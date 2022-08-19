ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

WOWT

LPD: Stabbing victim has life-threatening injuries; suspect at large

LINCOLN, Neb. (LPD Press Release) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred during a fight at an apartment complex at N. 1st and Belmont Ave. According to LPD, officers responded to a report of a fight involving six to seven people on Tuesday at 5:28 p.m. A man involved was reported to have a knife.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Columbus Police called to Columbus High School on potential threat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Columbus Police Department was called to the Columbus High School and the Lost Creek school area on a report of a man walking in the area, carrying a gun, on Tuesday at around 7:47 a.m. Columbus Public Schools was notified of the potential threat and Columbus...
COLUMBUS, NE
WOWT

Council Bluffs Police: Shots fired in neighbors’ dispute

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A swift response from law enforcement put one neighborhood on edge in Council Bluffs Tuesday afternoon. Police on the scene said there was a dispute and one neighbor fired several shots at the other. No one was hit by the gunfire. This was along Sunnydale...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Lincoln, NE
WOWT

Fremont man arrested in connection to Missouri River boating death

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - An arrest has been made in connection to a drowning on the Missouri River. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Garret Vanderheiden, 22, of Fremont, Neb., was charged Monday with involuntary manslaughter and boating while intoxicated. The charges are in connection to the...
FREMONT, NE
WOWT

Omaha driver wants reimbursement from city after manhole damage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A routine drive on a busy Omaha street suddenly comes to a startling and expensive stop. But the driver discovered he didn’t hit a pothole. When driving his Jeep Cherokee across a manhole in May, Larry Goldstrom never expected to pop the top. “Bam, the...
OMAHA, NE
Alexander Nelson
WOWT

License plate reading cams DOCO

Cooling off quickly again tonight, but more summer heat is on the way this week. Omaha Police investigating online threats to Millard School. A juvenile has been arrested in connection to alleged threats against a school. Nebraska warrant issued for double homicide suspect. Updated: 6 hours ago. A warrant has...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Former Silver City clerk sentenced for theft

SILVER CITY, Iowa (WOWT) - A city clerk in Iowa has been sentenced for theft. According to the Mills County Attorney, 44-year-old Artema Gray was sentenced Monday by Judge Davidson to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree theft. Gray was the city clerk for Silver City, Iowa,...
SILVER CITY, IA
WOWT

Two injured in separate Omaha shootings

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating two separate overnight shootings that left two people injured. The first shooting saw officers respond to Nebraska Medical Center around 2:08 a.m. after a victim arrived at the hospital. The victim allegedly told police he was walking around 33rd and Hamilton when...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office: License-plate reading cameras safe, secure

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Tuesday, the Omaha city council will make a decision about installing license-plate reading cameras across the city. It sparked debate at the council meeting last week about data gathering and privacy, and on Sunday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is setting the record straight again - saying the system is safe, secure, and successful.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

No charges will be filed in Bennington Lake boat accident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities say they will not pursue charges against the people involved in a traumatic boating accident at Bennington Lake. The accident on July 25 involved three people. Authorities say a juvenile was driving a boat pulling three people on innertubes - a 47-year-old man as well as two girls, ages 8 and 15.
BENNINGTON, NE
WOWT

One injured in 42nd Street shooting

A little fog early this morning will give way to lots of sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little warmer, topping out in the middle 80s. Cooling down tonight with clear skies and light winds. More summer heat returns for next week. Teams of volunteers paint 27 Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Multiple people injured in Council Bluffs I-29 crash

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Several people were injured in a crash on I-29 in Council Bluffs. According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, a crash happened near the 45.5 mile marker on I-29 South just after midnight Sunday. Officers say a Dodge Charger was heading south at fast speeds...
WOWT

Nox-Crete fire cleanup is now underway

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After obtaining all the proper permits, cleanup is now underway at the Nox-Crete fire site. Heavy machines gathered debris Tuesday afternoon. In a statement Monday, the company says the project is expected to take three to four weeks to complete. The fire, which ignited in May,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Council Bluffs Police Department removes homeless camps

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police and other organizations recently cleared out several homeless camps. According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, on Aug. 18 multiple homeless camps were removed. They were under the Broadway Viaduct, near Bahsen Park and along the pedestrian trail by the Missouri River.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA

