Pittsylvania County, VA

WSET

Missing Rocky Mount woman found: Sheriff's Office

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said they found a Rocky Mount woman who was reported missing on Monday. On Monday, the sheriff's office said they received a report of a missing person. They said Alisha Osbourne was last seen on Glen Meadow Drive in Rocky Mount.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

Pittsylvania County fire destroys home

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A fire destroyed a home in Pittsylvania County on Sunday morning. Pittsylvania County Assistant Fire Marshal said one person was in the home but was able to get out. Hutcherson also believes the fire was caused by a lightning strike but the source of...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

Rockfish River Rodeo comes to Nelson County Labor Day Weekend

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A live rodeo is coming to Nelson County this Labor Day weekend. The Rockfish Rodeo is a new event in the county. The event is presented by BLM Bull and Rodeo Company and Indian Summer Guide Service. Professional bull riders and bucking bulls from...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSET

South Boston Police Department shares tips on living with bears

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — The South Boston Police Department is providing resources and questions they have been receiving about black bears. The department provides six steps to their "BearWise Basics". They outline their tips below. Never Feed or Approach Bears:. Intentionally feeding bears will teach them to approach...
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
WSET

Traffic alert: Lane closures on Memorial Drive to remove trees

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday there will be a lane closure On Memorial Drive at West Main Street. The lane closure allows utility crews to remove trees that could impact transmission lines. The outside lane of northbound Memorial Drive will be closed from West Main Street to the...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Woman seriously injured, dog dies in morning house fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A house fire left one woman with serious injuries and a dog dead in Roanoke on Andrews Road NW. Fire crews were alerted of the fire around 7:20 this morning when an elderly woman called. They lost contact with her on the phone, and upon arriving swiftly to the scene found an older woman on the lawn.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Andy Chang's closing at end of the month

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Lynchburg restaurant is shutting its doors for good this month. Andy Chang's China Grill on Gristmill Drive is closing on Aug. 28. Jenny Wong, manager of the restaurant, said they've been serving the community for over eight years, since April of 2014. However, with...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Man injured in Roanoke after fight, shooting in a parking garage

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW early Sunday morning when they heard several gunshots in close proximity. This incident happened at approximately 2:00 a.m. in a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Responding officers said they found evidence...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Amherst police department welcomes first k-9 to unit

AMHERST, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Amherst police is welcoming a new furry face to their department. Skye is the team's first-ever k-9 dog. The department said she will have three primary purposes:. Finding illegal drugs. Tracking down missing persons. Helping with area searches. She and her handler,...
AMHERST, VA
WSET

Man charged with murder following July shooting that left a Danville man dead

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Danville man has been charged with murder in connection to a July shooting that left one man dead. On Monday, a Danville grand jury indicted 30-year-old Richard Lee Wilson Jr. The charges include first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of firearm by a convicted felon in regards to the July incident that led to the death of 23-year-old Darick Lamont Richardson II.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Nelson Co. schools close on Monday due to flooding

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One school district is closing on Monday following flooding in Central Virginia. Nelson County Public Schools said they will be closed on Monday, August 22, 2022, due to flooding in areas of the county. "Please be safe and alert if you must travel as...
NELSON COUNTY, VA

