, PA
Lehighton man needs help to get new van

Derek Szena loves life; he wants to live it like everyone else. The Lehighton man, 29, was born with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. Szena, who lives with his parents, needs assistance when he leaves the house. He uses a 22-year-old van that recently...
LEHIGHTON, PA
DoubleTree tapped to cater events at Reading Country Club

EXETER TWP., Pa. — The Reading Country Club will be back in business as a venue for weddings, meetings and other events. After more than two hours of presentations and discussion, the Exeter Township supervisors approved an agreement with Reading Hospitality Management, through its catering division, Catering by DoubleTree, to cater all events at the club.
READING, PA
Assistant Principal Melody Dunn Arrives at Lower

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Melody Dunn, announced Aug. 9 (2022; Tuesday) by the Pottsgrove School District as the new assistant principal at Lower Pottsgrove Elementary School, has begun work and will greet students when its doors open Wednesday (Aug. 24) for the first day of classes. Dunn joins Pottsgrove...
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
LightHouse Women and Children’s Center Groundbreaking Ceremony

Hope Rescue Mission will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the new residential center for women and children on their 5 acre campus at 9am on Tuesday, August 23rd. The massive development project to transform a 25,000-square-foot thrift store into the LightHouse Women and Children’s Center began in January 2020 when they kicked off their capital campaign that was then halted by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Campaign efforts were reignited at the May 1, 2022 Hope Gala and will continue as construction costs have increased by $2M since the project began.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Northampton Area SD considers building new elementary school on Route 329

The Northampton Area School District may put up a new school. The district is considering building an elementary school in East Allen Township, off Route 329. The cost of a new school and an administration building, according to a preliminary estimate, would be $70.4 million. No decisions have been made yet by the district on new buildings or alternatives.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Pennridge school board president addresses proposal to regionalize school board elections

The Pennridge School District Board of Directors on Monday night addressed a petition that calls for changing how members are elected. The petition, filed earlier this month in Bucks County Common Pleas Court, asks a judge to split Pennridge into three geographical voting districts requiring candidates to live in each district. The board currently has nine members, and under the proposal each district would elect three members. Currently Pennridge, like most Pennsylvania school districts, is an at-large school district.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
For Candidate Mehmet Oz, Is Bryn Athyn Really His ‘No Place Like Home’?

Neighbors have spotted Pa. Sen. candidate Dr. Oz jogging on the Pennypack Trail, nonetheless, the depth of his Montgomery County residency is being questioned. Pa. senatorial candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz’s residency in Bryn Athyn has been an issue since he entered the campaign. Julia Terruso addressed the geography issue with some local input in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Schuylkill Valley ready to take a step forward in 2022

LEESPORT, Pa. - Schuylkill Valley enters the 2022 season with a renewed confidence, and sense that playoff football is back within their grasp. The Panthers enter the second year of the Bruce Harbach era, numbers are up for the program, players have gotten stronger. This offseason was big for Harbach's Panthers.
LEESPORT, PA
Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County

UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

