Fall sports season opens Monday

GRAND RAPIDS — The first week of practices for some sports at Grand Rapids has been completed and competition that counts starts next week.

On Monday, Aug. 22, the Thunderhawk girls tennis team – coached by Jen Dulong – will start off the fall sports season as it plays host to Superior in a 11 a.m. match at the Grand Rapids Middle School Tennis Courts.

On Tuesday, Aug. 23, the girls tennis team will travel to Brainerd for an 11:15 a.m. match versus Foley and a 1:30 p.m. match against Brainerd.

The volleyball team – coached by Bekah Sutherland – will take part in a jamboree at Hermantown starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

The girls tennis team remains active on Thursday, Aug. 25, when it plays in a meet starting at 9 a.m. in Hibbing. The Thunderhawks will take on Hibbing at 9 a.m. while St. Francis takes on Blaine. At 11:30 a.m., Blaine faces Grand Rapids while Hibbing takes on St. Francis. The last matches of the day at 2:15 p.m. has the Thunderhawks facing St. Francis and Blaine meeting Hibbing.

On Thursday, Aug. 25, the boys soccer team – coached by Nick Koerbitz – opens its season with a 4 p.m. match on the road against Moorhead.

Also on Thursday, Aug. 25, the Rapids girls swimming and diving team – coached by Melissa Rauzi – will compete in a jamboree at the Lincoln Park Middle School in Duluth starting at 5 p.m.

On Friday, Aug. 26, the girls tennis team will play host to a meet starting at 9 a.m. with Duluth East taking on Grand Rapids at 9 a.m., Duluth East meeting Thief River Falls at 11 a.m., and the Thunderhawks meeting Thief River Falls at 12:30 p.m.

The boys soccer team remains on the road on Friday, Aug. 26, for a 1 p.m. game versus Pelican Rapids.

The girls tennis team remains in action on Tuesday, Aug. 30, as it is on the road for a dual match versus Hermantown at 10 a.m.

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the Rapids volleyball team – coached by Brooke Sherman – will open the season at 6 p.m. on the road versus North Branch.

The girls soccer team also opens its season on Tuesday, Aug. 30,with a 7 p.m. match against North Branch at home.

The cross country boys and girls teams – coached by Steve Kohorst – opens their season on Wednesday, Aug. 31, for a 10 a.m. meet at the Virginia Golf Course.

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the girls tennis team will take part in a tri-meet at Bemidji starting at 12:30 p.m.

Also on Wednesday, Aug. 31, the girls soccer team will be home for a 5 p.m. match versus St. Francis.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, the girls tennis team will be on the road for a 4:15 p.m. match against Duluth Denfeld.

The boys soccer team will take on North Branch in a 5 p.m. match in Grand Rapids on Thursday, Sept. 1.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, the girls swimming and diving team – coached by Melissa Rauzi – will be in action in a 5 p.m. match at Cloquet.

Finally on Thursday, Sept. 1, the volleyball team will be on the road at Princeton for a 7 p.m. match.

The last team to start the season is the Rapids football team – coached by Greg Spahn – which will be on the road for a 7 p.m. game on Friday, Sept. 2.

The girls soccer team also is in action on Friday, Sept. 2, as it will play host to Two Harbors in a 5 p.m. contest.