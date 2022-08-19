ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The strangest thing about Tom Brady's unexplained absence

By Michael Hurley
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hD0Rr_0hNz2lQU00

Brian Hoyer on what he's expecting in Patriots-Panthers preseason tilt 01:00

BOSTON -- I am respectfully curious about Tom Brady's absence from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp.

It's a respectful curiosity, of course, because Tom Brady is a human being who is very likely dealing with a human being situation. One would imagine. And even though he's extremely famous, and even though he uses his fame to sell expensive T-shirts and vibrating massage balls and electrolyte powder, there's still plenty about his life that is absolutely none of anyone's business.

Still, the most competitive football player the sport has ever seen is in the midst of a 10-day training camp hiatus while getting ready for the season. Despite the insistence from the Buccaneers and from reporters "in the know" that this was "pre-planned," the fact is that built-in vacations during training camp don't happen. Not for rookies, not for veterans, not for head coaches, not even for the GOAT. They don't. Players have from February (or January) through most of July to get their ya-yas out, visit Tahiti, shoot some commercials, or do whatever it is they want to do. Once training camp begins, that's it. It's football season.

So everything about this Brady absence has been weird, right down to head coach Todd Bowles stating on Thursday that there's no definitive date for Brady's return, only to state a day later that he knows exactly when Brady will be back.

But the weirdest part of the whole thing -- and, frankly, the reason that's most alarming -- is the fact that Tom Brady has gone radio silent on Instagram.

For most 45-year-old men, failing to regularly post content on Instagram would not be a notable event. But not for Tom Brady. Tom Brady loves Instagram. Brady posts on Instagram as much as anybody, both for personal reasons, and for football reasons, but mostly for sales reasons. The fella is always pushing something on that Instagram account.

Fittingly, as best as recollection can be, the last time he posted to his Instagram stories was for a giveaway of Brady Brand products on his birthday. Do you know how Tom Brady spent his birthday last year? He reshared EVERY. SINGLE. STORY. Everyone that wished Brady a happy birthday to Brady on Instagram got a reshare on Brady's stories. That went for the day before his birthday, the day of his birthday, and several days after his birthday. Birthday stories for days. Literally. This year? Nothing but the promo.

As far as actual posts go, Brady has posted just once in the month of August -- the aforementioned product giveaway. That's a bit strange, as he made six posts in July, eight posts in June, and nine posts in July. Once in the first 19 days of a month is strange, but whom among us has not gotten so wrapped up in the IG Story life that we've lost sight of the posts? That happens. But outside of sending out a nice retirement message for former teammate James White, he hasn't even been posting to his stories. And that never happens. (There's no way to view old stories or track the number of posts per day. It's possible Brady has thrown one or two out there in recent weeks ... but I do not believe that to be the case. Source: I stare at my phone a lot, every day.)

Really, it's just been jarring -- and concerning -- to fire up Instagram for all these days without the illuminated circle surrounding Brady's head at the top of the screen. Anyone who follows Brady on Instagram -- and there are 12.5 million of us -- has grown accustomed to being bombarded with Brady content at all hours of all days. Not so for the past week-plus.

Is that kind of a silly reason to be concerned about Tom Brady? Kind of. But the Instagram account is essentially the marketing wing of Tom Brady, Inc. And for quite some time, the lights have been completely turned off in that department.

Add that to the pile of oddities this summer. He seemed awfully grumpy at his press conference on Aug. 1. He missed multiple practices that week. Oh! And he was named in a relatively large scandal that all but confirmed the reports that suggested he tried to wiggle his way out of Tampa Bay in order to become a minority owner and/or executive of the Miami Dolphins in the middle of it.

Maybe everything is connected. Maybe it isn't. Perhaps, as the people are saying, this absence was "pre-planned." It's just hard to figure out what might have required both a physical absence from Brady at training camp and a social media absence at the same time. (Even that "Masked Singer" theory , which is delightful, wouldn't necessitate silence on social media. If anything, that reality would probably lead to plenty of down time.)

As a result ... there's some real reason to have respectful curiosity as to what is going on with Tom Brady. He wouldn't give up his favorite online activity and his lucrative marketing activity if he weren't dealing with something real.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley .

Comments / 116

Ed Hlavaty
4d ago

I'm guessing she's finally had enough. She's Worth Way more Money And is probably sick of postponing her best year's for his "desire" to play with the boy's. Personally I'd much rather be home chasing her around than a football. Considering he has nothing left to prove.

