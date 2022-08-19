Read full article on original website
Hundreds of vultures die at Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Hundreds of vultures are dead at a Henry County animal sanctuary. Georgia Department of Agriculture officials think the avian flu is to blame. "We can confirm that at least one of the deceased vultures has tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza based on preliminary tests. We are confirming state results with federal laboratories. We anticipate results this evening. While Avian Influenza poses a substantial risk to our domestic foul the risk to pets, livestock and humans remains very low."
Bird flu reportedly kills 700 vultures at Noah’s Ark in Henry County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than 700 wild black vultures were recently found deceased at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove, according to Sen. Emanuel Jones. The Georgia Department of Agriculture believes that the birds are victims of H5N1 avian influenza. GDA officials have been at the sanctuary throughout the weekend. Georgia Department of Agriculture Policy Director Bo Warren said the agency was working with other state, federal and local agencies to “assess the situation.”
Metro Atlanta animal shelter shares list of 20 more dogs in 'urgent' need of rescue, adoption
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County Animal Control issued a final notice to save more dogs scheduled to be euthanized within one week. The shelter provided intake numbers of 20 dogs. Animal Control said the dogs on the "Urgent List" need to be adopted by 1 p.m. on Aug. 25....
Lending a helping hand: Kindhearted Duluth cop helps mother in need
DULUTH, Ga. — We all can use a helping hand. A Duluth police officer went above and beyond the call of duty to help a mother in need. The act of kindness was all caught on a lobby camera. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
A. J. Gillen Department Store, 1907, Maxeys
The Victorian commercial building on the right was originally home to the A. J. Gillen Department Store. In naming it a Place in Peril, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation noted: The building currently sits vacant. Due to Maxeys’ isolated location, the large size of the building and its deteriorating condition, attracting a business to the A.J. Gillen Department Store is a challenge. Without that investment, the building will continue to deteriorate.
A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier
Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
Drug bust at Johns Creek home unfolds after detectives obtain search warrant for baby's blood
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A drug bust at a Johns Creek home unfolded after detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for a 10-month-baby's blood. The series of events took place starting on July 18 when officers responded to a call about an unconscious baby at a Johns Creek home. The Johns Creek Police Department said the grandmother had been giving the baby CPR. He was awake and breathing when officers arrived, police said.
Report: Corporate landlords flooded Atlanta area with eviction filings despite CDC pandemic moratorium
ATLANTA — A congressional report examining evictions during the pandemic highlights how larger, corporate landlords were responsible for a staggering proportion of evictions that occurred in metro Atlanta despite a CDC moratorium that was introduced at the beginning of the pandemic. The report was issued last month by the...
Former Loganville city councilman and American Legion Post 233 Commander ‘Bobby’ Boss passes away
LOGANVILLE, GA (Aug. 23, 2022) – Former commander of the Barrett-Davis-Watson American Legion Post 233 in Loganville, Navy veteran and a longtime patron of the City of Loganville, Ga., ‘Bobby’ Boss, 91, has passed away. “It is a sad, sad, day for our American Legion Post and...
Driver nowhere to be found after deadly crash in Athens-Clarke County, police say
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead. ACCPD said at 9 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a crash at the intersection of US 29 Hwy N and Harve Mathis Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
PHOTOS: UGA Sorority Rush 2022 | Preference Day
Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia. Since fall 2020, she has worked for The Red & Black as a contributing photographer, staff photographer, photo editor and currently, assistant photo editor.
Found Dog: Off Sharon Church Road in Loganville
This cutie was found off Sharon Church Road/Green Road over the weekend. He had been wondering the streets for two days. He looks to be cared for so someone is likely looking for him. The person who found him has posted on all Georgia lost pets sites but so far has heard nothing. She will be calling Animal Control today to see if anybody has reported him missing.
Battery recycling firm to bring jobs to Stephens Co
A battery recycling company based in South Korea is making plans for northeast Georgia: $37 million will be invested in Toccoa for a facility that is projected to create more than 100 new jobs in Stephens County. “SungEel is a company at the cutting edge of sustainable technology, and we...
Unlicensed contractor arrested, charged with theft after Better Call Harry investigation
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An unlicensed contractor who was originally investigated by CBS46′s Better Call Harry for failing to complete several residential construction projects has been arrested by Johns Creek police. William Otis Cox has been charged with theft by conversion and theft by deception. He appeared Monday morning...
The 10 Best Helen GA Restaurants On The River
Helen, Georgia, is known for its Bavarian-style building architecture, beautiful natural attractions, and many shops selling specialty food. It has been a mainstay on the tourist map since its founding. Many of its landmark buildings have been carefully preserved and restored to their original beauty, so you can look at...
This DeKalb County city just decriminalized marijuana | What it means
STONECREST, Ga. — Marijuana is now decriminalized in the city of Stonecrest after a new rule surrounding the drug was passed with a unanimous vote Monday. So, this means it's completely legal? Not quite. Essentially, anyone caught with an ounce or less of marijuana in the city will only...
Oglethorpe Co SO searches for suspect in reported home assault
The Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office was, at last report, still searching for an armed suspect wanted for the reported assault of a woman in her home off Beaver Run Road. The woman and her small children were able to escape the home, and investigators say the man apparently ran away. The suspect was described as a white male in his 30s, about 5′ 6″ with dirty blonde hair and blond beard. He was dressed in all black and wearing a black watch cap.
Lucky Hawkins disappearance: Few signs of Georgia father one year later
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Tuesday marks one year since a Georgia father of three vanished without a trace. Lucky Hawkins' family says they last heard from him Aug. 22, 2021, days before he was supposed to check out of a Union City motel. They told FOX 5 Atlanta they think he was abducted.
Georgia's largest school district punishes black students more than others, data show
Georgia's largest school district is once again facing scrutiny over equity in discipline following new data that show black students are much more likely to be punished than any other racial or ethnic group.
2 Victims killed in Midtown shooting identified, 1 recovering at hospital, sources say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have identified the two victims who were killed in a shooting inside of a Midtown condo building. Victims have been identified as Michael Shinners, 60, of Alpharetta and 41-year-old Wesley Freeman of Atlanta, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to Channel 2′s Larry Spruill.
