Haysville chiropractor indicted for COVID loan fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Haysville man has been charged with fraud after a federal grand jury indicted him for crimes related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act .

According to the U.S. Department of Justice , Timothy Warren, 58, of Haysville, is charged with four counts of bank fraud, two counts of money laundering, and four counts of false statements.

Warren, a chiropractor, is the owner of Titan Medical Center, LLC, in Wichita. He is accused of fraudulently obtaining Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans under the CARES act, totaling roughly $145,800, from two banks and then using a third bank to conceal the funds.

The U.S. Department of Defense- Defense Criminal Investigative Service and Defense Contract Audit Agency, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services – Office of Inspector General, and the U.S. Department of the Treasury – Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigations are investigating the case.

