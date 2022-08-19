Winooski, VT — The Winooski School District now has the largest solar panel array of any school in Vermont. SunCommon is wrapping up installation of nearly 1,900 panels on the building’s roof as part of the company’s Solar for Schools program. The district says the array will deliver 750 kilowatts of energy and power most of the district’s energy needs.

