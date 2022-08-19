ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Climber takes big fall as protection pops out of wall, sending him crashing to ground in Colorado

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a 29-year-old climber was rescued following a 35-foot-fall and a hard landing in Eldorado Canyon State Park on August 20. The 29-year-old climber and his climbing partner, both from Minnesota, where on a six-pitch 5.9+ trad-style climbing route called 'The Yellow Spur' when the injured climber fell, popping a piece of his protection out of the wall. The falling climber was partially caught by his belayer thanks to other gear that had been placed in the wall, but still hit the ground hard.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
KIMT

Hiker who died in fall at Oregon's Multnomah Falls ID'd as Minnesota woman

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — The woman who fell and did while hiking near Multnomah Falls east of Portland, Oregon, on Friday afternoon has been identified by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Minnesota resident Jessica Warejoncas fell approximately 100 feet (30 meters) while hiking near Wisendanger Falls, past...
PORTLAND, OR
cbs19news

Virginia site taken off EPA's Superfund list after cleanup

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) -- A central Virginia site that used to house a business that dismantled batteries is being removed from the federal list of Superfund sites. The Environmental Protection Agency announced the news about the C&R Battery Company Inc. site in Chesterfield County on Tuesday. Between the early 1970s...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
cbs19news

Made in Central Virginia: City Clay

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In Central Virginia, there are many outlets people can use to create art and express themselves. One that stands out is City Clay in downtown Charlottesville. “First and foremost, aside from being an educational institution, it really is a community and it’s a community of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

July report finds sharpest year-over-year drop in housing market

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The housing market in Virginia continues to moderate, seeing its sharpest year-over-year drop in more than seven years. Virginia REALTORS released its July 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report on Tuesday. According to a release, there were more than 11,300 homes sold for the month of...
VIRGINIA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Three Missing Cubs Not On Wyoming Grizzly Mortality List Probably Dead

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The total number of grizzly bear deaths in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is likely at least three more than the current official tally of 28, a federal biologist said. Three cubs in Grand Teton Park that bear enthusiasts said went missing...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Yellowstone Lake#Thomas Peipert Helena
KRDO News Channel 13

Has Colorado’s monsoon season made a dent in drought conditions? Experts weigh in.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Rinse and repeat has quite literally been the pattern in July and August. Thankfully, those steady afternoon thunderstorms are paying off, with Southern Colorado's drought conditions improving tremendously. But that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods just yet. Video shows how drought conditions have improved from May 2022 to The post Has Colorado’s monsoon season made a dent in drought conditions? Experts weigh in. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Unlicensed assisted living home operators swept up in nursing home ‘dumping’ case

The operator of two unlicensed assisted living facilities was sentenced last week for felony theft following an investigation into nursing homes reportedly unlawfully discharging residents to unlicensed homes in the Baltimore area. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced last week that Troy Desante Brown was sentenced to a three-year suspended...
BALTIMORE, MD
Power 102.9 NoCo

Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
COLORADO STATE
thefamilyvacationguide.com

14 of the Best Family Resorts in Maryland

If you’re looking for a great family vacation spot, Maryland is a great option. It is a state known for its beautiful waterways and fresh seafood, there are plenty of other fun and exciting things to do in the state. From Baltimore to Annapolis along the Chesapeake Bay to...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Maryland launches Emmett Till Alert System

On Monday, Maryland launched the Emmett Till Alert System, which sends out a warning to lawmakers whenever there's a credible report of a hate crime or threat. The system works a lot like the amber alert system. Carl Snowden, the civil rights director for the Office of the Maryland Attorney General, joins FOX 5 to discuss the new initiative.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy