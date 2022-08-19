ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Senator Manchin holds round table talks in West Virginia on Inflation Reduction Act of 2022

By Mark Curtis
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gx0Q6_0hNz4TYi00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 is now the law of the land and those who passed it are out detailing it to the public.

When the Senate split 50-50 on this bill, there were a lot of critics, but President Biden signed it into law after Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote.

Critics call Inflation Reduction Act a ‘missed opportunity’

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin was the one of the key authors of the legislation, and as so often happens, he was one of the pivotal votes. Manchin held a round table discussion in Charleston on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 surrounded by key business leaders, labor and civic leaders and others with vested interests in the provisions.

One of the key pillars of the law is to allow Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices for senior citizens.
The measure will also allow for a mix of traditional fossil fuels along with more clean, renewable energy development sources, which have been growing in popularity in West Virginia.

“More energy is going to be produced. We’re going to be producing more oil and gas. We’re going to be developing more opportunities as far as in energy with wind and solar. Hydrogen in West Virginia,” said Sen. Joe Manchin (D) West Virginia.

West Virginia state senator calls for Manchin to explain Inflation Reduction Act support

“Medicare is going to negotiate for the top ten most expensive drugs. It can save, according to the Congressional Budget Office, more than three billion dollars,” said Gaylene Miller, State Director of the West Virginia AARP.

The cost savings of lower prices can then be passed along to consumers, and it is hoped that that will help lower inflation. The negotiated lower drug prices, including a cap on insulin payments and vaccines for seniors, will go into effect on January first.

Now many Republicans, including the governor and the other members of the state’s Congressional delegation, believe the new law will add to inflation because of a big increase in government spending.
The public will have to wait and see.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 3

Related
WOWK 13 News

Unclaimed items being auctioned at West Virginia State Fair

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Unclaimed property such as rare coins, currency, jewelry and other collectibles will be up for auction at two events this week at the State Fair of West Virginia in Fairlea, the state treasurer’s office said. Two auctions were held last week, and the final two will be Friday and Saturday, starting […]
FAIRLEA, WV
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Manchin
The Independent

Voices: Mitch McConnell is facing even more bad news for Republicans

Mitch McConnell is known in Washington and Kentucky for never saying more than he feels is necessary to get his message across. And yesterday, he essentially waved a white flag, all but admitting that Republicans might not be able to flip the Senate this cycle.“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different — they’re statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome,” NBC News’s Frank Thorp quoted him saying.This a bit of a shift for the Minority Leader. A few weeks back, McConnell told Fox News that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Man killed in accident at West Virginia coal mine

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner died in an accident at a northern West Virginia underground mine, officials said.William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia, the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training said in a news release.Tunnel Ridge general manager Eric Anderson said the accident involved two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment, The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register reported. Richards was brought to the surface and was pronounced dead.It marked the third fatal coal mining accident in West Virginia this year and the seventh nationwide, according to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.Tunnel Ridge is owned by Alliance Resource Partners of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
CADIZ, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#State Of West Virginia#Politics State#Politics Federal#Medicare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
MSNBC

Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots yesterday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
ELECTIONS
eenews.net

Manchin-linked company could reap millions from climate law

Tucked into the massive climate bill President Joe Biden signed into law this week is a one-sentence provision that could give a huge financial boost to a single energy company. The provision, found on page 687, provides $700 million in grants to mitigate the methane emissions of “marginal conventional wells.”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy