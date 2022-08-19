ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

WFXR

Teen facing charges after officers find gun at Danville high school

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A teenage boy was taken into custody after a fight at a Danville high school led to the discovery of a gun in the boy’s backpack Tuesday afternoon. The Danville Police Department says the fight took place shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 between students inside George Washington High […]
WSLS

15-year-old Danville student arrested after bringing gun to school, police say

DANVILLE, Va. – A teen has been arrested after bringing a gun to George Washington High School in Danville, Danville Police said. On Monday around 3:06 p.m., police said that a physical altercation between GWHS students took place, and after the altercation, security officers were told that one of the students involved had a handgun.
WFXR

Man charged with murder following July shooting in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Nearly a month after a man was found shot several times in an apartment complex parking lot in Danville, authorities announced that a man has been charged with multiple offenses — including murder — in connection with that deadly incident. The Danville Police Department says officers responded to reports of shots […]
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Police identify victim of weekend shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mahdi H. Holland, 25 of Roanoke, has been identified by Roanoke Police as the man who died after arriving at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday morning via personal vehicle after a shooting. No crime scene has been located. No one has been arrested. If you have...
WSET

South Boston Police Department shares tips on living with bears

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — The South Boston Police Department is providing resources and questions they have been receiving about black bears. The department provides six steps to their "BearWise Basics". They outline their tips below. Never Feed or Approach Bears:. Intentionally feeding bears will teach them to approach...
wfxrtv.com

Police: Man arrested after firing gun outside Lynchburg beer garden

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – A man was arrested for multiple charges after being accused of firing a gun in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden in Lynchburg early Sunday morning. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, the Lynchburg Police Department says officers patrolling downtown saw a man shooting a pistol into the air in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden in the 1100 block of Church Street.
WSET

Missing Rocky Mount woman found: Sheriff's Office

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said they found a Rocky Mount woman who was reported missing on Monday. On Monday, the sheriff's office said they received a report of a missing person. They said Alisha Osbourne was last seen on Glen Meadow Drive in Rocky Mount.
pmg-va.com

Rude rider runs, wrecks

A driver who allegedly made rude gestures and bared his bottom to pursuing officers received a shock at the end of the chase — literally. He was tasered after his motorcycle rear-ended a police car and he still continued his attempts to elude capture. On Aug. 21 at approximately...
WSET

Man injured in Roanoke after fight, shooting in a parking garage

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW early Sunday morning when they heard several gunshots in close proximity. This incident happened at approximately 2:00 a.m. in a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Responding officers said they found evidence...
wfxrtv.com

Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial enters second week

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — More than 30 witnesses have taken the stand in the trial for a Roanoke man facing multiple counts of manslaughter after he allegedly overfilled fuel tanks at a Rockbridge County gas station in 2019, which prosecutors say resulted in a deadly explosion. The explosion...
wakg.com

Danville Police Give A Sneak Peak at New Headquarters

On Friday, the Danville Police Department invited local leaders as well as the media to a soft opening at their new department headquarters at 1 Community Way. The new facility boasts 57,000 square feet which dwarfs the previous allotted space in the lower level of the municipal building downtown which allotted 12,000 square feet for department use. During the ribbon cutting ceremony that was shared by River City TV, Police Chief Scott Booth talked about the scope of the project, that while the department was great before now it will be able to meet it’s full potential. The new facility will house meetings rooms, locker rooms, a weight room, and numerous other amenities the department has lacked for decades. Booth says the address of headquarters brings it all together 1 Community Way is how the department locks to police the community in an all inclusive manner. A walkthrough for the general public is expected to take place in October after police and staff have fully settled into their new home.
