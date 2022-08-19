Read full article on original website
WSET
Missing Rocky Mount woman found: Sheriff's Office
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said they found a Rocky Mount woman who was reported missing on Monday. On Monday, the sheriff's office said they received a report of a missing person. They said Alisha Osbourne was last seen on Glen Meadow Drive in Rocky Mount.
WSET
Deputies arrest WV man after 1950s truck is stolen from a Halifax Co. family
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A West Virginia man was arrested on Sunday for his alleged involvement in the theft of a truck in Halifax County, the Halifax County Sheriff's Office said. Sheriff Fred Clark said 63-year-old William Earl Wood, of Ballard, West Virginia, was arrested in connection to...
WSET
Pittsylvania County fire destroys home
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A fire destroyed a home in Pittsylvania County on Sunday morning. Pittsylvania County Assistant Fire Marshal said one person was in the home but was able to get out. Hutcherson also believes the fire was caused by a lightning strike but the source of...
WSET
Twin River Outfitters worked with volunteers to clean up tires in James River
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Twin River Outfitters in Buchanan worked with volunteers to clean up the James river. They worked to help remove tires. Botetourt County provided a dumpster to remove the tires. There were one hundred and sixty tires pulled from the river in Botetourt County...
WSET
Amherst County board of supervisors puts hold on adjusting county employees' pay
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst county board of supervisors put off increasing salaries for Amherst County employees. Dean Rodgers, Amherst County administrator, presented the request on Aug. 15, with a study that showed Amherst County is paying its employees less than market value. He said this is...
WSET
Preventing theft: DMV, State Police partner to offer free VIN etching on vehicles
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Preventing auto theft. That's the goal of a partnership between the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and Virginia State Police's "Help Eliminate Auto Theft" (HEAT) program. The HEAT program offers free VIN etching at various DMV Customer Service Centers in the Commonwealth. "VIN etching...
WSET
Water restored at apartment complex after bill goes unpaid for two months
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The water was turned back on at the Woodside Village Apartments in Danville after being shut off for hours but it was no easy task. "It's overwhelming because if it's not one thing it is another," said resident Dasia McCorkle. A call went out to...
WSET
Rockfish River Rodeo comes to Nelson County Labor Day Weekend
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A live rodeo is coming to Nelson County this Labor Day weekend. The Rockfish Rodeo is a new event in the county. The event is presented by BLM Bull and Rodeo Company and Indian Summer Guide Service. Professional bull riders and bucking bulls from...
WSET
South Boston Police Department shares tips on living with bears
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — The South Boston Police Department is providing resources and questions they have been receiving about black bears. The department provides six steps to their "BearWise Basics". They outline their tips below. Never Feed or Approach Bears:. Intentionally feeding bears will teach them to approach...
WSET
Traffic alert: Lane closures on Memorial Drive to remove trees
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday there will be a lane closure On Memorial Drive at West Main Street. The lane closure allows utility crews to remove trees that could impact transmission lines. The outside lane of northbound Memorial Drive will be closed from West Main Street to the...
WSET
'Committed to safety' Campbell County Public Schools announces emergency drill plans
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Campbell County Public Schools announced that each school will conduct safety drills. In the upcoming days and weeks, each school will conduct required fire, school lockdown, and bus exit drills. During these drills, students will be instructed on the expectations and procedures for these...
WSET
Woman seriously injured, dog dies in morning house fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A house fire left one woman with serious injuries and a dog dead in Roanoke on Andrews Road NW. Fire crews were alerted of the fire around 7:20 this morning when an elderly woman called. They lost contact with her on the phone, and upon arriving swiftly to the scene found an older woman on the lawn.
WSET
Pittsylvania County man speaks out after his mother-in-law home catches on fire
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bad weather may be the reason an elderly woman lost her home in Pittsylvania County. "It appears to have been a lightning strike at the time of the fire," said Bowen. "It was a rough storm going on in that community down there," said Assistant Fire Marshal of Pittsylvania County Public Safety Scott Hutcherson.
WSET
Andy Chang's closing at end of the month
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Lynchburg restaurant is shutting its doors for good this month. Andy Chang's China Grill on Gristmill Drive is closing on Aug. 28. Jenny Wong, manager of the restaurant, said they've been serving the community for over eight years, since April of 2014. However, with...
WSET
Man injured in Roanoke after fight, shooting in a parking garage
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW early Sunday morning when they heard several gunshots in close proximity. This incident happened at approximately 2:00 a.m. in a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Responding officers said they found evidence...
WSET
Amherst police department welcomes first k-9 to unit
AMHERST, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Amherst police is welcoming a new furry face to their department. Skye is the team's first-ever k-9 dog. The department said she will have three primary purposes:. Finding illegal drugs. Tracking down missing persons. Helping with area searches. She and her handler,...
WSET
Interim Administrator steps down, search continues to fill position in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The board announced that Clarence Monday would be stepping down as Interim Administrator for Pittsylvania County. Monday has been serving on the board since February. He has submitted his letter of resignation which takes effect thirty days or sooner. "The Board has been most...
WSET
Man charged with murder following July shooting that left a Danville man dead
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Danville man has been charged with murder in connection to a July shooting that left one man dead. On Monday, a Danville grand jury indicted 30-year-old Richard Lee Wilson Jr. The charges include first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of firearm by a convicted felon in regards to the July incident that led to the death of 23-year-old Darick Lamont Richardson II.
WSET
Nelson Co. schools close on Monday due to flooding
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One school district is closing on Monday following flooding in Central Virginia. Nelson County Public Schools said they will be closed on Monday, August 22, 2022, due to flooding in areas of the county. "Please be safe and alert if you must travel as...
WSET
Danville Police Department is holding their 2nd annual Youth Engagement talent show
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department will host its 2nd annual Youth Engagement, Talent Show. This show is on November 18 at 5:30 p.m. and it will take place at the new police department headquarters. The headquarters is at 1 Community Way, Danville in the Multipurpose Room.
