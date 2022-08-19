Have you noticed the hazy skies and poor air quality as the mountains have disappeared into the background lately? Wildfire smoke is making its presence known. The Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys are no stranger to the annual visitation as most of Montana does at some time or another. You can find current air quality information at the AirNow.gov website for where you are at the current location. It is the starting point for an interactive look at your current air quality and the pollutants in it. It starts with a “Dial” showing you the information and links to more detailed and helpful advice if you want it.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO