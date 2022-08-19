ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WJCL

SCAD and Union Mission team up for photo display

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah College of Art and Design and Union Mission are teaming up for a special collaboration. SCAD alumnus photographer Robin Maaya recently took pictures of several Union Mission clients. The collection of 28 black and white images has been placed on the walls of the...
WJCL

W.W. Law home receives historic designation

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The home of civil rights leader Westley Wallace Law is now the site of Savannah's newest historic marker. The Historic Savannah Foundation unveiled the plaque on the home Tuesday. Law was a major leader in the local civil rights movement. He was president of the Savannah...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

LB3 Foundation celebrates life of Lawrence Bryan IV

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan family will ask the community to gather and remember their late son this weekend, as they once again hold an event to help kids in Savannah. Lawrence Bryan III started the LB3 Foundation to honor the memory of his son, who was killed in Savannah seven years ago this month.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Food insecurity public meeting happening Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday a group focused on fighting food insecurity in the Coastal Empire is asking for you to join the conversation and help come up with some solutions. Healthy Savannah is leading this initiative and their offices are located in the Coastal Health District building, but Tuesday...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Former home of civil rights leader W. W. Law honored with historical marker

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — What originally started as a renovation project at the former home of civil rights leader W.W. Law is now a historical marker in the city. Law was a prominent civil rights leader, local historian and community leader from Savannah. He served as president of the Savannah chapter of the NAACP and came to be known as "Mr. Civil Rights." One Savannah man said he didn't know what he was getting into when he agreed to buy Law's old house.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Shop fresh and local every Thursday at the Bluffton Farmer's Market

BLUFFTON, S.C. — In this week's Lowcountry Living, we're taking you to the Bluffton Farmers Market. Whether you’re shopping for ingredients to cook dinner or looking for a sweet treat to cool off with, the Bluffton Farmer’s Market has nearly 50 local vendors offering a variety of goods.
BLUFFTON, SC
coastalempireseniors.com

Savannah Senior Dining: The Olde Pink House

The Olde Pink House has long been a favorite with Savannah senior diners. How does a building rate the name “Olde” in a historic city like Savannah?. The Olde Pink House is Savannah’s only 18th Century Mansion. Sometimes I like eating in a great restaurant that’s older...
iheart.com

2nd Annual Free Dental Event for Chatham County residents

Remote Area Medical – RAM® – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need – will hold a free, two-day, dental-only clinic on Aug. 27-28. RAM will be set up at the Garden City Recreation Center, located at 160 Priscilla D. Thomas Way, Garden City, GA 31408, for two days only. This clinic is in collaboration with Chatham County Safety Net Planning Council.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Safety concerns rise following Memorial stadium football game

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “It was scary for a lot of people.”. Ronald Cooper took his 17-year-old daughter Rahnie and her friends to the Benedictine versus Jenkins football game at Memorial stadium Friday night. “People just started running from different directions.”. While Savannah Police say a fight was brewing,...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Georgia Southern golfers' success helping out Statesboro business

STATESBORO, Ga. — A national television appearance and runner up at a major tournament for a Georgia Southern University golfer is paying big dividends for a Statesboro business. “In terms of increased sales, probably I don’t know, 100-fold increase over the last week," said William Martin, owner of Southern...
STATESBORO, GA

