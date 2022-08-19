On Friday, the Danville Police Department invited local leaders as well as the media to a soft opening at their new department headquarters at 1 Community Way. The new facility boasts 57,000 square feet which dwarfs the previous allotted space in the lower level of the municipal building downtown which allotted 12,000 square feet for department use. During the ribbon cutting ceremony that was shared by River City TV, Police Chief Scott Booth talked about the scope of the project, that while the department was great before now it will be able to meet it’s full potential. The new facility will house meetings rooms, locker rooms, a weight room, and numerous other amenities the department has lacked for decades. Booth says the address of headquarters brings it all together 1 Community Way is how the department locks to police the community in an all inclusive manner. A walkthrough for the general public is expected to take place in October after police and staff have fully settled into their new home.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO