Ballot machines tested in Southwick ahead of primary

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts cities and towns are preparing for the state’s primary elections next month by testing all of their voting equipment.

On Friday, the town of Southwick tested its image cast voting equipment at Town Hall. Town Clerk Michelle Hill told 22News all machines must be tested prior to the election. If issues arise on Election Day, there is a backup plan in place.

“If I’ve tested all machines, including the spare machine, I’m able to replace that particular machine with the spare and all I have to do is move the data, which is those cards, from one machine to another,” said Town Clerk Michelle Hill.

The deadline for early and absentee voting is 5:00 pm on Monday, August 29th. Early Voting in Southwick runs from August 27th through September 2nd. The primary is Tuesday, September 6th.

