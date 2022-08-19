For over a decade now we have been Hosting 92.7 WOBM's "Stuff the Bus" and this year once again we will be out and about collecting school supplies for Ocean County students to help children and families during these trying economic times. It's a way to help kids get off to a good start for the new school year. Over the last 12+ years, you have donated so much to help area children and we thank you.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO