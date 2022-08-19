ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 WOBM

Trenton, NJ police officer accused of plotting with gangster inmate

A Trenton police officer has been accused of hiding his gang connections and plotting with a Latin Kings member already in prison about an assault on a suspected informant. Rudy Lopez, 36, of Hamilton has been charged with official misconduct, conspiracy and tampering with public records, acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Monday.
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Burlington County, NJ
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
City
Palmyra, NJ
State
South Dakota State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, NJ
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Burlington County, NJ
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
City
Hainesport, NJ
City
Palmyra, PA
92.7 WOBM

NJ Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to conspiracy drug charge

Paterson native rapper Fetty Wap pleaded guilty Monday in New York to a conspiracy drug charge that carries a mandatory five-year prison sentence. The plea in Central Islip on Long Island came before U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke, who had revoked his bond and sent him to jail two weeks ago. No sentencing date was immediately set.
CELEBRITIES
92.7 WOBM

Suspects sought after woman robbed of phone at gunpoint in Maplewood, NJ

MAPLEWOOD — A person accused of holding up a woman Sunday night is one of what may be as many as four suspects authorities are looking for in this Essex County township. The 22-year-old woman told officers who responded to Tiffany Place around 9:15 p.m. Sunday that she had been the victim of an armed robbery, according to a release posted on Facebook Monday by the Maplewood Police Department.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Miller
92.7 WOBM

Jersey Shore town wakes up to anti-Semitic flyers

BRIGANTINE — Flyers inside small plastic sandwich bags with a message considered anti-Semitic were scattered all over a Jersey Shore city on Sunday morning. Brigantine police said the flyers were thrown randomly onto properties in the early morning hours but did not contain a specific threat. Their distribution is being investigated as a bias incident.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Pastor#Online Predator#Violent Crime#Nj#Harbor Baptist Church#Receiv
92.7 WOBM

Holmdel, NJ homeowner confronted would-be vehicle thief, police say

HOLMDEL — Police are looking for the people responsible for attempting to steal a vehicle from a home on Round Hill Road in broad daylight. According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a Dodge Durango (pictured above) with tinted windows, at a high rate of speed, after one of the suspects made their way into the kitchen portion of the residence "where they were confronted by the homeowner."
HOLMDEL, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJ schools still in ‘dire’ need of bus drivers

It's been more than two years since the coronavirus pandemic shut down schools in the Garden State, and districts and school bus contractors are still making every effort to get enough people behind the wheel, as New Jersey approaches the 2022-23 academic year. "The driver shortage is still dire," said...
TRAFFIC
92.7 WOBM

Exciting! The Best Places to Hit This Fall in New Jersey

We are counting down the last remaining days of August and September is right around the corner. It's a time for the kids to get ready to get back to school, workers to return to a regular schedule, and time for exciting places to visit this fall in New Jersey.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Retail
92.7 WOBM

NJ students may have to learn how to stop deadly blood loss

High schools in New Jersey could soon be required to teach students how to keep someone from bleeding out right next to them. Legislation introduced on Aug. 8 by Sen. Joseph Vitale, D-Middlesex, and Sen. M. Teresa Ruiz, D-Essex, would mandate that districts provide instruction on "bleed control" as part of their health and physical education curriculum.
EDUCATION
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM Stuff The Bus is Back for a New School Year in Ocean County, New Jersey

For over a decade now we have been Hosting 92.7 WOBM's "Stuff the Bus" and this year once again we will be out and about collecting school supplies for Ocean County students to help children and families during these trying economic times. It's a way to help kids get off to a good start for the new school year. Over the last 12+ years, you have donated so much to help area children and we thank you.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Off-duty firefighter rescues boy from Mansfield, NJ house fire

MANSFIELD (Burlington) — An off-duty volunteer firefighter is being called a hero for helping a resident escape from a house fire early Sunday evening. As flames raged from the second floor and roof of the house on Sheffield Drive in Mansfield Township, the firefighter kicked in the door around 6:45 p.m. allowing the sleeping juvenile to escape from the home, a neighbor told 6 ABC Action News.
ACCIDENTS
92.7 WOBM

New Auto Center Coming to Stafford Park in Manahawkin, New Jersey

One of the fastest-growing areas at the Jersey Shore is Southern Ocean County. There are many projects that are taking place in Southern Ocean County both residential and commercial. Lacey, Waretown, Barnegat, Manahawkin, Tuckerton, and Little Egg Harbor are all seeing expansion and growth. Just take a ride along Route 9 from Lacey to Little Egg Harbor and you'll see the added volume. Some may like this, some do not, but that's another article for another time.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy