SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — What originally started as a renovation project at the former home of civil rights leader W.W. Law is now a historical marker in the city. Law was a prominent civil rights leader, local historian and community leader from Savannah. He served as president of the Savannah chapter of the NAACP and came to be known as "Mr. Civil Rights." One Savannah man said he didn't know what he was getting into when he agreed to buy Law's old house.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO