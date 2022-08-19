Read full article on original website
Emboldened New Jersey drug dealer pleads guilty to causing overdose of man in Toms River, NJ
The man responsible for dealing a lethal concoction of drugs that killed a man in Toms River has now pleaded guilty and is looking at several years in prison. The guilty plea was announced on Tuesday by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. An investigation began on December 5, 2019, when...
Trenton, NJ police officer accused of plotting with gangster inmate
A Trenton police officer has been accused of hiding his gang connections and plotting with a Latin Kings member already in prison about an assault on a suspected informant. Rudy Lopez, 36, of Hamilton has been charged with official misconduct, conspiracy and tampering with public records, acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Monday.
Police: NJ man stole Audi, cash at Sea Girt home as couple slept inside
Authorities have arrested a Morris County man they said slipped into a Sea Girt beachfront home last week, stealing valuables and a car as the couple renting the property remained sleeping. Justin Leuzarder, 39, of Morristown has been charged with third-degree counts of burglary and theft, stemming from the incident...
Three drug dealers spew shocking amount of Heroin into Ocean County, NJ and Atlantic County, NJ
It's a new dark chapter in the story of the drug epidemic wreaking havoc on New Jersey communities near and far and the devil is running rampant. Three more New Jersey residents are now behind bars for their calculated scheme, play to pour massive amounts of drugs, including Heroin, into Ocean County and Atlantic County.
Cops: Man in all black robbed bank along Route 27 in Somerset County, NJ
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — Officials are searching for a man who robbed a bank Monday afternoon in Franklin Park. According to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, the robbery occurred around 2:00 p.m. at the Chase bank located on Route 27. According to witness reports, a male entered the bank demanding...
Six Ocean County, NJ residents arrested in latest drug sweep by Brick, NJ Police Street Crimes Unit
The Brick Township Police Street Crimes Unit has swept up community roads of drugs in their latest sweep that led to six Ocean County residents being arrested. On Tuesday, the Brick Township Police Department announced this latest string of narcotics related apprehensions and crimes. Six people have been arrested in...
NJ Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to conspiracy drug charge
Paterson native rapper Fetty Wap pleaded guilty Monday in New York to a conspiracy drug charge that carries a mandatory five-year prison sentence. The plea in Central Islip on Long Island came before U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke, who had revoked his bond and sent him to jail two weeks ago. No sentencing date was immediately set.
Suspects sought after woman robbed of phone at gunpoint in Maplewood, NJ
MAPLEWOOD — A person accused of holding up a woman Sunday night is one of what may be as many as four suspects authorities are looking for in this Essex County township. The 22-year-old woman told officers who responded to Tiffany Place around 9:15 p.m. Sunday that she had been the victim of an armed robbery, according to a release posted on Facebook Monday by the Maplewood Police Department.
Is It Legal To Bury Your Deceased Pet At Home In New Jersey, New York Or PA?
This is certainly not a fun subject but something we all want to know. Is it legal to bury your deceased pet in your yard in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or New York? We have the answers and they might surprise you. Losing a pet is brutal. You just don’t want...
Jersey Shore town wakes up to anti-Semitic flyers
BRIGANTINE — Flyers inside small plastic sandwich bags with a message considered anti-Semitic were scattered all over a Jersey Shore city on Sunday morning. Brigantine police said the flyers were thrown randomly onto properties in the early morning hours but did not contain a specific threat. Their distribution is being investigated as a bias incident.
A salt weapon to kill spotted lanternflies: NJ has these options
A salt weapon. It’s the weapon for war. A weapon for fending off an invading army. Not for an army of Russians or terrorists. For an invasive species army. The spotted lanternfly. They’ve come back with a vengeance this year and they’re aiming for New Jersey agriculture in every...
Living in New Jersey is killing us – Life expectancy plummets
A majority of New Jersey residents will not see their 80th birthday. New federal data shows life expectancy has dropped from 80.1 years in 2019 to 77.5 years in 2020. It follows a national trend that shows Americans, in general, are not living as long now as we did just a few years ago.
Holmdel, NJ homeowner confronted would-be vehicle thief, police say
HOLMDEL — Police are looking for the people responsible for attempting to steal a vehicle from a home on Round Hill Road in broad daylight. According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a Dodge Durango (pictured above) with tinted windows, at a high rate of speed, after one of the suspects made their way into the kitchen portion of the residence "where they were confronted by the homeowner."
Animal tranquilizer being seen in new drug concoction on NJ streets
The United States Drug Enforcement Administration is warning those suffering from a substance use disorder about a new type of drug being added to opioids and other substances that can put people in a coma or kill them. Xylazine, an animal tranquilizer used in cattle, horses and sheep, is being...
NJ schools still in ‘dire’ need of bus drivers
It's been more than two years since the coronavirus pandemic shut down schools in the Garden State, and districts and school bus contractors are still making every effort to get enough people behind the wheel, as New Jersey approaches the 2022-23 academic year. "The driver shortage is still dire," said...
Exciting! The Best Places to Hit This Fall in New Jersey
We are counting down the last remaining days of August and September is right around the corner. It's a time for the kids to get ready to get back to school, workers to return to a regular schedule, and time for exciting places to visit this fall in New Jersey.
NJ students may have to learn how to stop deadly blood loss
High schools in New Jersey could soon be required to teach students how to keep someone from bleeding out right next to them. Legislation introduced on Aug. 8 by Sen. Joseph Vitale, D-Middlesex, and Sen. M. Teresa Ruiz, D-Essex, would mandate that districts provide instruction on "bleed control" as part of their health and physical education curriculum.
92.7 WOBM Stuff The Bus is Back for a New School Year in Ocean County, New Jersey
For over a decade now we have been Hosting 92.7 WOBM's "Stuff the Bus" and this year once again we will be out and about collecting school supplies for Ocean County students to help children and families during these trying economic times. It's a way to help kids get off to a good start for the new school year. Over the last 12+ years, you have donated so much to help area children and we thank you.
Off-duty firefighter rescues boy from Mansfield, NJ house fire
MANSFIELD (Burlington) — An off-duty volunteer firefighter is being called a hero for helping a resident escape from a house fire early Sunday evening. As flames raged from the second floor and roof of the house on Sheffield Drive in Mansfield Township, the firefighter kicked in the door around 6:45 p.m. allowing the sleeping juvenile to escape from the home, a neighbor told 6 ABC Action News.
New Auto Center Coming to Stafford Park in Manahawkin, New Jersey
One of the fastest-growing areas at the Jersey Shore is Southern Ocean County. There are many projects that are taking place in Southern Ocean County both residential and commercial. Lacey, Waretown, Barnegat, Manahawkin, Tuckerton, and Little Egg Harbor are all seeing expansion and growth. Just take a ride along Route 9 from Lacey to Little Egg Harbor and you'll see the added volume. Some may like this, some do not, but that's another article for another time.
