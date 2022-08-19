ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Warren Buffett sees market downturns as an opportunity to buy high-quality stocks. Amazon has struggled in the current macroeconomic environment, but the company has a strong market presence in three high-growth industries. Amazon should see profitability accelerate as its cloud computing and ad businesses continue to grow.
Why Tesla's Falling Ahead of Its Stock Split

The Nasdaq fell on Monday, and Tesla shares led the way lower. The company boosted the price of its full self-driving technology.
3 Oil Stocks Still Minting Cash at $90 Oil

Diamondback Energy expects to produce a prodigious amount of free cash flow this year. Devon Energy thinks it will produce more free cash than its initial forecast thanks to higher-than-anticipated oil prices. EOG Resources is using its oil-fueled cash flows to pay dividends.
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 233% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Bill.com just delivered 169% revenue growth for fiscal 2022 (which ended June 30). It processed 61.8 million transactions for business customers over the last 12 months, valued at $227.4 billion. Bill.com has only scratched the surface of its opportunity, and one Wall Street firm predicts major upside in the stock.
Social Security Is Due for a Huge Increase, but Will It Be Enough for You?

Next year's Social Security COLA will surely be the biggest in at least 10 years. Even so, you'll very likely need retirement savings as well.
2 Hypergrowth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Investors can keep their retirement goals on track by sticking with growing companies. The Trade Desk and MongoDB have strong growth engines that could make long-term investors great returns.
Why GM Stock Dropped Today

General Motors plans to have its light-duty offerings all electric by 2035. The company has already committed to investing $35 billion to make the transition. GM reinstated its dividend, but only at a fraction of the previous level.
3 Reasons to Buy This High-Yield Dividend Stock

Pharmaceutical giant Bristol Myers eclipsed analyst estimates in the latest quarter. The company's 2.9% dividend yield is nearly double the S&P 500 index's yield. The stock is also deeply undervalued relative to its pharmaceutical industry peers.
Is Now a Good Time to Buy Tesla Stock?

The company has a war chest of cash and strong free cash flow. Electric vehicle sales have a long runway left, setting up Tesla well for sustained high levels of growth. Tesla believes ads for other electric vehicles actually boost demand for its own cars.
3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades

Realty Income is a bellwether REIT with an incredible history of success behind it. Procter & Gamble is a leader in the consumer products space, sitting at the top end of the market. Enterprise Products Partners is in the volatile energy sector, but it sidesteps commodity risk and rewards investors
Why Things Are Looking Up for Nvidia Before Earnings

Two weeks ago, Nvidia broke the bad news: It's going to miss Q2 earnings. Tomorrow is the date that the company will officially miss those earnings estimates.
This Sweet Dividend Stock Just Boosted Its Payout: Is It a Buy?

The confectioner surpassed analysts' expectations for net sales and earnings in the second quarter. High dividend growth should continue in the years ahead. The stock's valuation is low enough to buy a small position, but I wouldn't back up the truck on it at this valuation.
Here Are 3 Reasons Why This Red-Hot Growth Stock Is a Buy

Mastercard generated high net revenue and earnings growth in the second quarter. The company's dividend is positioned to more than double in the next five years. The stock's valuation isn't excessive for its quality and high growth prospects.
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

Apple is expanding revenue and profits as it creates innovative tech products. Meta Platforms' business is highly profitable and selling at a bargain.
3 Stocks Warren Buffett Hasn't Sold a Penny of Since the Pandemic Started

The pandemic has changed the world and, therefore, the investment theses for many stocks. Berkshire Hathaway has established new positions and exited some longtime favorites. Berkshire has maintained its exact position in these three stocks since the pandemic started.
2 Ex-SPACs That Still Have 10x Potential

Most former SPACs and recent IPOs have been hit hard in the recent market turbulence. Two of the ex-SPACs I still own are down by 40% and 65% from their initial SPAC valuations. However, these are high-potential businesses that could have bright days ahead.
4 Reasons to Buy Palo Alto Networks, and 1 Reason to Sell

Its stock isn't cheap, but it deserves a premium valuation.
Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA -3.52%) Q2 2022 Earnings
Billionaires Are Scooping Up These 3 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks

Billionaires Julian and Felix Baker have been some of the best bio-stock pickers over the past 20 years. In the second quarter, the brother's namesake hedge fund bought three beaten-down biotech stocks. These small-cap bio-equities each have the potential to generate enormous returns for long-term investors.
