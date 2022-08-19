ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds of vultures die at Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Hundreds of vultures are dead at a Henry County animal sanctuary. Georgia Department of Agriculture officials think the avian flu is to blame. "We can confirm that at least one of the deceased vultures has tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza based on preliminary tests. We are confirming state results with federal laboratories. We anticipate results this evening. While Avian Influenza poses a substantial risk to our domestic foul the risk to pets, livestock and humans remains very low."
Bird flu reportedly kills 700 vultures at Noah’s Ark in Henry County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than 700 wild black vultures were recently found deceased at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove, according to Sen. Emanuel Jones. The Georgia Department of Agriculture believes that the birds are victims of H5N1 avian influenza. GDA officials have been at the sanctuary throughout the weekend. Georgia Department of Agriculture Policy Director Bo Warren said the agency was working with other state, federal and local agencies to “assess the situation.”
A. J. Gillen Department Store, 1907, Maxeys

The Victorian commercial building on the right was originally home to the A. J. Gillen Department Store. In naming it a Place in Peril, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation noted: The building currently sits vacant. Due to Maxeys’ isolated location, the large size of the building and its deteriorating condition, attracting a business to the A.J. Gillen Department Store is a challenge. Without that investment, the building will continue to deteriorate.
A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier

Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
Drug bust at Johns Creek home unfolds after detectives obtain search warrant for baby's blood

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A drug bust at a Johns Creek home unfolded after detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for a 10-month-baby's blood. The series of events took place starting on July 18 when officers responded to a call about an unconscious baby at a Johns Creek home. The Johns Creek Police Department said the grandmother had been giving the baby CPR. He was awake and breathing when officers arrived, police said.
PHOTOS: UGA Sorority Rush 2022 | Preference Day

Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia. Since fall 2020, she has worked for The Red & Black as a contributing photographer, staff photographer, photo editor and currently, assistant photo editor.
Found Dog: Off Sharon Church Road in Loganville

This cutie was found off Sharon Church Road/Green Road over the weekend. He had been wondering the streets for two days. He looks to be cared for so someone is likely looking for him. The person who found him has posted on all Georgia lost pets sites but so far has heard nothing. She will be calling Animal Control today to see if anybody has reported him missing.
Battery recycling firm to bring jobs to Stephens Co

A battery recycling company based in South Korea is making plans for northeast Georgia: $37 million will be invested in Toccoa for a facility that is projected to create more than 100 new jobs in Stephens County. “SungEel is a company at the cutting edge of sustainable technology, and we...
The 10 Best Helen GA Restaurants On The River

Helen, Georgia, is known for its Bavarian-style building architecture, beautiful natural attractions, and many shops selling specialty food. It has been a mainstay on the tourist map since its founding. Many of its landmark buildings have been carefully preserved and restored to their original beauty, so you can look at...
Oglethorpe Co SO searches for suspect in reported home assault

The Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office was, at last report, still searching for an armed suspect wanted for the reported assault of a woman in her home off Beaver Run Road. The woman and her small children were able to escape the home, and investigators say the man apparently ran away. The suspect was described as a white male in his 30s, about 5′ 6″ with dirty blonde hair and blond beard. He was dressed in all black and wearing a black watch cap.
