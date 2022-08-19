ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Florence family searches for missing daughter

By Jack Bilyeu
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N04R5_0hNz3Pzb00

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW ) — A Florence family is searching for answers after reporting their daughter missing this week.

Ashlyn Adams Wyatt is believed to be in the Myrtle Beach area based on her last known phone call.

Shane Gibson said she last heard from her daughter nearly a month ago. She usually doesn’t go more than a few days without hearing from Wyatt and is especially worried because of her struggles with addictions.

“Having to file that police report — I’m not a crier, but when I had to file the police report, I lost it,” Gibson said. “I’m her mother, she’s my daughter. I’m worried that she could be hurt or worse.”

She said she decided to file the report after learning that none of Wyatt’s friends or other family members had heard from her, either.

“When you don’t hear from your child, no matter how old they are, for almost a month, all kinds of thoughts cross your mind,” Gibson said.

She took to Facebook, where posts about Wyatt have been shared hundreds of times.

She said she is thankful to her friends for helping to spread the word and knows many other families have faced similar struggles.

“I think every family has an addict that they are painfully watching circle the drain and nothing can be done about it,” Gibson said. “If you don’t have health insurance, you’re not homicidal or suicidal, no one cares.”

Gibson said the last month and especially the last few days have been difficult and she wants to move forward.

“I’m going to hug her and hopefully take her straight to somewhere she can get help,” she said.

If you see Wyatt, you’re asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at 843-665-2121 or the Gibson family’s tip line at 209-733-3685.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 7

Jacqueline S Gattison
4d ago

prayers she return home safely.Prayers for her addiction it truly takes a toll on family yet continue to pray for all families that deal with it God blessing to you as her mom an family strength in prayers

Reply
2
WBTW News13

Missing Florence woman found safe in Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Florence woman previously reported missing has been reunited with her family. Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was found in Myrtle Beach and is safe with her family. Family members told News13 it had been nearly a month since they had heard from […]
FLORENCE, SC
WCNC

SC elementary school principal shot, killed; suspect arrested

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. — A school district is mourning the loss of a principal after officials say she was shot and killed inside of a car. Wendy Cook, 54, died from gunshot wounds on Sunday. Dillon County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to Southwind Road near Dillon, South Carolina around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday and found Cook with a gunshot wound and Kyle Church, 31, the suspected shooter, both inside of a vehicle.
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Pee Dee family searches for missing daughter; last known phone call in North Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee family is looking for their missing daughter who has not been heard from in a month. The family filed a missing person report case last week for Ashlyn Adams Wyatt. Her mother, Shane Gibson, started a Facebook page called ‘Find Ashlyn Adams Wyatt’ where posts have been shared many times and has even gotten the attention of the National Center for Missing and Endangered.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WIS-TV

Deputies searching for missing 17-year-old Kingstree girl

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager last seen Thursday. Phoenix Alford, 17, was last seen leaving her home in Kingstree at approximately 6:35 p.m. Thursday, deputies say. She was seen getting into a blue Honda Accord, which left traveling toward Clarendon County, deputies say.
KINGSTREE, SC
News19 WLTX

Police search for 2 missing teens out of Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. — Investigators have released the names and additional details of two teens who disappeared on Saturday afternoon and may be in the same vehicle. Florence Police said they are looking for 15-year-old Cheyanna Murphy and 14-year-old Hannah Ammos. Both may be in a burgundy 2005 Nissan Armada with a South Carolina license plate reading RXY181.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs man who died in Hartsville shooting

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who died after a shooting last month in Hartsville has been publicly identified. Tyler Bailey died from a gunshot wound, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee, who told News13 that “the manner has not been determined yet.” The shooting happened in late July on Hunt Drive. Further information […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Robeson County deputies search for missing 20-year-old woman

Editor’s note: The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office initially included an incorrect photo in their release. They have since sent the correct photo. ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are searching for a missing 20-year-old woman. Wendy Lynn Jones, 20, of Maxton, was last seen on Aug. 12 in the Red Hill Road area, […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Florence man arrested after attempts to solicit a minor

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. – A Florence man has been arrested and charged with the criminal solicitation of a minor. The S.C. Attorney general announced Michael Kubalo-Delfino, 31, was arrested August 17, 2022. He has been charged following an investigation from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Darlington Co. parents relieved following arrest in connection to son's overdose death

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lynn and Tony Cassidy said they claim a small victory following an arrest this past Friday in their son's death. “I wish he was here today. I feel like my insides are being ripped every day that I wake up. Every day I am awake. Every night I try to sleep. I just want justice for Timmie. I want Timmie to matter. His life mattered to us," said Lynn Cassidy.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Man airlifted to hospital after Sumter shooting

SUMTER, S.C. — Police say a man has been flown to an area hospital for treatment following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Sumter. Sumter Police said they were called to Barwick Road around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting. They arrived to find a 43-year-old man inside his home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has since been flown to a Columbia hospital for treatment.
SUMTER, SC
The Post and Courier

Hemingway football coach placed on leave after DUI arrest in Florence

The Hemingway High football coach and athletics director has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested Aug. 19 on a driving under the influence charge in Florence. Byron L. Abram was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of less than...
FLORENCE, SC
heraldadvocate.com

MCSO is looking for runaway juvenile

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. Ana Victoria Sanchez was last seen on Aug. 20 near Daniels Lane in Bennettsville. If anyone knows the location or whereabouts of Ana, call 911 or the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
columbuscountynews.com

One Hurt in Whiteville Shooting

At least one man was injured in a daylight shooting on Burkhead Street in Whiteville Monday (today). The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. at a residence on the west side. Whiteville Police secured the emergency entrance at Columbus Regional and the hospital went on temporary lockdown, as is standard procedure.
WHITEVILLE, NC
counton2.com

SLED: Williamsburg County man facing multiple drug charges

WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Monday announced the arrest of a Williamsburg County man on various drug and alcohol charges. According to SLED, Teridal Burgess (43) was arrested Thursday after he illegally sold alcohol to a confidential informant and was found to...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

