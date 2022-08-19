Read full article on original website
National Bank of Middlebury announces several new appointments
National Bank of Middlebury(link is external) announces the promotion of Meaghan McLaughlin to vice president and chief lending officer, and the hiring of Becky Paliling, as vice president and chief credit officer, and Michael Corbett, as vice president and business community lender. McLaughlin has been with National Bank of Middlebury...
WCAX
Plattsburgh YMCA outgrows facility, renovating new home with more space
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Plattsburgh YMCA says it has outgrown its Oak Street facility and will move to a new location. Director Justin Ihne says the Y’s new home will be at the former CVPH Wellness Center on New York Road in Plattsburgh Town. The Y says it...
mychamplainvalley.com
Plattsburgh YMCA receives $1.3 million investment for upgrades
Plattsburgh, NY — On Tuesday, Speaker Carl Heastie and Assemblyman Billy Jones announced a $1.3 million investment into the project to upgrade the YMCA facility. The Plattsburgh YMCA was gifted the pandemic-closed Wellness Center from the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital and has hopes that the new Plattsburgh YMCA will include an updated aquatics center and expanded spaces for youth and teens.
WCAX
Burlington committee aims to avoid sticker shock over future reappraisals
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After Burlington’s recent property reappraisal rocked some homeowners, the City Council is now looking into what they can do to improve the process. Sixteen years separated Burlington’s last two reappraisals, which led to sticker shock for some residents when they got their new home values.
WCAX
How a Vermont company will help keep Statue of Liberty standing tall
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - She stands tall in New York’s harbor and a Vermont company is making sure Lady Liberty stays that way. Business is booming at Granite Importers in Barre. The family-run business specializes in manufacturing stone for structures. “Yeah, we’ve been working on it since November,” said...
WCAX
Vt. fireworks company takes 1st place in international competition
EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont fireworks company took top honors at an international competition. Northstar Fireworks is based in East Montpelier. This summer they competed against teams from Mexico, Canada and France in the Casino Lac-Leamy’s international fireworks competition. Northstar said the competition, which took place in...
mychamplainvalley.com
Winooski Schools touts $1.3 million rooftop solar project
Winooski, VT — The Winooski School District now has the largest solar panel array of any school in Vermont. SunCommon is wrapping up installation of nearly 1,900 panels on the building’s roof as part of the company’s Solar for Schools program. The district says the array will deliver 750 kilowatts of energy and power most of the district’s energy needs.
mynbc5.com
New York State's second primary is underway
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — New York's second Democratic primary is underway. Two candidates are seeking the nomination to run for the 21st District congressional seat in November: Matt Castelli and Matt Putorti. Officials with the Clinton County Board of Elections said voter turnout has been slow. Democratic Deputy Commissioner Brandi...
WCAX
Vermont apple orchard expecting banner season
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An apple orchard in Williston is embarking on its 50th season, and they say it’s setting up to be a banner year. Adams Apple Orchard says their trees are exploding with the red gems. Owner John Adams says he attributes the strong start to the...
colchestersun.com
Severance Park, a 593 residential unit development with a 14-acre park is making its way through the Colchester Development Review Board
A new development including 593 residential units and other multi-use buildings is currently making its way through the Colchester Development Review board. If approved, the new neighborhood would be built on 69 acres of land off of Roosevelt Highway, diagonally across the street from Severance Corners. The project, called Severance...
Colchester Sun
Champlain Valley Fair announces new bag policy, bags larger than a small purse no longer allowed
CHITTENDEN COUNTY — Bags larger than 5” x 9” x 2” are no longer permitted at the Champlain Valley Fair unless they are see-through. Fair staff cites safety as the reason for the new policy. “The safety of our fairgoers, volunteers and staff is always a...
Bill Schubart: A Vermont train journey in 1953
Inspired by the inaugural run of the new Burlington-New York Amtrak service in July, the author reconstructs his first trip from Waterbury to New York City’s Penn Station when he was 8 years old. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: A Vermont train journey in 1953.
newportdispatch.com
Commentary on Coventry landfill UD3 proposal by Peggy Stevens
I write today as a follow-up to the public DEC hearing of August 18th in Coventry on the proposed NEWSVT Coventry landfill treatment facility that would attempt to filter toxic substances from liquid collected in the Under Drain of the Phase III section of the landfill. As was noted by...
mynbc5.com
Cannabis Farm Tours in Irasburg give visitors inside look at cultivation
IRASBURG, Vt. — One Vermont farmer in the Northeast Kingdom is hoping to add Cannabis Farm Tours to Vermont’s Agri-tourism industry. Eli Harrington showed guests how he hand trims a cannabis plant during one of his tours. It’s one part of his Vertmonijuana homestead tours, where visitors can...
WCAX
Vermont watching closely for spotted lanternfly; how you can help
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The spotted lanternfly has been making headlines up and down the East Coast, but aside from a few isolated incidents, Vermont remains OK so far. But the state is watching closely and they want your help. Besides the normal pests eyeing the grapes at the Shelburne...
mychamplainvalley.com
Burlington summit aims to boost mental health care
Burlington, VT — With 22 shootings so far this year, the surge in gun violence has some in Burlington calling for an increased focus on mental health services. On Tuesday, the City of Burlington paired with local mental health organizations to host a mental health summit. The summit is...
mynbc5.com
Safety concerns grow amid college move in week in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The city of Burlington will grow by about 13,000 this week, as students from the University of Vermont and Champlain College move in to begin their fall semester. This year, an added safety concern is on the minds of many with the recent uptick in gunfire...
mychamplainvalley.com
New BSD employees embark on scavenger hunt on Church Street
Burlington, VT — Amid state and nationwide staffing shortages in schools, the Burlington School District created a new tactic to retain their newest employees for future years. The BSD hosted their second annual scavenger hunt on Church Street for new employees and says the event is to help build relationships between colleagues, create a culture of belonging to the district, and allow new staff to explore the city.
WCAX
Passerby helps evacuate burning South Burlington condo building
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire ripped through a South Burlington condo building on Monday causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage. It happened on Airport Road Monday afternoon. While no people were injured, two cats couldn’t be found. South Burlington firefighters say there is more than $250,000...
mynbc5.com
Cows slow traffic on I-89
RICHMOND, Vt. — Rush hour traffic on Interstate 89 South was backed up for several hours after two dead cows and one live cow were found near the roadway. Vermont State Police said they were called to I-89 in Richmond around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday to assist the Vermont Agency of Transportation with the removal of the cows.
