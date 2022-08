(Belfast, ME) Left Bank Books in downtown Belfast invites the public to meet writer Alice Elliott Dark for a signing of her recently-released, highly acclaimed novel, FELLOWSHIP POINT, on Monday, August 29 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm. This is a free event; reservations are not necessary for this “Meet-and-Greet” signing.

BELFAST, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO