Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wabi.tv
‘Woman in White’ gives haunted tours in Hallowell, Augusta
HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - A business that started in Hallowell is working to educate people about the rich history of the city. The historic haunted tours now include Augusta and is led by the Woman in White. A one-of-its-kind in the Granite City and the state capital. “As we walk...
mainebiz.biz
Developer is transforming Bangor’s ‘underutilized gems’
Restoring historic landmarks to their “high tide” is the aim of High Tide Capital, a developer investing an estimated $12 million to $14 million in downtown Bangor makeovers. Four buildings being redeveloped are all “underutilized gems,” according to Dash Davidson, a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based developer and partner in High...
wabi.tv
Bridging the Gap helping with back-to-school shopping
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As we continue to get ready for back to school, a nonprofit in Augusta says it’s noticing more adults shopping for clothing as well. Bridging the Gap is a partner program of United Way of Kennebec Valley. ”We get a lot of clothes actually. We...
Electric scooter company Bird sets up shop in Old Town
OLD TOWN, Maine — Electric scooters will soon be zipping through Old Town in an eco-friendly, clean-air-promoting way. The city announced it will be offering electric Bird scooters starting Tuesday. This new option for transportation was announced in a news release issued by the city of Old Town on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
Mills appoints businessman to serve on the Maine Veterans’ Home Board of Trustees
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills has appointed businessman Samuel Collins to serve on the Maine Veterans’ Home Board of Trustees. A Caribou native, Collins is president of the S.W. Collins Company, a position he has held for nearly three decades. The Maine Veterans’ Homes Board of Trustees...
The Best ‘Must Visit’ Apple Picking Orchards In Maine
Peak apple season runs from August to November and there are hundreds of orchards to visit across Maine. Apple picking is the perfect outdoor experience for the whole family, there is plenty of room at an apple orchard, and plenty of trees to everyone to enjoy. Maine has several orchards...
Augusta Church Plans To Provide Shelter To Homeless This Winter
For centuries, churches, and other houses of worship, have opened their doors to those in need. They have provided food, clothing, a warm place, and sanctuary. After hearing about the troubles encountered by Augusta-area homeless last winter, the lead pastor of one Augusta church plans to open the doors to those who have no place to sleep.
Watch Highlights Of Maine’s ‘Great Falls Balloon Festival
By all accounts it was a pretty great weekend to attend the 28th annual Great Falls Balloon Festival. Thousands of people in the Lewiston/Auburn area, and from all across the state checked out the high flying festivities. After being cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns, the event was back at full...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Can You Be Buried With Your Pet in Maine?
As you know, our Maine pets have become our family members. Owning a pet is incredible for your physicals and mental health. They give us something that humans can't and that is pure and endless innocence and love. All they live for is to love us. And when they die,...
The Most Adorable Traffic Stop for ‘Speeding’ Happened in Maine
Belfast Police Chief, Bob Cormier stands next to a young girl in a tiny old-fashioned car giving her a speeding ticket. It was the most adorable ticket ever given and it happened right here, in Maine. You don't expect to look out your window while driving and see a traffic...
wgan.com
Mainers invited to dispose of unwanted pesticides
The state of Maine is offering to collect unwanted pesticides free of charge. The Obsolete Pesticide Collection Program is open to homeowners and family-owned farms. The program accepts unwanted pesticides including herbicides and insecticides at collection sites in Presque Isle, Bangor, Augusta and Portland. Collection days will take place at...
'Welcome To Housing' awarded American Rescue Plan Grant
OLD TOWN, Maine — What makes a roof over your head a home? In Old Town, Welcome To Housing Home Goods Bank is working to answer that question as a provider of free furniture and home goods to those in need. Now with a recent grant of $15,000 given...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Camden Condo on the Market Might Have the Greatest Location Ever
If living in Camden wasn't attractive enough, just imagine if this was your home. Sitting right on the point of Camden Harbor and the Megunticook River, is this incredible condominium complex. One of those condos just hit the market and it just so happens to be on right corner of the building. This gives it quite possibly the best views in all of Camden. Just clear sightlines of both the harbor and the beautiful Penobscot Bay.
lcnme.com
Characters of the County: Nobleboro Entrepreneur Looks to Build a ‘Legacy’
Nobleboro entrepreneur Ben Davis is seeking to grow his businesses after taking first place on Greenlight Maine’s reality TV contest, winning $25,000 for his business OpBox. Davis is the middle of growing three businesses he cofounded and operates with his sister Emily Davis. They recently created a parent company called Even Keel, to start attracting investors.
Cruise-In Nights Around Maine
Antique and classic cars, hot rods, and custom cars are unique, and you have the chance to check them out at a local cruise-in night. If you were looking for something to do this week, then plan on checking out one of these cruise-in nights this week. Have a great week!
mainebiz.biz
Maine's Queen City shines in international spotlight
Watch out, Waterville, now it’s Bangor’s turn for the international spotlight. Less than a month after Travel & Leisure magazine highlighted Waterville as a “big college town rich in arts programming,” the New York-based publication has turned its attention to the Queen City. “There was a...
wabi.tv
Bangor considering policy to remove homeless encampments when enough shelter beds are available
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor officials are considering a policy to remove homeless encampments when there are shelter beds available. City manager Debbie Laurie initiated the discussion at Monday’s city council workshop. Laurie said there are currently 170 homeless people in Bangor and 23 available beds between the Bangor...
Maine Cornfield Maze In The Running For Best In United States
While Maine lags far behind the Midwest states when it comes to the amount of corn grown in the state, we do have a fair number of cornfield mazes here in Maine. In fact, we have some of the best cornfield mazes in the country!. According to News Center Maine,...
Spirit Halloween Haunting Massive Retail Space In Augusta
Even though we are still in the middle of summer, a sure sign that fall, and all of the fall holidays, is on the way is the arrival of the Spirit Halloween stores. For those who don't know, Spirit Halloween is a chain of pop-up stores that are open from September through October. They sell everything you need for Halloween. We mean EVERYTHING!
spectrumlocalnews.com
Should passenger rail be extended to Bangor? A new state committee seeks to find out
A state committee will soon be tasked with studying whether there’s enough demand to support passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor, something supporters say would be an economic boon to central and northern Maine. “The return of passenger rail to Augusta and Central Maine could be a game...
Comments / 0