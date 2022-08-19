ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

David Kinch Is Leaving Three-Michelin-Star Manresa at the End of the Year

Northern California culinary juggernaut David Kinch dropped a surprise announcement in the early hours of Monday morning: The James Beard Award-winning chef will leave his three-Michelin-star Silicon Valley restaurant Manresa at the end of the year. Bloomberg’s Kate Krader reported the chef’s upcoming departure first. The surprise news marks the end of an area for not only Manresa but also the broader Bay Area dining scene, as the restaurant, which opened in 2002, helped cement the region’s reputation as a true fine dining destination.
LOS GATOS, CA
Eater

There’s a New Temple to Coffee, Records, and Books Opening in SoMa

Raul Sanchez is on a mission to bring a holy trinity, of sorts, to SoMa. He’s raised more than $10,000 via GoFundMe in pursuit of his ambitious project: the perfect balance of records, coffee, and books. Cafe Suspiro, grand opening in October but open for limited service now, is named after Sanchez’s grandfather’s tiny shop (a tiendita) in Colotlan, Mexico, in the state of Jalisco. It translates as a sigh of relief. Sanchez was a barista at Vega Coffee, which doled out espressos in the exact same location, 13 years ago — he was the shop’s first hire. “I want to keep that familiarity with the folks in the neighborhood,” Sanchez says of this next chapter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Tartine Workers Say Union Negotiations With the Popular Bakery Have Reached an Impasse

Amidst the rise of unions in the Bay Area, as Starbucks shops strike in Santa Cruz and unionize in San Francisco, it can be easy to forget one of the most famous bakeries in the region unionized in 2020. Tartine Bakery, recently accused of super gentrification, officially voted in the Tartine Union more than two years ago, and, beginning in May 2022, began negotiations over what would be the union’s first contract. The initial contract will last for five years once ratified. But according to union members and workers at the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 6, conversations at the bargaining table have reached an impasse over two key issues.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy