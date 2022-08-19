Read full article on original website
Teen facing charges after officers find gun at Danville high school
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A teenage boy was taken into custody after a fight at a Danville high school led to the discovery of a gun in the boy’s backpack Tuesday afternoon. The Danville Police Department says the fight took place shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 between students inside George Washington High […]
WSLS
15-year-old Danville student arrested after bringing gun to school, police say
DANVILLE, Va. – A teen has been arrested after bringing a gun to George Washington High School in Danville, Danville Police said. On Monday around 3:06 p.m., police said that a physical altercation between GWHS students took place, and after the altercation, security officers were told that one of the students involved had a handgun.
WSET
15-year-old Danville student taken into custody after fight, gun found in backpack
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A 15-year-old student has been arrested following a fight in school and a gun found in a backpack, the Danville Police Department said. At approximately 3:06 p.m., a fight occurred between students inside George Washington High School. After the altercation, security officers were notified and...
WSET
Preventing theft: DMV, State Police partner to offer free VIN etching on vehicles
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Preventing auto theft. That's the goal of a partnership between the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and Virginia State Police's "Help Eliminate Auto Theft" (HEAT) program. The HEAT program offers free VIN etching at various DMV Customer Service Centers in the Commonwealth. "VIN etching...
Man charged with murder following July shooting in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Nearly a month after a man was found shot several times in an apartment complex parking lot in Danville, authorities announced that a man has been charged with multiple offenses — including murder — in connection with that deadly incident. The Danville Police Department says officers responded to reports of shots […]
WSET
Deputies arrest WV man after 1950s truck is stolen from a Halifax Co. family
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A West Virginia man was arrested on Sunday for his alleged involvement in the theft of a truck in Halifax County, the Halifax County Sheriff's Office said. Sheriff Fred Clark said 63-year-old William Earl Wood, of Ballard, West Virginia, was arrested in connection to...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Police identify victim of weekend shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mahdi H. Holland, 25 of Roanoke, has been identified by Roanoke Police as the man who died after arriving at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday morning via personal vehicle after a shooting. No crime scene has been located. No one has been arrested. If you have...
WSET
South Boston Police Department shares tips on living with bears
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — The South Boston Police Department is providing resources and questions they have been receiving about black bears. The department provides six steps to their "BearWise Basics". They outline their tips below. Never Feed or Approach Bears:. Intentionally feeding bears will teach them to approach...
wfxrtv.com
Police: Man arrested after firing gun outside Lynchburg beer garden
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – A man was arrested for multiple charges after being accused of firing a gun in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden in Lynchburg early Sunday morning. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, the Lynchburg Police Department says officers patrolling downtown saw a man shooting a pistol into the air in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden in the 1100 block of Church Street.
WSET
Missing Rocky Mount woman found: Sheriff's Office
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said they found a Rocky Mount woman who was reported missing on Monday. On Monday, the sheriff's office said they received a report of a missing person. They said Alisha Osbourne was last seen on Glen Meadow Drive in Rocky Mount.
3-year-old hurt after hit by vehicle leaving Pittsylvania Co. driveway
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A driver in Pittsylvania County is not facing any charges after being accused of hitting a child while pulling out of a driveway on Saturday afternoon. According to Virginia State Police, a 3-year-old ran behind a vehicle while it was backing out of a driveway in the 2500 block of […]
WSLS
Dog wash or car wash? Employees save pooch in pick-up from going through Lynchburg car wash
BEDFORD, Va. – With a pooch in their pick-up, did a truck driver and passenger want a car wash or a dog wash? 10 News obtained surveillance video you’ll have to see to believe. The video shows a truck entering the Lightning McClean Carwash on Old Forest Road...
pmg-va.com
Rude rider runs, wrecks
A driver who allegedly made rude gestures and bared his bottom to pursuing officers received a shock at the end of the chase — literally. He was tasered after his motorcycle rear-ended a police car and he still continued his attempts to elude capture. On Aug. 21 at approximately...
WSET
Water restored at apartment complex after bill goes unpaid for two months
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The water was turned back on at the Woodside Village Apartments in Danville after being shut off for hours but it was no easy task. "It's overwhelming because if it's not one thing it is another," said resident Dasia McCorkle. A call went out to...
WSET
Danville Police Department is holding their 2nd annual Youth Engagement talent show
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department will host its 2nd annual Youth Engagement, Talent Show. This show is on November 18 at 5:30 p.m. and it will take place at the new police department headquarters. The headquarters is at 1 Community Way, Danville in the Multipurpose Room.
WSET
Man injured in Roanoke after fight, shooting in a parking garage
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW early Sunday morning when they heard several gunshots in close proximity. This incident happened at approximately 2:00 a.m. in a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Responding officers said they found evidence...
wfxrtv.com
Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial enters second week
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — More than 30 witnesses have taken the stand in the trial for a Roanoke man facing multiple counts of manslaughter after he allegedly overfilled fuel tanks at a Rockbridge County gas station in 2019, which prosecutors say resulted in a deadly explosion. The explosion...
wakg.com
Danville Police Give A Sneak Peak at New Headquarters
On Friday, the Danville Police Department invited local leaders as well as the media to a soft opening at their new department headquarters at 1 Community Way. The new facility boasts 57,000 square feet which dwarfs the previous allotted space in the lower level of the municipal building downtown which allotted 12,000 square feet for department use. During the ribbon cutting ceremony that was shared by River City TV, Police Chief Scott Booth talked about the scope of the project, that while the department was great before now it will be able to meet it’s full potential. The new facility will house meetings rooms, locker rooms, a weight room, and numerous other amenities the department has lacked for decades. Booth says the address of headquarters brings it all together 1 Community Way is how the department locks to police the community in an all inclusive manner. A walkthrough for the general public is expected to take place in October after police and staff have fully settled into their new home.
WSET
Police working to determine scene of the crime after one person shot dead in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A homicide investigation is now underway in the Star City. The Roanoke Police Department was notified that a person with gunshot wounds had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital at approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers responded to the hospital where a man was receiving treatment...
Durham County Sheriff's Office investigating drive-by shooting near I-85
Durham County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a drive-by shooting that took place on East Club Boulevard.
