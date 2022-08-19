ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

City of Gatlinburg moves forward with wildfire memorial

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Gatlinburg is building a memorial for those impacted by the devastating wildfires in 2016. The Tennessee Department of Transportation has given the approval to hire Whaley Construction in Kodak to build the nearly $1 million memorial. The memorial will be built at Mynatt...
wvlt.tv

New TCAP testing laws could hold third graders back

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee parents have started preparing for TCAP testing next spring after lawmakers created a law that impacts those in third grade. According to the law, children in the third grade are required to take the test and must test in the ‘On Track’ category to move to 4th grade. If the child tests in the ‘Approaching’ or ‘Below’ category, there are a few things the student will have to do.
wvlt.tv

Police: Man offers to buy homeless man food, then attacked with pipe and robbed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was beaten with a pipe and robbed by a homeless man after offering to buy him food Saturday, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The victim, identified as Thomas Martin, was walking towards the Millertown Pike McDonald’s when he was approached by a homeless man, identified as John Bayse, who asked for money to buy food, the report said.
wvlt.tv

Knox County Commission approves new way to appeal zoning decisions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Weeks after Mayor Glenn Jacobs proposed a new process for going about zoning appeals, the County Commission approved the plan in Monday night’s meeting. Before the change, if a new development were set to come to Knox County, the plan would be approved by the...
wvlt.tv

Knox Co. Forensic Center needs help identifying body

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Regional Forensic Center is asking for the public’s help in identifying a body that has been dead since Jun. 16, 2020. The body was found near a homeless camp by the railroad tracks at Scottish River Park in Knoxville, a release from the city stated. The man was called “Railroad Nick” by the homeless community. Officials believed him to be white, around 60 to 70 years old and around five feet and 10 inches tall. When his body was recovered, he was wearing a black jacket, brown pants, white socks and a black string necklace with a black pendant.
WATE

Maryville teacher powered by ‘enthusiasm’ for 54 years

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville Highschool’s treasured teacher shares how she’s kept going through 54 years of teaching and why she isn’t planning on slowing down any time soon. Dr. Ferguson deserves the accolades she has received as a top-notch educator. Most of her 54 years...
wvlt.tv

THP: Man hit teen with truck and did not stop

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit and run of a teen. On Sunday, a 14-year-old was hit by a red GMC pickup truck on Harrison Ferry Rd. in Jefferson County, according to THP officials. The driver, who was described as an older man with a beard and long hair, did not stop.
wvlt.tv

Breathing new life into historic Blount County property

BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - RT Lodge has sat on Maryville College’s campus in Blount County since the 1930s. Now, new owners are revitalizing it but holding true to the property’s roots. “When you step on our property, we want you to feel at home,” said Beth McCabe...
