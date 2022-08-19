ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mascot, TN

wvlt.tv

City of Gatlinburg moves forward with wildfire memorial

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Gatlinburg is building a memorial for those impacted by the devastating wildfires in 2016. The Tennessee Department of Transportation has given the approval to hire Whaley Construction in Kodak to build the nearly $1 million memorial. The memorial will be built at Mynatt...
wvlt.tv

Knox County Commission approves new way to appeal zoning decisions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Weeks after Mayor Glenn Jacobs proposed a new process for going about zoning appeals, the County Commission approved the plan in Monday night’s meeting. Before the change, if a new development were set to come to Knox County, the plan would be approved by the...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville’s demand for renewable energy is rising like the sun

Jameson Wall has a rare autoimmune disorder that triggers unusual symptoms. THP helicopter crashes in Marion County, officials say. The interstate roadways were shut down following the incident, but they have since reopened, according to officials. Knox Co. Forensic Center needs help identifying body. Updated: 7 hours ago. The unidentified...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Property taxes around new Knoxville stadium won’t increase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, The Knox Sports Authority held a meeting at the City of Knoxville Public Works Service Center to discuss changes to the downtown stadium financing plan, which included talks about how to pay for the construction and management of the new stadium. There was also a vote on an expanded district called a tax increment financing district (TIF).
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Steamed sandwiches are a staple in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is known for many things including the Vol and the Smoky Mountains, but did you know there’s a special way to make sandwiches?. Steamed sandwiches came to prominence in the region in the 1970s, thanks to restaurants like Sam & Andy’s and Vic & Bill’s. If you have never had a steamed sandwich, you might be envisioning a soggy-breaded sandwich with fixings in-between. However, the bread absorbs the steam to blend all of the flavors together (bread, meat, cheese and condiments) in one single bite.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox Co. Forensic Center needs help identifying body

Jameson Wall has a rare autoimmune disorder that triggers unusual symptoms. THP helicopter crashes in Marion County, officials say. The interstate roadways were shut down following the incident, but they have since reopened, according to officials.
wvlt.tv

Breathing new life into historic Blount County property

BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - RT Lodge has sat on Maryville College’s campus in Blount County since the 1930s. Now, new owners are revitalizing it but holding true to the property’s roots. “When you step on our property, we want you to feel at home,” said Beth McCabe...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
MORRISTOWN, TN

