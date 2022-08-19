ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

wvlt.tv

Knox Co. Forensic Center needs help identifying body

Jameson Wall has a rare autoimmune disorder that triggers unusual symptoms. THP helicopter crashes in Marion County, officials say. The interstate roadways were shut down following the incident, but they have since reopened, according to officials.
wvlt.tv

THP: Man hit teen with truck and did not stop

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit and run of a teen. On Sunday, a 14-year-old was hit by a red GMC pickup truck on Harrison Ferry Rd. in Jefferson County, according to THP officials. The driver, who was described as an older man with a beard and long hair, did not stop.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
Knox County, TN
WJHL

Alleged meth sale in Hawkins County leads to murder charge

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County grand jury indicted a Mooresburg woman on several charges on Aug. 15, according to documents obtained by News Channel 11. The indictment stems from a June 2021 death investigation and alleges that Rebecca Ann Pressley, 34, sold methamphetamine to Vicky Marie Lee, who later died from using the […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

City of Gatlinburg moves forward with wildfire memorial

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Gatlinburg is building a memorial for those impacted by the devastating wildfires in 2016. The Tennessee Department of Transportation has given the approval to hire Whaley Construction in Kodak to build the nearly $1 million memorial. The memorial will be built at Mynatt...
wvlt.tv

Knoxville’s demand for renewable energy is rising like the sun

Jameson Wall has a rare autoimmune disorder that triggers unusual symptoms. THP helicopter crashes in Marion County, officials say. The interstate roadways were shut down following the incident, but they have since reopened, according to officials. Knox Co. Forensic Center needs help identifying body. Updated: 7 hours ago. The unidentified...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Caryville to test emergency siren on Wednesday, August 31, 6pm

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – It’s only a test. However, officials with the Town of Caryville want you to know what’s going on when the loud siren sounds on Wednesday, August 31 at 6pm. “Weather permitting, we’re going to test the siren with a practice run. We want...
CARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Police: Man offers to buy homeless man food, then attacked with pipe and robbed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was beaten with a pipe and robbed by a homeless man after offering to buy him food Saturday, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The victim, identified as Thomas Martin, was walking towards the Millertown Pike McDonald’s when he was approached by a homeless man, identified as John Bayse, who asked for money to buy food, the report said.
WJHL

Missing Gatlinburg woman found dead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Gatlinburg woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead. The body of Claudene Whaley, 76, was recovered Saturday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A Silver Alert was issued Monday, Aug. 8 for Whaley. TBI reported Wednesday investigators found the car believed to be Whaley’s. […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Maryville Police Department Investigate Suspected Murder-Suicide

Two people were found dead inside a condo following a fire in Maryville early Saturday Morning. According to the Maryville Police Department, crews responded to the Regal Tower Condominiums and found smoke and fire coming from the 6th floor. Officials say crews found a trail of gasoline that went from...
MARYVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

THP: Roane wreck kills Clinton man

A Clinton man was killed Sunday night in a motorcycle accident in Roane County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that the crash happened at around 9:40 pm Sunday on Harriman Highway near Webster Road when 39-year-old Jason Hobbs had been headed west while riding a 2005 Suzuki GSX motorcycle. The THP’s preliminary report indicates that Hobbs, who was wearing a helmet, had been trying to negotiate a curve when he lost control of the bike, which collided with a road sign. He was thrown from the motorcycle and into a tree line, resulting in injuries that proved fatal.
CLINTON, TN
WATE

Missing Morristown woman found safe

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Silver Alert has been canceled for a woman whom had been reported missing out of Morristown over the weekend. She had reportedly been missing for a week. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had initially issued a Silver Alert for Mary Ann Sampson, 55, from...
MORRISTOWN, TN