Reply(7)
22
Jay Cass
3d ago

Unless you’re right there on the ground with Tom Brady himself, none of you know why he was absent. So quit the Jerry Springer suppositions. BTW, he’s 45.🙄

Reply(7)
23
Matthew Hubbard
3d ago

I'm so tired of this subject...and I'm a huge, die-hard Bucs fan whom has also cheered for Tom since Michigan days. Tom needs no training, no practice, and he never participated much in preseason. Leave the man and subject alone already!

Reply(2)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?

Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Sunday Afternoon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an absolutely stacked wide receiving corps even before they made their offseason additions. So it should be no surprise that not everyone is making the cut. On Sunday, the Buccaneers cut one of their wide receivers. Veteran Vyncint Smith, who previously played for the New...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Girlfriend Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Deion Sanders and his Jackson State football program are currently getting ready for the start of the 2022 college football season. The former NFL star turned college football head coach is building something special at Jackson State. Sanders, with the support of his friends and family, could turn Jackson State...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Big Patrick Mahomes Family News

It's been a pretty special weekend for the Mahomes family. Patrick Mahomes is getting inducted into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame, while his daughter, Sterling, celebrated a special milestone. "Dad is going into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame & Ster girl turned 1 1/2 today! Just the...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Sunday Morning

The Saints waved goodbye to one of their quarterbacks on Sunday. According to team analyst and reporter Nick Underhill, New Orleans let go of former Mississippi State QB K.J. Costello. Costello received a training camp invite from the Saints back in May after his brief stint with the Chargers was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Us Weekly

Aaron Rodgers Reflects on Relationship With Danica Patrick, Experimenting with Psychedelics: ‘Aubrey Marcus Podcast’ Revelations

Healthy hindsight. Aaron Rodgers is opening up about his relationship with ex Danica Patrick — and he has nothing but appreciation for the time they shared together. "I was dating Danica and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her," Rodgers, 38, told host […]
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Erin Andrews Names The 1 NFL Player She Always Loves Talking To

Fox Sports NFL reporter Erin Andrews talks with a lot of players over the course of the season. Andrews, the sideline reporter for FOX's No. 1 broadcasting team, is constantly speaking with the top players across the league for her job. Sunday night, Andrews got a chance to speak with...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs

Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Not Happy' News

Tom Brady is heading into Year 3 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (assuming he comes back from his extended absence, that is). Things have worked out pretty well for Brady in Tampa Bay. He won a Super Bowl in his first season and led the Bucs to the Divisional Round in Year 2.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Todd Bowles Not Ruling Out Surprising Tom Brady Move

You wouldn't expect to see Tom Brady playing in the final preseason game, but according to head coach Todd Bowles, it might happen. The Bucs head coach was asked on Sunday if Brady will play in the preseason finale. Bowles didn't rule it out, which is surprising. “Not yet,” Bowles...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Buccaneers#American Football#Patriots Panthers
Us Weekly

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s Family Album: Pics

Brady’s bunch! Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen started their family in 2009 and have been documenting their fun-filled lives with their kids ever since. The couple, who were set up in 2006 on a blind date, welcomed their son, Benjamin, three years later. He became a big brother when Vivian was born in 2012. The […]
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Patriots Released Notable Tight End: NFL World Reacts

As the New England Patriots continue to make cuts ahead of Tuesday's roster deadline, the team said goodbye to a former third-round pick on Sunday. Per ESPN's Field Yates, "The Patriots have waived TE Dalton Keene." The NFL world reacted to Keene's release on social media. "Belichick drafted two 3rd...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Popculture

Las Vegas Raiders Trade Quarterback Ahead of 2022 Season

The Las Vegas Raiders made a significant trade a little over two weeks before the 2022 NFL season begins. It was announced on Monday that the Raiders traded quarterback Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. In exchange for Mullens, the Vikings traded a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The trade is pending Mullens passing a physical.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Bill Belichick Was Asked If Ex-Patriots Star Could Return

The New England Patriots don't have too many players on their roster jumping off the page as potential superstars in 2022. So some fans are wondering whether Bill Belichick might try to recruit a former star. Appearing on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show, Belichick was asked about the possibility of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick loves the Raiders' practices facilities

BOSTON -- The New England Patriots are out west for a pair of joint practices and a preseason clash with the Las Vegas Raiders. They won't join forces with the Raiders until Tuesday, so the Pats get the facilities to themselves on Monday.Based on what Bill Belichick had to say ahead of Monday's practice, the Raiders' practice spot in Henderson, Nevada is pretty fancy. World-class fancy."This is magnificent," Belichick said Monday. "I've been to a lot of good facilities and some amazing college facilities, but I'll put this one up to any of them. The field, the weight room, the...
HENDERSON, NV
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
71K+
Followers
26K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy