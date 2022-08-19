ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, GA

Roswell’s Historic Gateway project costs jump $8 million

ROSWELL, Ga. — Construction of Roswell’s Historic Gateway project has been pushed to 2026. Additionally, at a joint work session with the City Council Aug. 22, Jason Hudson, chairman of the Transportation Advisory Commission, said the total cost for the project has jumped from $50 million to $58 million.
Alpharetta weighs North Point Streetscape proposal

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — With a little time, planning and money, Alpharetta’s North Point Corridor will look radically different a decade from now, according to new proposals under consideration before the City Council. Council members heard an update Aug. 22 on plans to redesign the streetscape on North Point...
ALPHARETTA, GA
Sandy Springs joins cities in pact for sales tax funds

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs City Council authorized the city to join a mutual defense agreement with neighboring cities against Futon County in negotiations over distribution of sales tax dollars. At stake is millions of dollars in annual revenue cities have been receiving from the sales tax....
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Fulton County recruiting Roswell residents to work polls

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell is hosting a poll worker recruitment fair Sept. 6. The purpose behind the effort is to help the Fulton County Board of Elections find Roswell residents who are interested in training to work the polls on Election Day or during early voting. The event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. in Room 220 at Roswell City Hall.
ROSWELL, GA
Public Notice

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing shall be held on the 7th day of September, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Milton City Hall, 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, Georgia before the Mayor and Council of the City of Milton at which time ordinances pertaining to the Fiscal Year 2022 budget amendment and decisions pertaining to the use of additional occupational tax revenue shall be sounded and adopted.
MILTON, GA
Newton County objects to annexation for industrial development

COVINGTON — Newton County commissioners voted Aug. 16 to file an objection to a city of Covington annexation for the purpose of developing a massive industrial warehouse/manufacturing/e-commerce project. The county was notified July 11 by the city that it intended to annex 55.8 acres of the site, part of...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier

Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, August 23rd

Dartanyua Hindsman, age 43 of Norcross, Georgia – Attempting to Elude and Reckless Endangerment. Arrests are based on probable cause – all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Currently there are 95 inmates housed in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Death Notices - Week of August 18th, 2022

Patrick Grommersch, 68, of Alpharetta, passed away July 31, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory. Leland Ahern, 59, of Alpharetta, passed away July 31, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory. Dorothy Witt, 91, of Alpharetta, passed away August 2, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel...
ALPHARETTA, GA
NEWS BRIEF: Toll lanes returning to Georgia 400, DOT says

Toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties are under consideration by the Georgia Department of Transportation, administrator Tim Matthews told board members Wednesday. The agency is issuing a draft request for proposals next month from road construction firms interested in bidding for the job. The plan would...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Reactions to Rayshard Brooks announcement made Tuesday afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After the special prosecutor who was assigned to investigate the police-related shooting of Rayshard Brooks in 2020 announced that the officers did not act with criminal intent, reaction began to pour in. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued the following statement after the decision was announced:. “My...
ATLANTA, GA
Milton’s Cambridge High welcomes back students

MILTON, Ga. –– Fulton County schools geared up Aug. 8 for what will be the first full relatively normal school year. Cambridge High School Principal Ashley Hagans shared her excitement for the upcoming year, the first in two years without mask mandates and no COVID-related regulation on school events.

