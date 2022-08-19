Amidst the rise of unions in the Bay Area, as Starbucks shops strike in Santa Cruz and unionize in San Francisco, it can be easy to forget one of the most famous bakeries in the region unionized in 2020. Tartine Bakery, recently accused of super gentrification, officially voted in the Tartine Union more than two years ago, and, beginning in May 2022, began negotiations over what would be the union’s first contract. The initial contract will last for five years once ratified. But according to union members and workers at the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 6, conversations at the bargaining table have reached an impasse over two key issues.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO