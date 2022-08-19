ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Buff City Soap brings customizable, plant-based suds to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Step into an explosion of bright colors, scents and unicorn magic at the new Buff City Soap Ann Arbor. The highly anticipated Ann Arbor-Saline Road location is bringing the brand’s plant-based and customizable soaps, bath bombs, laundry soaps, soap whips, shaving bars, beard oils, body butters, handsoaps and more to Tree Town.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor named No. 2 city to live in U.S.

ANN ARBOR – Livability has named Ann Arbor the No. 2 city to live in the United States for 2022. The website, which regularly ranks the most livable small to mid-sized cities in the country, this year considered 2,300 mid-sized cities (with populations of 500,000 or less) before it narrowed down its top 100.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Get outside with Ann Arbor’s Autumn Nature Walk in September

ANN ARBOR – Enjoy a Sunday afternoon stroll in Bandemer Park on Sept. 25 from 1-2 p.m. Join staff with the city’s Natural Area Preservation and the Ann Arbor District Library to learn about the park’s habitats and diversity during the monthly nature walk. “A patch of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Belle Isle giant slide closes, hours after reopening, due to safety concerns

DETROIT, MI -- A grand reopening for one of Michigan’s most famous slides was swiftly followed by its indefinite closure. The giant slide on Detroit’s Belle Isle was closed Friday afternoon -- about five hours after it was reopened -- officials from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced in a statement on the Belle Isle Park Facebook page.
News Break
Politics
ClickOnDetroit.com

Volunteers needed for Washtenaw County Clean-Up Day on Aug. 27

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Washtenaw County is seeking volunteers to help its scheduled Clean-Up Day at Eastern Michigan University on Saturday run smoothly. Annual Clean-Up Days allow residents to safely drop off unwanted household items and waste. Volunteers will be helping direct traffic and unloading items from vehicles. Lunch, snacks...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Caboose parked on 10 Mile Road in Novi blocked traffic Sunday, police said

A train was blocking traffic in Novi on Sunday evening due to a parked caboose, police said Monday. The train was on 10 Mile Road along a three-mile stretch in Noviand stopped at about 6 p.m. It was moving again as of 9 p.m., police said. The train had stalled between Novi and Meadowbrook roads, WDIV reported Sunday.
NOVI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Labor Day Weekend 2022 events in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – It’s the unofficial end to summer, which brings on some of Detroit’s biggest traditions. Luckily, many will have Monday off giving tourists and locals plenty of time to explore everything the city has to offer. Arts Beats & Eats (Downtown Royal Oak), Sep. 2 to...
DETROIT, MI

