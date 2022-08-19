Read full article on original website
WATE
Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Helping authorities find East Tennessee fugitive
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers visited the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to spotlight several cases they have been asked to assist local authorities with. Among those cases includes the search for a fugitive who is considered armed and dangerous after a police...
wvlt.tv
Knox Co. Forensic Center needs help identifying body
THP helicopter crashes in Marion County, officials say. The interstate roadways were shut down following the incident, but they have since reopened, according to officials.
wvlt.tv
4 officers, 1 inmate at Knox Co. jail sent to hospital for narcotic exposure
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple officers and an inmate were transported to the hospital from a Knox County detention facility after being exposed to narcotics, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson from the sheriff’s office confirmed to WVLT News that four officers and one inmate from...
wvlt.tv
THP: Man hit teen with truck and did not stop
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit and run of a teen. On Sunday, a 14-year-old was hit by a red GMC pickup truck on Harrison Ferry Rd. in Jefferson County, according to THP officials. The driver, who was described as an older man with a beard and long hair, did not stop.
Alleged meth sale in Hawkins County leads to murder charge
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County grand jury indicted a Mooresburg woman on several charges on Aug. 15, according to documents obtained by News Channel 11. The indictment stems from a June 2021 death investigation and alleges that Rebecca Ann Pressley, 34, sold methamphetamine to Vicky Marie Lee, who later died from using the […]
wvlt.tv
City of Gatlinburg moves forward with wildfire memorial
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Gatlinburg is building a memorial for those impacted by the devastating wildfires in 2016. The Tennessee Department of Transportation has given the approval to hire Whaley Construction in Kodak to build the nearly $1 million memorial. The memorial will be built at Mynatt...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville’s demand for renewable energy is rising like the sun
Knox Co. Forensic Center needs help identifying body.
1450wlaf.com
Caryville to test emergency siren on Wednesday, August 31, 6pm
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – It’s only a test. However, officials with the Town of Caryville want you to know what’s going on when the loud siren sounds on Wednesday, August 31 at 6pm. “Weather permitting, we’re going to test the siren with a practice run. We want...
Forensics working to identify man known as ‘Railroad Nick’
Investigators have been working for more than two years to learn the deceased man's identity.
Fugitive considered armed and dangerous after police pursuit in Jefferson County
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is searching for a suspect who's said to have multiple outstanding warrants and is armed and dangerous.
wvlt.tv
Police: Man offers to buy homeless man food, then attacked with pipe and robbed
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was beaten with a pipe and robbed by a homeless man after offering to buy him food Saturday, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The victim, identified as Thomas Martin, was walking towards the Millertown Pike McDonald’s when he was approached by a homeless man, identified as John Bayse, who asked for money to buy food, the report said.
wvlt.tv
Counterfeit money cases increasing in East Tennessee, Crime Stoppers warns
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are warning people to stay aware of counterfeit money making its way through the area. According to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers, counterfeit money can go unnoticed for long periods of time and usually only gets detected at the bank. “Unfortunately, though...
Missing Gatlinburg woman found dead
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Gatlinburg woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead. The body of Claudene Whaley, 76, was recovered Saturday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A Silver Alert was issued Monday, Aug. 8 for Whaley. TBI reported Wednesday investigators found the car believed to be Whaley’s. […]
wvlt.tv
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted on multiple outstanding warrants
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspect known by law enforcement to be armed and dangerous is wanted out of Jefferson County, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Mekiah Davis, 18, is being sought by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on several outstanding warrants for his arrest, which...
Woman won’t get prepaid headstone for husband until she also dies
It has been almost three months since her husband was laid to rest and still no headstone.
newstalk987.com
Maryville Police Department Investigate Suspected Murder-Suicide
Two people were found dead inside a condo following a fire in Maryville early Saturday Morning. According to the Maryville Police Department, crews responded to the Regal Tower Condominiums and found smoke and fire coming from the 6th floor. Officials say crews found a trail of gasoline that went from...
Ohio man seriously injured by boat propeller on Norris Lake
An Ohio man was seriously injured after a boating accident on Norris Lake in Campbell County Friday, Aug. 20.
WYSH AM 1380
THP: Roane wreck kills Clinton man
A Clinton man was killed Sunday night in a motorcycle accident in Roane County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that the crash happened at around 9:40 pm Sunday on Harriman Highway near Webster Road when 39-year-old Jason Hobbs had been headed west while riding a 2005 Suzuki GSX motorcycle. The THP’s preliminary report indicates that Hobbs, who was wearing a helmet, had been trying to negotiate a curve when he lost control of the bike, which collided with a road sign. He was thrown from the motorcycle and into a tree line, resulting in injuries that proved fatal.
One Silver Alert still active in East Tennessee
Three Silver Alerts were issued for people who were recently missing in East Tennessee. One person has been missing since March.
WATE
Missing Morristown woman found safe
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Silver Alert has been canceled for a woman whom had been reported missing out of Morristown over the weekend. She had reportedly been missing for a week. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had initially issued a Silver Alert for Mary Ann Sampson, 55, from...
