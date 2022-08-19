Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Federal Grants Opening the Way for Dallas' American Airlines New Routes to Small CitiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
dallasexpress.com
High Schools Selected for Second Annual Jerry Jones Classic
The second annual Jerry Jones Classic at The Star in Frisco will feature the Cedar Hill Longhorns facing off against the Rockwall Yellowjackets. The two teams will face off on Saturday, August 27 at 1 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s season-opening classic, where Rockwall defeated Cedar Hill 42-29.
Texas football legend dies, family says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Permian High School football legend Coach Gary Gaines, 73, died Monday following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, the family said in a statement. The football giant joined the coaching staff at Permian in 1979 where he served as assistant coach under then head coach John...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to shocking SMU field photo
The Dallas-Fort Worth area has been dealing with heavy rainfall that led to flash flooding the last two days and it’s wreaking havoc on at least one local college football stadium’s turf. While daily rainfall records have been broken over the last two days in the region, the...
CandysDirt.com
This City Is Tops in Texas for Fixer-Uppers, and It’s Not The One You Think It Is
Which Texas city is a haven for fixer-uppers? If you replied, Waco, you’ve been watching the Magnolia Network or HGTV too much. Dallas is the No. 1 spot in Texas to buy a fixer-upper. RentCafé researched the nation’s 50 biggest cities and ranked Dallas seventh in its latest study....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas youth baseball coach aggressively bumps into kids on handshake line (VIDEO)
A youth baseball coach in Texas was reportedly removed from his position last month after a repulsive display of poor sportsmanship was captured on video. Kenneth Wendt, a local police officer and volunteer coach, was shown on camera physically initiating contact with youngsters from the opposing team of nine-year-olds. Wendt,...
Two Hefty Lottery Prizes Are Up For Grabs In Texas
Two lucky residents could be several thousands of dollars richer if they claim their lottery tickets!
papercitymag.com
A Massive BBQ Festival Heads to Dallas, and a Favorite Shuttered Taco Shop Returns This Fall
It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Home Prices Starting To Fall
The rise in home prices is slowing in big cities across Texas as housing inventories rise and sales decline. In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, home prices stalled on a month-to-month basis, holding firm at $430,000 from May to June, according to the Re/Max National Housing Report. However, median home prices...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What's Next for Texas Weather?
Texas is the perfect example of the climate crisis and how it affects not just each individual be it cost of electricity or simply going outside. This year, Texas has seen the worst drought since 2011-2012 though not yet peak 2011 drought levels and July ended in the number two position in being the warmest of any month here on record.
Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
KHOU
Storms lead to record flooding in Dallas; tornado rips through town near Tyler
Heavy rain flooded areas in Dallas on Monday (August 22) submerging roads and entire neighborhoods. A confirmed tornado tore through a town near Tyler, Texas.
WFAA
Rent increases across north Texas
Rents in Dallas are up by 17 percent year-over-year and almost 23 percent since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, outpacing the national average on both accounts. If you haven't felt it yet – consider yourself lucky… as many people across north Texas are. Ian Mattingly,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dallas Flooding: 60-Year-Old Uber Driver Dies as Car Gets Swept Away
A 60-year-old Uber driver from Dallas has died after the city’s heavy flooding carried her vehicle away. The tragic news comes as Texas recently saw its wettest day in history in August. Police in Mesquite confirmed the victim’s car had overturned under a bridge when the flash flooding receded....
News Channel 25
Funnel cloud spotted in Hill County: Josh Johns
HILL COUNTY, Texas — 25 News meteorologist Josh Johns shared Jeff Sulak's photo of a funnel cloud just west of Hillsboro. "This was taken around 2:30 p.m. near Peoria in Hill County (just west of Hillsboro) and appears to be a funnel cloud," Johns said in a social media post.
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) – Adults looking for a day of fun in the sun without their kids have been traveling across the country to visit The Cove at Bear-X in Texas. “This summer is drastically different because we’re actually getting people that are coming from all over...
Washington Examiner
Texas school district bans critical race theory
One Texas school district voted Monday night to ban critical race theory , among other policy changes. The Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District board voted 4-3 to ban critical race theory from being taught in its 17 public schools, plus its virtual school, collegiate academy, and two alternative schools. Its newly adopted policy also included not encouraging or requiring the use of pronouns other than those assigned at birth and a bathroom policy requiring students and staff to use the bathroom of their birth-assigned gender.
Get the taste of Chicago with this North Texas restaurant
We are taking you to a restaurant that's bringing the tastes of Chicago to North Texas. It's called Weinberger's Deli.
WFAA
You may qualify for free college tuition in Texas. Here's how to check
TEXAS, USA — The average tuition and fees at a public university in Texas costs an estimated $10,129 per year. If you are a parent or a self-funding student, those numbers can be intimidating. But if your household makes under a certain amount of money, students from that household...
KVUE
Battleship Texas finally has a date set to leave La Porte home
LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas finally has a set date to sail from its La Porte home. Initially, the historic ship was scheduled to be towed to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston for necessary repairs in mid-August. Those plans were pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 31. While...
Comments / 0