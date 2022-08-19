ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MN

Fall sports season opens Monday

By Herald-Review Staff Report
Grand Rapids Herald Review
Grand Rapids Herald Review
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i0Cou_0hNz2Riq00

GRAND RAPIDS — The first week of practices for some sports at Grand Rapids has been completed and competition that counts starts next week.

On Monday, Aug. 22, the Thunderhawk girls tennis team – coached by Jen Dulong – will start off the fall sports season as it plays host to Superior in a 11 a.m. match at the Grand Rapids Middle School Tennis Courts.

On Tuesday, Aug. 23, the girls tennis team will travel to Brainerd for an 11:15 a.m. match versus Foley and a 1:30 p.m. match against Brainerd.

The volleyball team – coached by Bekah Sutherland – will take part in a jamboree at Hermantown starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

The girls tennis team remains active on Thursday, Aug. 25, when it plays in a meet starting at 9 a.m. in Hibbing. The Thunderhawks will take on Hibbing at 9 a.m. while St. Francis takes on Blaine. At 11:30 a.m., Blaine faces Grand Rapids while Hibbing takes on St. Francis. The last matches of the day at 2:15 p.m. has the Thunderhawks facing St. Francis and Blaine meeting Hibbing.

On Thursday, Aug. 25, the boys soccer team – coached by Nick Koerbitz – opens its season with a 4 p.m. match on the road against Moorhead.

Also on Thursday, Aug. 25, the Rapids girls swimming and diving team – coached by Melissa Rauzi – will compete in a jamboree at the Lincoln Park Middle School in Duluth starting at 5 p.m.

On Friday, Aug. 26, the girls tennis team will play host to a meet starting at 9 a.m. with Duluth East taking on Grand Rapids at 9 a.m., Duluth East meeting Thief River Falls at 11 a.m., and the Thunderhawks meeting Thief River Falls at 12:30 p.m.

The boys soccer team remains on the road on Friday, Aug. 26, for a 1 p.m. game versus Pelican Rapids.

The girls tennis team remains in action on Tuesday, Aug. 30, as it is on the road for a dual match versus Hermantown at 10 a.m.

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the Rapids volleyball team – coached by Brooke Sherman – will open the season at 6 p.m. on the road versus North Branch.

The girls soccer team also opens its season on Tuesday, Aug. 30,with a 7 p.m. match against North Branch at home.

The cross country boys and girls teams – coached by Steve Kohorst – opens their season on Wednesday, Aug. 31, for a 10 a.m. meet at the Virginia Golf Course.

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the girls tennis team will take part in a tri-meet at Bemidji starting at 12:30 p.m.

Also on Wednesday, Aug. 31, the girls soccer team will be home for a 5 p.m. match versus St. Francis.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, the girls tennis team will be on the road for a 4:15 p.m. match against Duluth Denfeld.

The boys soccer team will take on North Branch in a 5 p.m. match in Grand Rapids on Thursday, Sept. 1.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, the girls swimming and diving team – coached by Melissa Rauzi – will be in action in a 5 p.m. match at Cloquet.

Finally on Thursday, Sept. 1, the volleyball team will be on the road at Princeton for a 7 p.m. match.

The last team to start the season is the Rapids football team – coached by Greg Spahn – which will be on the road for a 7 p.m. game on Friday, Sept. 2.

The girls soccer team also is in action on Friday, Sept. 2, as it will play host to Two Harbors in a 5 p.m. contest.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Police in northern Minnesota find body believed to be missing man

HIBBING, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say they found remains over the weekend believed to be that of a man who went missing last month.The Hibbing Police Department says that 49-year-old Jesse James Crabtree went missing in early July, as no one had been in contact with him since July 6. Officers entered him into a missing persons database on July 22. Investigators located Crabtree's vehicle abandoned in the woods near the Redhead bike trail in Chisholm. Officers initially searched the area, but didn't find anything amid the steep terrain. Another search was planned for Sunday, and this time the St. Louis County rescue squad was involved. Late in the morning, members of the search party found human remains on a steep cliff near where Crabtree's vehicle was found. Authorities brought the remains to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to confirm the identity of the deceased. No foul play is suspected in the investigation, police said. 
HIBBING, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Man found dead in Chisholm after being missing for nearly a month

HIBBING, MN-- The Hibbing Police Department announced Monday a man has been found dead after being missing for nearly a month. The department said Jesse James Crabtree was reported missing on July 22 and hasn’t been heard from since. last week, Crabtree’s vehicle was located abandoned in the woods...
HIBBING, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man was leaving bar when he fatally crashed into woman

DULUTH, Minn. -- St. Louis County officers say a 40-year-old man was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into a woman, killing her, late Friday night.Michael Miller of Virginia, Minnesota was charged with one felony count of criminal vehicular homicide for the death of Joni Dahl, 39, of Eveleth. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says Miller was traveling westbound on Highway 21 when he crossed the highway's centerline and struck Dahl, who was traveling eastbound.Officers say Miller indicated he was on his way home from the Hideaway Bar where he had been drinking. Miller estimated his last drink was around 11:30 p.m. Police responded to the crash at approximately 11:32 p.m.According to the complaint, Miller's B.A.C. was .247 before going to the hospital for his injuries. The legal B.A.C. driving limit in Minnesota is 0.08.
VIRGINIA, MN
Grand Rapids Herald Review

Grand Rapids Herald Review

Grand Rapids, MN
75
Followers
101
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapid Herald Review is the premier source for local news coverage for Itsasca County and Grand Rapids, MN dating back to 1896. Publishing on Sundays and Wednesdays with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.grandrapidsmn.com

 https://www.grandrapidsmn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy