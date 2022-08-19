Read full article on original website
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
City of Gatlinburg moves forward with wildfire memorial
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Gatlinburg is building a memorial for those impacted by the devastating wildfires in 2016. The Tennessee Department of Transportation has given the approval to hire Whaley Construction in Kodak to build the nearly $1 million memorial. The memorial will be built at Mynatt...
Knox County Commission approves new way to appeal zoning decisions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Weeks after Mayor Glenn Jacobs proposed a new process for going about zoning appeals, the County Commission approved the plan in Monday night’s meeting. Before the change, if a new development were set to come to Knox County, the plan would be approved by the...
Knoxville’s demand for renewable energy is rising like the sun
Jameson Wall has a rare autoimmune disorder that triggers unusual symptoms. THP helicopter crashes in Marion County, officials say. The interstate roadways were shut down following the incident, but they have since reopened, according to officials. Knox Co. Forensic Center needs help identifying body. Updated: 7 hours ago. The unidentified...
Changed your license plate yet? If not, you can help Dolly’s Imagination Library
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Dolly Parton’s imagination library is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading. To continue spreading that love of reading to children in Tennessee, Dolly’s Imagination Library is encouraging residents to change their license plates. Danielle Velez, the program manager with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of...
Knox Co. Commission votes to stop development plan appeals from going through appeals board
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Commission met Monday evening to decide if a tool that the community has to appeal zoning decisions would be removed. Dozens of people gathered at the meeting to voice their opposition to the proposal. They ended up voting on an amended ordinance that...
Concern grows over upkeep of South Knoxville cemetery
After seeing the condition of a South Knoxville area cemetery, some are speaking out about the lack of upkeep and are hoping for some answers.
Property taxes around new Knoxville stadium won’t increase
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, The Knox Sports Authority held a meeting at the City of Knoxville Public Works Service Center to discuss changes to the downtown stadium financing plan, which included talks about how to pay for the construction and management of the new stadium. There was also a vote on an expanded district called a tax increment financing district (TIF).
New mixed-use development coming to Pellissippi Place
Tens of millions of dollars are being poured into a new mixed-use development project just off Old Knoxville Highway and Pellissippi Parkway in Alcoa.
Mosquitos are out for blood in East Tennessee: What you can do to repel them
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Step outside for a few minutes on an East Tennessee summer night and the next thing you know, you’re getting bitten by mosquitoes. Talking in the newsroom this morning, with no scientific evidence whatsoever, it seemed to us that this summer has really brought out those biting bugs. That’s why WATE […]
Helping Mamas Knoxville gets donations to buy van, expand to rural parts of East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Helping Mamas Knoxville plans to expand to help rural parts of East Tennessee after they got a new van. The organization collects diapers, clothes and personal hygiene products for newborns all the way to children around 12 years old. “It’s a blessing everyday,” Helping Mamas Knoxville...
State lawmaker from Knoxville offers help for teachers having to catalog classroom libraries
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Teachers are responsible for purchasing classroom materials, preparing lesson plans, communicating with parents and teaching students. Now, they are also responsible for helping keep track of what is available in a school library. At the end of the last legislative session, lawmakers decided to pass a...
Steamed sandwiches are a staple in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is known for many things including the Vol and the Smoky Mountains, but did you know there’s a special way to make sandwiches?. Steamed sandwiches came to prominence in the region in the 1970s, thanks to restaurants like Sam & Andy’s and Vic & Bill’s. If you have never had a steamed sandwich, you might be envisioning a soggy-breaded sandwich with fixings in-between. However, the bread absorbs the steam to blend all of the flavors together (bread, meat, cheese and condiments) in one single bite.
Woman won’t get prepaid headstone for husband until she also dies
It has been almost three months since her husband was laid to rest and still no headstone.
Knox Co. Forensic Center needs help identifying body
Jameson Wall has a rare autoimmune disorder that triggers unusual symptoms. THP helicopter crashes in Marion County, officials say. The interstate roadways were shut down following the incident, but they have since reopened, according to officials.
Covenant Health settles ADA claim after deaf man loses lower leg
Covenant Health has agreed to pay a statutory penalty and undergo 3 years of compliance reporting, training and more after a deaf man sued the not-for-profit health care system.
Breathing new life into historic Blount County property
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - RT Lodge has sat on Maryville College’s campus in Blount County since the 1930s. Now, new owners are revitalizing it but holding true to the property’s roots. “When you step on our property, we want you to feel at home,” said Beth McCabe...
Zoo Knoxville to move its 3 elephants to sanctuary in Middle Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville made a major announcement Monday that it would be moving its African elephants to a sanctuary in Middle Tennessee. The zoo said its three elephants -- Tonka, Jana and Edie -- will be moving to The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, which is located in Hohenwald.
Hate crime continues to rise in Tennessee: TBI Report
A report detailing the volume and nature of hate crimes in Tennessee in 2021 shows a steady increase in hate crimes across the state.
Young-Williams to take in nearly 30 more beagles rescued from Virginia breeding and research facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Young-Williams Animal Center will soon be looking for forever homes for another batch of beagles rescued from a mass-breeding facility in July. YWAC took in 20 of the more than 4,000 beagles in need of homes earlier this month. On Friday, it announced it would take in another 29 beagles through September.
Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
