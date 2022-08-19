Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Buff City Soap brings customizable, plant-based suds to Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Step into an explosion of bright colors, scents and unicorn magic at the new Buff City Soap Ann Arbor. The highly anticipated Ann Arbor-Saline Road location is bringing the brand’s plant-based and customizable soaps, bath bombs, laundry soaps, soap whips, shaving bars, beard oils, body butters, handsoaps and more to Tree Town.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Get COVID-19 vaccine, free home tests, masks at this pop-up clinic in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Peace Neighborhood Center will be hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Vaccines will be available for community members age 6 months and older. At-home rapid test kits and KN95 masks will also be available for free while supplies last. Masks will...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Slide to re-reopen at Belle Isle Park after near-immediate closure -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Belle Isle’s Giant Slide to reopen again after closing over speed concerns. The Giant Slide reopened last weekend for Belle Isle visitors, but it...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor named No. 2 city to live in U.S.
ANN ARBOR – Livability has named Ann Arbor the No. 2 city to live in the United States for 2022. The website, which regularly ranks the most livable small to mid-sized cities in the country, this year considered 2,300 mid-sized cities (with populations of 500,000 or less) before it narrowed down its top 100.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Developer unveils plan for 631-bed high-rise near University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI — Another apartment high-rise catering to University of Michigan students may be coming to Ann Arbor. Plans are in the works for an 11-story building at 721 S. Forest Ave., a block and a half south of South University Avenue, a near-campus corridor dominated by student high-rises.
Who ya gonna call? Goose Busters help scare geese away from Ann Arbor parks
ANN ARBOR, MI — If there’s something strange in your neighborhood park, who ya gonna call?. Chris Compton, founder of Holly-based Goose Busters, has been helping Ann Arbor remove and chase away Canada geese in the city’s riverside parks for about a decade. In addition to services...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What to know about toxic algal blooms recently detected in Washtenaw County lakes
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Although lakes, rivers and ponds contain blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, some species are toxin-producing and can make people and animals sick. In the right conditions, Cyanotoxins can quickly multiply to form harmful algal blooms. According to Michigan’s interactive map of current harmful algal...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Get outside with Ann Arbor’s Autumn Nature Walk in September
ANN ARBOR – Enjoy a Sunday afternoon stroll in Bandemer Park on Sept. 25 from 1-2 p.m. Join staff with the city’s Natural Area Preservation and the Ann Arbor District Library to learn about the park’s habitats and diversity during the monthly nature walk. “A patch of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Belle Isle giant slide closes, hours after reopening, due to safety concerns
DETROIT, MI -- A grand reopening for one of Michigan’s most famous slides was swiftly followed by its indefinite closure. The giant slide on Detroit’s Belle Isle was closed Friday afternoon -- about five hours after it was reopened -- officials from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced in a statement on the Belle Isle Park Facebook page.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Emergency repairs underway as erosion comes dangerously close to freeway in Macomb County
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Every time we get a big rainfall, multiple feet of a drain bank in Roseville fall off - inching closer and closer to I-94 near 13 Mile Road. It’s all hands on deck as emergency construction gets underway to stabilize, restore and protect the banks of an open channel drain from continuing severe erosion.
University of Michigan no longer requiring weekly testing for those with COVID vaccine exemptions
ANN ARBOR, MI - Those who have an exemption from COVID-19 vaccination on the University of Michigan campus are no longer required to test weekly, according to a health update shared by the university ahead of the fall semester. UM’s COVID-19 vaccination policy requiring all faculty, staff and students complete...
HometownLife.com
Novi family honors son, girlfriend lost in heartbreaking Lake Michigan drowning
Kory Ernster, a 2018 Novi High School graduate, flew under the radar as a student. After his heartbreaking death, a memorial scholarship in his name will ensure he is long remembered by not only those who loved him, but by Novi seniors with Michigan State University dreams. “He was positive...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local hospital wait times increase amid staffing shortages
This month, a viewer contacted 7 Action News saying she had to wait 12 hours to be admitted to a local hospital. Unfortunately, she’s not the only person experiencing this.
Giant "Fire Whitmer" banner hung from I-696 overpass in Oakland County
Those driving along a particular stretch of I-696 this Tuesday may have spotted a rather pointed political message. A large blue and white banner was placed on an overpass near Greenfield Road that reads “Remember what she did, #FireWhitmer!”
Watch: People Go FLYING After Belle Isle Giant Slide Reopens… then Closes in Just Hours
Turns out, we weren't ready for the Belle Isle Slide to reopen. Buzz was big, because those who remember growing up with the big slide recall the excitement of flying down the slide at "lightning speed." But it turns out, "lightning" hurts... who knew. Mere hours after the giant metal...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: How to protect your dog from canine parvovirus after Michigan pets test positive -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Dogs in Northern Michigan test positive for canine parvovirus: Here’s how to protect your pet. Some of the tests from sick dogs in Northern...
City of Dearborn to unveil 2 public Narcan vending machines, including 1 at Dearborn Train Station
As opioid deaths continue to rise locally and across the United States, the city of Dearborn is taking steps to help save lives. At no cost, the city secured 396 units of Narcan, an opioid overdose-reversal medication, to increase access to the public with two stocked vending machines, according to an Instagram post.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Volunteers needed for Washtenaw County Clean-Up Day on Aug. 27
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Washtenaw County is seeking volunteers to help its scheduled Clean-Up Day at Eastern Michigan University on Saturday run smoothly. Annual Clean-Up Days allow residents to safely drop off unwanted household items and waste. Volunteers will be helping direct traffic and unloading items from vehicles. Lunch, snacks...
Detroit News
Caboose parked on 10 Mile Road in Novi blocked traffic Sunday, police said
A train was blocking traffic in Novi on Sunday evening due to a parked caboose, police said Monday. The train was on 10 Mile Road along a three-mile stretch in Noviand stopped at about 6 p.m. It was moving again as of 9 p.m., police said. The train had stalled between Novi and Meadowbrook roads, WDIV reported Sunday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Labor Day Weekend 2022 events in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – It’s the unofficial end to summer, which brings on some of Detroit’s biggest traditions. Luckily, many will have Monday off giving tourists and locals plenty of time to explore everything the city has to offer. Arts Beats & Eats (Downtown Royal Oak), Sep. 2 to...
Comments / 0