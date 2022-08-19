Read full article on original website
The wait is over! Close-up pictures of Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
thebrag.com
Margaret Urlich dies at age 57
Margaret Urlich, who rose to fame in Australia after singing ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has just died at the age of 57. Margaret Urlich, who gained mainstream popularity in Australia after singing on ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has died at age 57 after battling cancer for over 2 years.
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
DC Preview: Batman: Fortress #4
With the fate of Earth on the line, desperate times call for desperate measures…and the team-up of Batman and Lex Luthor is the definition of desperate! With the world hanging in the balance, can this bizarre dynamic duo locate the Fortress of Solitude before the alien invaders do?. Batman:...
Marvel Preview: Amazing Spider-Man #8
Spider-Man has a new costume and accessories that look vaguely…familiar. Is that a GLIDER?!. Art by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz. Cover by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz. Page Count: 28 Pages. Release Date: August 24, 2022. Become a patron today to get exclusive perks,...
Marvel Preview: Star Wars: Darth Vader #26
INTO THE SAND! We all know about Anakin Skywalker’s aversion to finely ground particulate matter. But what does sand mean to the Dark Lord of the Sith? When Sabé, Vader’s unlikely new ally, goes missing, Vader must confront his own dark heart in the maelstrom of a terrible sandstorm—while tapping into one of his earliest skills in a wildly unexpected way!
DC Comics reveals ‘The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Special’ armband
DC Comics has revealed via their community message board the black armband featuring The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary logo that is included in the premium polybag variant. The armband is a tribute to the black armband released 30 years ago, allowing readers can wear the new armband in solidarity...
Celebrity Jeopardy!: MCU's Simu Liu Among Contestants in Mayim Bialik-Hosted Primetime Edition
Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu will face a challenge greater than a CGI dragon — the six-by-five Jeopardy! game board — as one of the guest players on ABC’s Celebrity Jeopardy! this fall. Other celebs participating in the Mayim Bialik-hosted primetime outings include Michael Cera (Arrested Development), Aisha Tyler (Criminal Minds), Ray Romano (Everybody Loves Raymond), Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat), Patton Oswalt (seemingly everything these days), B.J. Novak (The Office), comedienne Iliza Shlesinger and WNBA star/commentator Candace Parker. The aforementioned players will compete for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice, when Celebrity Jeopardy! premieres Sunday, Sept. 25...
DC Preview: Robin #17
Heartbreak! Lord Death Man reveals the truth about Flatline! Can Robin forgive her?! Since leaving Gotham, Damian has grown and trained to be a hero, but now that story comes to an end as he’s pulled into a shocking new storyline that will test his role as Robin and his place in the DCU!
Marvel Preview: Defenders: Beyond #2
The adventure begins—in the path of the Beyonder? When Loki, Blue Marvel, America Chavez, Taaia and Tigra land rather unexpectedly in the Second Cosmos, they find their lives in the hands of its cosmic overseers—unless Loki can figure out the right trick to save them all. Written by:...
Marvel Preview: Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel #2
IN THE EYE OF A TITAN! The clock is ticking as Rick must find Genis before they both blink out of existence! Wait…who’s that big face on the cover? Find out who else is searching for Genis and what DEATH has to do with it!. Written by: Peter...
Marvel Preview: Avengers Forever #8
THE FISTS OF THE UNWORTHY THOR! Meet the most broken Thor in the Multiverse. One who watched Asgard burn, watched Midgard be defiled and was helpless to stop it, as he’s a Thor who cannot lift his own hammer. In desperation, Thor will turn to another of the Earth’s great powers, becoming a pupil of the Thunderer of mystical K’un-Lun, the guardian of the immortal Iron Fist.
Talkin’ Tauntauns Podcast episode 118: LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation
We dive into the recently-released LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation special, the third LEGO special taking place after the sequel trilogy. And spoiler alert, it’s a lot of fun. Talkin’ Tauntauns is hosted by AIPT’s Jim Lehane and Nicole Herviou. Join us as we discuss the latest news in...
F. Scott Fitzgerald’s ‘The Great Gatsby’ gets comics adaptation ‘Gatsby’
AWA Studios has announced they’ll publish an adaptation of the great American novel The Great Gatsby this November called Gatsby. The reimagining of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby will take an LGBTQIA-led, racially diverse lens from writer Jeremy Holt and artist Felipe Cunha with colors by Dearbhla Kelly. The 8-issue original series kicks off its first issue on November 2nd in comic book shops.
Image Comics Preview: Hell to Pay #1
Announced in December 2020, Charles Soule and Will Sliney’s new action-adventure Hell to Pay #1 is coming this November!. “Hell to Pay is a combination of a lot of things I love and one thing I don’t: supernatural adventure, treasure hunt stories, and the harsh consequences of late-stage capitalism! I think there’s a lot to say about money—everyone on earth is affected by cash in one way or another. Looking at it through a demonic lens is a fun way to play with the concept,” said Soule last December.
’13: The Musical’ review: Poorly written musical is often times laughable
My oh my! Get me a grater for all this cheese! I was expecting family friendly, but I was not expecting this level of cringe to be present. 13: The Musical is one of those family films that’s so sanitized and cheesy that it’s simply impossible for it to reach any real level of authenticity. There’s a way to create a family-oriented musical that both the young and old can enjoy. You can also make it smart and creative. It’s unfortunate that this film isn’t interested in any of that. There are a few cast members that try but they just don’t have anything of merit on the page to work with.
‘House of the Dragon’ S1E1 ‘The Heirs of the Dragon’ review
HBO’s much anticipated House of the Dragon premieres this Sunday at 9 p.m. EST with audiences likely as nervous as they are excited. Given the response we all had to how Game of Thrones ended, there are a lot of expectations for House of the Dragon to learn from its predecessor’s mistakes and right the ship. Set 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen, the show aims to reveal how order and peace were destroyed thanks to the royal House of the Dragon being its own worst enemy.
‘X-Terminators’ #1 is a rowdy jolt of bubblegum charm and excitement
X-Terminators may be out on September 21st, but AIPT got an advance look to tell you if the neon-drenched action frenzy of adult-tinged entertainment is as entertaining as it looks. Given the main characters are all energy-powered mutants–Dazzler, Boom-Boom, and Jubilee–it’s already setting off fireworks with its cast. Add in Leah Williams’ ability to write fun characters with modern dialogue, and we have a party you won’t want to miss.
Supernatural thriller ‘Dead Seas’ sets sail December 2022
IDW has announced new series Dead Seas by Cavan Scott and Nick Brokenshire. Described as Poseidon Adventure, part The Haunting of Hill House, Dead Seas is a supernatural thriller disaster movie fans should enjoy. “I grew up obsessed with disaster movies, but there was only one problem: there were never...
Marvel Legends: New Retro Ghost Rider figure revealed
On Saturday, Hasbro revealed that a new Marvel Legends Ghost Rider figure will be getting the retro carded treatment. The figure, which is based on the Johnny Blaze version of the character, will come with alternate hands, flame effects, a hellfire chain, and a mid-transformation alternate head. It will also be lovingly packaged in a cardback so 1990s you’ll feel an uncontrollable urge to tight-roll your jeans.
