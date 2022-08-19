Read full article on original website
Roswell’s Historic Gateway project costs jump $8 million
ROSWELL, Ga. — Construction of Roswell’s Historic Gateway project has been pushed to 2026. Additionally, at a joint work session with the City Council Aug. 22, Jason Hudson, chairman of the Transportation Advisory Commission, said the total cost for the project has jumped from $50 million to $58 million.
Alpharetta weighs North Point Streetscape proposal
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — With a little time, planning and money, Alpharetta’s North Point Corridor will look radically different a decade from now, according to new proposals under consideration before the City Council. Council members heard an update Aug. 22 on plans to redesign the streetscape on North Point...
Sandy Springs joins cities in pact for sales tax funds
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs City Council authorized the city to join a mutual defense agreement with neighboring cities against Futon County in negotiations over distribution of sales tax dollars. At stake is millions of dollars in annual revenue cities have been receiving from the sales tax....
Fulton County recruiting Roswell residents to work polls
ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell is hosting a poll worker recruitment fair Sept. 6. The purpose behind the effort is to help the Fulton County Board of Elections find Roswell residents who are interested in training to work the polls on Election Day or during early voting. The event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. in Room 220 at Roswell City Hall.
Public Notice
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing shall be held on the 7th day of September, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Milton City Hall, 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, Georgia before the Mayor and Council of the City of Milton at which time ordinances pertaining to the Fiscal Year 2022 budget amendment and decisions pertaining to the use of additional occupational tax revenue shall be sounded and adopted.
Eagle’s Beak Park expansion celebrates local community, history
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County leaders cut the ribbon on a new area of Eagle’s Beak Park Aug. 18, a project that celebrates the history of the northern part of the county. Eagle’s Beak Park, which sits off Old Federal Road in northwest Forsyth County, has long...
Gwinnett County city closer to lifting ban on opening liquor stores
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One Gwinnett County city still bans liquor stores from opening but it is one step closer to changing that. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was live in Grayson during Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. on Thursday. If residents want liquor, they have to...
Newton County objects to annexation for industrial development
COVINGTON — Newton County commissioners voted Aug. 16 to file an objection to a city of Covington annexation for the purpose of developing a massive industrial warehouse/manufacturing/e-commerce project. The county was notified July 11 by the city that it intended to annex 55.8 acres of the site, part of...
A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier
Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
Surprise demolition of Buckhead’s historic Whispering Pines mansion follows preservation talks
Buckhead’s historic Whispering Pines mansion, the subject of recent preservation talks with a developer, has been half-demolished in a surprise move following an abrupt sale of the property. “I am just sick,” said City Councilmember Mary Norwood of Buckhead’s District 8, who had been involved in the preservation talks....
Georgia's Fulton County will avoid state election takeover before midterm elections
The potential for the Georgia State Elections Board to overtake elections in Fulton County won't happen until a performance review is completed after the November midterm elections, according to legal counsel for the state secretary of state's office. Considerations by the state to install an interim superintendent that would have...
Driver nowhere to be found after deadly crash in Athens-Clarke County, police say
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead. ACCPD said at 9 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a crash at the intersection of US 29 Hwy N and Harve Mathis Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Forsyth Schools proposes changes to public participation at board meetings
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Board of Education will consider approving two policies in September dealing with public participation in board meetings and its rules of conduct. The proposed policies come after passage of Senate Bill 588, which requires all local school boards in the state to...
This DeKalb County city just decriminalized marijuana | What it means
STONECREST, Ga. — Marijuana is now decriminalized in the city of Stonecrest after a new rule surrounding the drug was passed with a unanimous vote Monday. So, this means it's completely legal? Not quite. Essentially, anyone caught with an ounce or less of marijuana in the city will only...
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, August 23rd
Dartanyua Hindsman, age 43 of Norcross, Georgia – Attempting to Elude and Reckless Endangerment. Arrests are based on probable cause – all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Currently there are 95 inmates housed in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Death Notices - Week of August 18th, 2022
Patrick Grommersch, 68, of Alpharetta, passed away July 31, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory. Leland Ahern, 59, of Alpharetta, passed away July 31, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory. Dorothy Witt, 91, of Alpharetta, passed away August 2, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel...
6 students injured in fiery, head-on school bus crash in Douglas County, district says
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A veteran New York firefighter is being credited with helping 18 students get off a school bus after being involved in a fiery head-on crash in Douglas County on Tuesday afternoon. Douglas County Schools police say around 3 p.m. the driver of the gray Ford Windstar...
NEWS BRIEF: Toll lanes returning to Georgia 400, DOT says
Toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties are under consideration by the Georgia Department of Transportation, administrator Tim Matthews told board members Wednesday. The agency is issuing a draft request for proposals next month from road construction firms interested in bidding for the job. The plan would...
Reactions to Rayshard Brooks announcement made Tuesday afternoon
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After the special prosecutor who was assigned to investigate the police-related shooting of Rayshard Brooks in 2020 announced that the officers did not act with criminal intent, reaction began to pour in. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued the following statement after the decision was announced:. “My...
Milton’s Cambridge High welcomes back students
MILTON, Ga. –– Fulton County schools geared up Aug. 8 for what will be the first full relatively normal school year. Cambridge High School Principal Ashley Hagans shared her excitement for the upcoming year, the first in two years without mask mandates and no COVID-related regulation on school events.
