Haysville, KS

Haysville chiropractor indicted for COVID loan fraud

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Haysville man has been charged with fraud after a federal grand jury indicted him for crimes related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act .

According to the U.S. Department of Justice , Timothy Warren, 58, of Haysville, is charged with four counts of bank fraud, two counts of money laundering, and four counts of false statements.

Kansas Gas Service rate hike update

Warren, a chiropractor, is the owner of Titan Medical Center, LLC, in Wichita. He is accused of fraudulently obtaining Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans under the CARES act, totaling roughly $145,800, from two banks and then using a third bank to conceal the funds.

The U.S. Department of Defense- Defense Criminal Investigative Service and Defense Contract Audit Agency, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services – Office of Inspector General, and the U.S. Department of the Treasury – Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigations are investigating the case.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

KSN News

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

