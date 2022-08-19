Read full article on original website
Covenant Health settles ADA claim after deaf man loses lower leg
Covenant Health has agreed to pay a statutory penalty and undergo 3 years of compliance reporting, training and more after a deaf man sued the not-for-profit health care system.
East Tennessee nurse returns to work at children's hospital where she was a patient
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nurturing patients is second nature for Hannah Lawson. She’s been perfecting her bedside manner since she was a patient at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. “I had a stage three brain tumor, so it was cancerous,” Hannah Lawson said. Hannah was just 7 years...
Woman won’t get prepaid headstone for husband until she also dies
It has been almost three months since her husband was laid to rest and still no headstone.
Knoxville woman avoids ‘smishing’ scam to steal money, information
Judy Gerhardt sent a quilt to her brother-in-law and mailed it through the Postal Service to West Tennesse. She used a tracking service provided by the US Postal Service. As she was waiting for delivery, she got a text claiming to be from USPS as a part of a 'smishing' scam.
State lawmaker from Knoxville offers help for teachers having to catalog classroom libraries
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Teachers are responsible for purchasing classroom materials, preparing lesson plans, communicating with parents and teaching students. Now, they are also responsible for helping keep track of what is available in a school library. At the end of the last legislative session, lawmakers decided to pass a...
wvlt.tv
Changed your license plate yet? If not, you can help Dolly’s Imagination Library
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Dolly Parton’s imagination library is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading. To continue spreading that love of reading to children in Tennessee, Dolly’s Imagination Library is encouraging residents to change their license plates. Danielle Velez, the program manager with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of...
wvlt.tv
4 officers, 1 inmate at Knox Co. jail sent to hospital for narcotic exposure
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple officers and an inmate were transported to the hospital from a Knox County detention facility after being exposed to narcotics, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson from the sheriff’s office confirmed to WVLT News that four officers and one inmate from...
wvlt.tv
City of Gatlinburg moves forward with wildfire memorial
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Gatlinburg is building a memorial for those impacted by the devastating wildfires in 2016. The Tennessee Department of Transportation has given the approval to hire Whaley Construction in Kodak to build the nearly $1 million memorial. The memorial will be built at Mynatt...
Hate crime continues to rise in Tennessee: TBI Report
A report detailing the volume and nature of hate crimes in Tennessee in 2021 shows a steady increase in hate crimes across the state.
wvlt.tv
New TCAP testing laws could hold third graders back
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee parents have started preparing for TCAP testing next spring after lawmakers created a law that impacts those in third grade. According to the law, children in the third grade are required to take the test and must test in the ‘On Track’ category to move to 4th grade. If the child tests in the ‘Approaching’ or ‘Below’ category, there are a few things the student will have to do.
wvlt.tv
Police: Man offers to buy homeless man food, then attacked with pipe and robbed
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was beaten with a pipe and robbed by a homeless man after offering to buy him food Saturday, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The victim, identified as Thomas Martin, was walking towards the Millertown Pike McDonald’s when he was approached by a homeless man, identified as John Bayse, who asked for money to buy food, the report said.
wvlt.tv
Knox County Commission approves new way to appeal zoning decisions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Weeks after Mayor Glenn Jacobs proposed a new process for going about zoning appeals, the County Commission approved the plan in Monday night’s meeting. Before the change, if a new development were set to come to Knox County, the plan would be approved by the...
Forensics working to identify man known as ‘Railroad Nick’
Investigators have been working for more than two years to learn the deceased man's identity.
Concern grows over upkeep of South Knoxville cemetery
After seeing the condition of a South Knoxville area cemetery, some are speaking out about the lack of upkeep and are hoping for some answers.
wvlt.tv
Helping Mamas Knoxville gets donations to buy van, expand to rural parts of East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Helping Mamas Knoxville plans to expand to help rural parts of East Tennessee after they got a new van. The organization collects diapers, clothes and personal hygiene products for newborns all the way to children around 12 years old. “It’s a blessing everyday,” Helping Mamas Knoxville...
wvlt.tv
Knox Co. Forensic Center needs help identifying body
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Regional Forensic Center is asking for the public’s help in identifying a body that has been dead since Jun. 16, 2020. The body was found near a homeless camp by the railroad tracks at Scottish River Park in Knoxville, a release from the city stated. The man was called “Railroad Nick” by the homeless community. Officials believed him to be white, around 60 to 70 years old and around five feet and 10 inches tall. When his body was recovered, he was wearing a black jacket, brown pants, white socks and a black string necklace with a black pendant.
WATE
Maryville teacher powered by ‘enthusiasm’ for 54 years
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville Highschool’s treasured teacher shares how she’s kept going through 54 years of teaching and why she isn’t planning on slowing down any time soon. Dr. Ferguson deserves the accolades she has received as a top-notch educator. Most of her 54 years...
Young-Williams to take in nearly 30 more beagles rescued from Virginia breeding and research facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Young-Williams Animal Center will soon be looking for forever homes for another batch of beagles rescued from a mass-breeding facility in July. YWAC took in 20 of the more than 4,000 beagles in need of homes earlier this month. On Friday, it announced it would take in another 29 beagles through September.
wvlt.tv
THP: Man hit teen with truck and did not stop
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit and run of a teen. On Sunday, a 14-year-old was hit by a red GMC pickup truck on Harrison Ferry Rd. in Jefferson County, according to THP officials. The driver, who was described as an older man with a beard and long hair, did not stop.
wvlt.tv
Breathing new life into historic Blount County property
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - RT Lodge has sat on Maryville College’s campus in Blount County since the 1930s. Now, new owners are revitalizing it but holding true to the property’s roots. “When you step on our property, we want you to feel at home,” said Beth McCabe...
