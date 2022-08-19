Read full article on original website
Sum’mo Tea building a small business Communi’Tea on Savannah Avenue
Statesboro is a unique town. It has nooks and crannies of small business treasures interlaced throughout its city limits. And if you go roaming through its streets, you might stumble upon the trendy tea shop called Sum’mo Tea & Things on Savannah Avenue. Sum’mo Tea & Things boasts a...
WJCL
SCAD and Union Mission team up for photo display
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah College of Art and Design and Union Mission are teaming up for a special collaboration. SCAD alumnus photographer Robin Maaya recently took pictures of several Union Mission clients. The collection of 28 black and white images has been placed on the walls of the...
WJCL
W.W. Law home receives historic designation
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The home of civil rights leader Westley Wallace Law is now the site of Savannah's newest historic marker. The Historic Savannah Foundation unveiled the plaque on the home Tuesday. Law was a major leader in the local civil rights movement. He was president of the Savannah...
WJCL
Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce wants to hear from you in its annual tourism survey
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Hilton Head Island, listen up. The chamber of commerce wants to hear from you. Its annual resident sentiment survey is now open. Your answers will be used to help guide and plan priorities for tourism on the island. Questions touch on topics such as...
wtoc.com
LB3 Foundation celebrates life of Lawrence Bryan IV
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan family will ask the community to gather and remember their late son this weekend, as they once again hold an event to help kids in Savannah. Lawrence Bryan III started the LB3 Foundation to honor the memory of his son, who was killed in Savannah seven years ago this month.
wtoc.com
Food insecurity public meeting happening Tuesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday a group focused on fighting food insecurity in the Coastal Empire is asking for you to join the conversation and help come up with some solutions. Healthy Savannah is leading this initiative and their offices are located in the Coastal Health District building, but Tuesday...
wtoc.com
Savannah businesses gather in Tom Triplett Park to help the United Way
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Local businesses rely on community support to make it, and to thank the community for all that support, vendors from all over the area gathered in Tom Triplett Park Saturday to set up shop and help the United Way. To set up in the marketplace, vendors...
WTGS
Former home of civil rights leader W. W. Law honored with historical marker
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — What originally started as a renovation project at the former home of civil rights leader W.W. Law is now a historical marker in the city. Law was a prominent civil rights leader, local historian and community leader from Savannah. He served as president of the Savannah chapter of the NAACP and came to be known as "Mr. Civil Rights." One Savannah man said he didn't know what he was getting into when he agreed to buy Law's old house.
WJCL
Shop fresh and local every Thursday at the Bluffton Farmer's Market
BLUFFTON, S.C. — In this week's Lowcountry Living, we're taking you to the Bluffton Farmers Market. Whether you’re shopping for ingredients to cook dinner or looking for a sweet treat to cool off with, the Bluffton Farmer’s Market has nearly 50 local vendors offering a variety of goods.
coastalempireseniors.com
Savannah Senior Dining: The Olde Pink House
The Olde Pink House has long been a favorite with Savannah senior diners. How does a building rate the name “Olde” in a historic city like Savannah?. The Olde Pink House is Savannah’s only 18th Century Mansion. Sometimes I like eating in a great restaurant that’s older...
iheart.com
2nd Annual Free Dental Event for Chatham County residents
Remote Area Medical – RAM® – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need – will hold a free, two-day, dental-only clinic on Aug. 27-28. RAM will be set up at the Garden City Recreation Center, located at 160 Priscilla D. Thomas Way, Garden City, GA 31408, for two days only. This clinic is in collaboration with Chatham County Safety Net Planning Council.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: ‘Whites only’ beach protesters of 1960s honored with historical marker
A new historical marker has been erected on Tybee Island commemorating the Savannah Beach Wade-Ins of the early 1960s. During a brief period 62 years ago, hundreds of young Blacks regularly braved the waters of the “whites only” beach in defiance of segregationist laws, and many were routinely arrested.
300 residents of Hilton Head apartment complex getting evicted
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — They are an important part of the tourism industry on Hilton Head Island. Now some of the people who work in local hotels, restaurants, landscaping, and more are about to lose their homes. Residents of Chimney Cove got eviction notices earlier this month. More than 300 people living there, […]
WJCL
City of Pooler plants new life along busy thoroughfare thanks to its Tree Fund
POOLER, Ga. — There's something new along Pooler Parkway near S.H. Morgan Parkway. "The response has been overwhelming," said Pooler city councilwoman Karen Williams. "The residents of Pooler love it." Williams is talking about the 30 new trees from The Greenery Inc. "We put about 25 gallons of water...
North Pole now hiring a trimmer — not for Christmas — for cannabis
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Even with all of the fall vibes on the horizon, it won’t be long before some are imagining rows upon rows of evergreens standing tall in the North Pole, providing the scent of fresh pine. For those who might want to get there early, there is a job opportunity at the […]
West Chatham residents speak out against potential rezoning of 630-acre project
BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WSAV) – West Chatham County residents are voicing their concerns about the potential rezoning of land next to their neighborhood. Off John Carter Road in Bloomingdale sits 630 acres of undeveloped land. It’s owned by the Savannah Economic Development Authority and officials said they intend for it to be a manufacturing park. Residents […]
WJCL
Thunderstorm chances hang around this week...the best days to sneak in your outdoor plans
An active stretch of weather continues this week with more rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected. Scenes like the one above, a shelf cloud over Pooler, may be repeated throughout the week. If you are hoping to sneak in some outdoor work or plans, there are dry hours in the...
wtoc.com
District attorney, Savannah mayor have mixed reactions to city’s decision to hire federal prosecutor
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah’s decision to hire a federal prosecutor to help cut down on crime in the community has gotten mixed reaction from Chatham County’s district attorney. Shalena Cook Jones, the district attorney, voiced concerns in a Facebook Live conversation with two Savannah...
wtoc.com
Safety concerns rise following Memorial stadium football game
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “It was scary for a lot of people.”. Ronald Cooper took his 17-year-old daughter Rahnie and her friends to the Benedictine versus Jenkins football game at Memorial stadium Friday night. “People just started running from different directions.”. While Savannah Police say a fight was brewing,...
WJCL
Georgia Southern golfers' success helping out Statesboro business
STATESBORO, Ga. — A national television appearance and runner up at a major tournament for a Georgia Southern University golfer is paying big dividends for a Statesboro business. “In terms of increased sales, probably I don’t know, 100-fold increase over the last week," said William Martin, owner of Southern...
