A Texas county's election administrators all resigned, leaving the state to step in

Read full article on original website
Related
A change to Florida's ballot signature review creates headaches for local officials
A change to Florida's election laws has created a new headache for some local election officials. A little-known provision in Senate Bill 90, a sweeping voting measure passed by Florida Republicans last year, increased how much input the public can have when it comes to approving signatures on mail ballots.
Two months after the Dobbs ruling, new abortion bans are taking hold
WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week marks two months since the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision reversed decades of precedent guaranteeing abortion rights, and the effects of the decision are continuing to unfold as abortion bans take effect around the country. Well before the opinion...
Here are the key primary runoff election results from Oklahoma
Oklahoma holds runoff elections Tuesday following June primaries, led by the contest to replace retiring Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Tagged as:. Democrat Charlie Crist to face Ron DeSantis in Florida race for governor. August 23, 2022. |. By:. Lynn Hatter. Tagged as:
Political Rewind: Abortion, inflation, COVID and decriminalizing marijuana: Georgia mayors weigh in
Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham, @DeanaIngraham, East Point. Tamar Hallerman, @TamarHallerman, senior reporter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. 1. Mayors talk about using funds from the American Rescue plan in the wake of COVID. Mayor Julie Smith encourages more people to get vaccinated. In Tift County more than 50% of residents have at least...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 more states are poised to enact abortion trigger bans this week
By the end of August, nearly all of the abortion trigger bans in the country will have taken effect. Thirteen states have legislation that was designed to automatically outlaw abortions once the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. In some states, the trigger law is written so that abortions...
Here are the key primary election results from Florida
In Florida, Democrats have picked their nominees to take on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and GOP Sen. Marco Rubio. Several congressional seats are also open. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Democrat Charlie Crist to face Ron DeSantis in Florida race for governor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Democrat and longtime politician Charlie Crist has won the primary for governor in Florida and will face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November, according to a race call by The Associated Press. Crist served as Florida's Republican governor more than a decade ago and is now...
GPB evening headlines for August 23, 2022
A special prosecutor says he won't pursue charges against the Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks. The company that wants to mine for titanium near Georgia's Okefenokee Swamp scored a major victory. Recently naturalized US citizens could play an outsized role in Georgia's upcoming midterm elections. Tagged as:
RELATED PEOPLE
Political Rewind: Rulings rain down on Medicaid, water at polling places, and Sen. Graham's subpoena
Andra Gillespie, @AndraGillespie, professor of political science & director, James Weldon Johnson Institute for the Study of Race and Difference. Leo Smith, @leosmithtweets, Republican consultant & found, Engaged Futures. Patricia Murphy, MurphyAJC, columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. 1. Judge clears way for implementation of Georgia’s narrow expansion of Medicaid...
Abrams’ environmental focus: resilience, green jobs, lower energy costs
In the middle of a campaign swing through Coastal Georgia, Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams stopped Saturday at Green Bridge Farm in fast-growing Effingham County. There, founder Michael Maddox showed off the vegetable gardens that help feed the 10 families that live in the 25-acre “agrihood,” where small houses and wooded lots are the norm.
2 men are found guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, in a plot prosecutors described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists. The jury also found Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. guilty...
A federal civil rights probe opens after the suspension of Arkansas officers
MULBERRY, Ark. — Federal authorities said Monday they have started a civil rights investigation following the suspension of three Arkansas law enforcement officers after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a man while a third officer held him on the ground. The officers were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Remembering Sandra Deal, former first lady of Georgia
Former Georgia first lady Sandra Dunagan Deal has died at 80. She died Tuesday after a battle with cancer. Governor Brian Kemp announced her death from his Twitter account early Tuesday evening. As the wife of Georgia's 82nd governor, Nathan Deal, Sandra Deal served as the first lady of Georgia...
Election contests to watch Tuesday in Florida, New York and Oklahoma
The final primary day of August has some key election contests in Florida, New York and Oklahoma. Florida and New York had their congressional maps scrambled by redistricting, boosting the number of notable races Tuesday. But the biggest matchup in Florida is at the top of the ticket, where Democrats...
A Florida district declines dictionary donations as it navigates a new book law
A school district in southwestern Florida has made headlines for rejecting a donation of dictionaries because of a freeze on new books in its libraries and classrooms. That freeze is temporarily in place while officials navigate a new state law that gives parents more control over the selection of reading and instructional materials in schools.
California Gov. Newsom vetoes public safe drug-use clinics as overdoses surge
Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a measure late Monday that would have allowed creation of safe drug-consumption sites in three major California cities as part of an effort to cut the surging number of fatal overdoses. In a public message explaining his veto, Newsom, a Democrat, suggested the clinics might actually...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Lunch debt' in Georgia returns after the end of free lunch for all
LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Alessandra Ferarra-Miller about school lunch debt in Georgia. Federal funding helped schools provide free lunch to all students regardless of income for most of the pandemic, but now that Congress has let that funding expire, students once again have to apply for free or reduced price lunch. That change has some worried about whether kids in Georgia schools are getting enough to eat, or whether schools will once again start putting families in debt over their daily school meals. GPB's Peter Biello spoke about this with Alessandra Ferrara-Miller, founder of All For Lunch, a nonprofit dedicated to wiping out lunch debt.
Fate of mine at Okefenokee Swamp’s edge could soon be cemented by Georgia EPD
The firm that wants to mine for heavy minerals near the Okefenokee Swamp scored a major victory Monday after a federal agency reversed its decision to take control of the review process away from Georgia’s environmental agency. A couple of months after the Twin Pines Minerals’ permitting process was...
Warnock applauds newly enacted bill as a boost to HBCU research
LISTEN: The recently passed CHIPS and Science Act, touted as a boost to semiconductor manufacturing, also authorizes new investments in HBCU research. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. Georgia U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is praising a recently passed bill signed into law by President Biden as a big win for the state's...
A new system to flag racist incidents and acts of hate is named after Emmett Till
Maryland has seen a slew of racist incidents over the last year — including targeted bomb threats at three Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and vandals writing messages of hate on the doors of a church. Now, the state has launched an alert system to flag racist incidents and acts of hate.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
28K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0