ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 8

Scherry West
4d ago

Sadly, killing seems an everyday occurrence...prayers for her family.

Reply
14
outlawgl
4d ago

RIP...hope they find out what happened to you...🥰🤍🕊y

Reply(1)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Arrest made in shooting death of mother of 3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was arrested about a month after a mother of three was found shot to death inside a Woodstock home, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. On July 22, the Sheriff’s Office said, police responded to a shooting on Prospect Street. That’s where officers...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Arrest in Prospect Street murder

Jacksonville, Fla. — A 29-year-old woman is now in jail, accused of a July 22 murder in the Woodstock area of Jacksonville. Nicole Renee Hampton was arrested on Monday, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers found a woman...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Suspect sought in burglary of a local business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a business burglary and is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect. STORY: All lanes back open after morning crash closes I-95 South in Nassau County. On Sunday, Aug. 7, officers responded to 6000 Blanding Blvd....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
County
Nassau County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
Nassau County, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Ncso Dispatch
News4Jax.com

Suspect tries to rob downtown bank with suspicious device; bomb squad called: JSO

JCKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was investigating an attempted bank robbery in downtown Jacksonville on Monday afternoon. JSO said around 2 p.m. a man in his 30s, around 6-feet tall weighing 190 pounds attempted to rob a bank located on South Laura Street. Lt. Chuck Ford said in a briefing that the suspect demanded money from the teller and told the woman that he had an explosive device.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Suspect sought in late-night shooting near Phoenix neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Monday night, around 10:40 p.m., officers at East 8th Steet and North Liberty Street saw a vehicle speeding. Two passengers fled the vehicle but were arrested shortly after. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officers continued to follow the vehicle until...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Family: Kendall King found in Jacksonville, Florida

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Santa Claus Police Department (SCPD) sent out a press release revealing more details related to Kendall King’s case. SCPD Chief James Faulkenburg has announced that Kendall King, 15, first reported missing from Santa Claus on July 21, has been located in Jacksonville, Florida. Law enforcement officials say on the […]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Head on collision in Clay County ends deadly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 7 p.m. Monday night, a sedan was traveling north on U.S. 301 when it veered off into the direction of an oncoming car. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The second car was traveling south...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in South Georgia transported to state prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were transferred to state prison Tuesday, according to the Glynn County Sheriff's Office. Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Roderick Bryan were found guilty of federal hate crimes in February in addition to their convictions for murdering Arbery, in which each received life in prison as a result of Georgia minimum sentencing guidelines.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
News4Jax.com

Man dead after crash in Clay County

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. – A man is dead after a crash early Tuesday morning in Clay County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened after 1:30 a.m. at US-17 and Los Palmas Dr. when a 24-year-old man was driving southbound on US Highway 17, crossing over the median and traveling into the northbound lanes hitting a ditch and trees.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy