San Diego County, CA

247Sports

UCLA Four-Star RB Commit Roderick Robinson Shines In Opener

One of UCLA's biggest recruiting wins in the 2022 cycle was San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson II. The top-ranked running back in the Golden State in 2023, Robinson started his senior season in grand fashion. Robinson and Lincoln traveled to Sacramento (Calif.) Capital Christian and Robinson made...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kusi.com

14-year-old takes MMA world championship for Team USA

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Lariah Gill, at age 14, just became a 2X world champion at the 2022 IMMAF Youth MMA World Championships in Abu Dhabi representing Team USA. Gill joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on Good Evening San Diego to talk about what it was like to travel and compete in such a new and interesting environment.
sandiegoville.com

Pizza Port Brings Pizza & Craft Beer To San Diego's Imperial Beach

After almost 4 years of development, Pizza Port opened its newest location in San Diego's South County community of Imperial Beach. Founded in San Diego's North County community of Solana Beach in March 1987 by brother and sister Vince & Gina Marsaglia, Pizza Port initially focused on the food side of business while tinkering with home brewing in the restaurant's storage area. It wasn't until 1992 that the eatery offered its first house-brewed craft beers, and today, the brewery component of Pizza Port has won over 91 awards and is regarded as one of San Diego's leading breweries. The company expanded to a second location with the opening of the Carlsbad outpost in 1997 and hasn't stopped since, opening in San Clemente in 2003, in Ocean Beach in 2010 and in Bressi Ranch in 2013. In 2006, Pizza Port founders took over Stone Brewing's old brewhouse in San Marcos for the launch of The Lost Abbey, an Old-World-style craft brewery that has garnered a significant reputation over the years.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
CBS 8

Mysterious mushrooms sprouting in San Diego | What are they?

SAN DIEGO — Abbie Stevens posted a picture online and asked neighbors around Mt. Helix if they knew what a strange, egg-like looking thing was that is growing on her tree. The picture she posted recently was from last year before her husband knocked it off. But this year, the strange things started growing again.
SAN DIEGO, CA
celebsbar.com

Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76

Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on East Mission Road [Fallbrook, CA]

FALLBROOK, CA (August 22, 2022) – Tuesday afternoon, police responded to a motorcycle crash on East Mission Road that killed one man. The collision happened around 3:40 p.m., just east of Via Zancas on August 16th. Per reports, a 63-year-old motorcyclist lost control and slammed into a white Mercedes...
FALLBROOK, CA
NBC San Diego

Group of People Brawl with 7-Eleven Clerks Near Imperial Beach

He sighed as he watched the security video again. Jason Habib shuddered as he watched someone punch his employee in the head. Habib owns the 7-Eleven and Shell Gas Station on Palm Avenue in Egger Highlands, near Imperial Beach. He said shortly after midnight on Aug. 17, a group of eight people walked into his store and started vandalizing the racks and stealing items. Habib said the two clerks asked them to leave. Security video shows one of them punch a female clerk in the face. That led to a brawl in a candy aisle as the clerks tried getting the group out of the store.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
localemagazine.com

10 Breakfast Burritos in San Diego Worth a Million Bites

Fully-Loaded and Wrapped With Love—Just How We Like ‘Em!. Where there are beaches, there should always be burritos—and lucky for us, San Diego is home to the best of both. Authentic taco shops light up the city, satisfying everyone from the early risers to the late-night bar crowd with some shops open a full 24 hours. Satisfy any hunger with endless combinations of carne asada, pollo asado, chorizo, eggs, hash browns and more snuggled up in giant, fluffy homemade tortillas. The early bird gets the best burritos, and we’re rounding up our favorites to make sure you hit the right spots. Breakfast Burritos San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
athomeincarlsbad.com

Oceanside Market Report July 2022

Here’s the Oceanside Market Report for July 2022. Check out the Oceanside Market Report for June as a comparison. 163 homes sold in Oceanside’s 4 zip codes in July, 8 fewer sales than in June (down 5%). Here’s the breakdown of overall activity. Single Family Homes Sold...
OCEANSIDE, CA

