Scherry West
4d ago
Sadly, killing seems an everyday occurrence...prayers for her family.
outlawgl
4d ago
RIP...hope they find out what happened to you...🥰🤍🕊y
News4Jax.com
Arrest made in shooting death of mother of 3
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was arrested about a month after a mother of three was found shot to death inside a Woodstock home, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. On July 22, the Sheriff’s Office said, police responded to a shooting on Prospect Street. That’s where officers...
JSO: Arrest in Prospect Street murder
Jacksonville, Fla. — A 29-year-old woman is now in jail, accused of a July 22 murder in the Woodstock area of Jacksonville. Nicole Renee Hampton was arrested on Monday, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers found a woman...
News4Jax.com
Daughter of man found dead in Trout River says she still has questions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A daughter is seeking closure after her father’s body was found in the Trout River by a fisherman on Friday morning. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, there were no signs of foul play. The man has been identified as Anthony Thornton, 49. His...
JSO: Suspect sought in burglary of a local business
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a business burglary and is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect. STORY: All lanes back open after morning crash closes I-95 South in Nassau County. On Sunday, Aug. 7, officers responded to 6000 Blanding Blvd....
First Coast News
Suspect in Jacksonville VyStar Credit Union attempted armed robbery arrested
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. A man who police say attempted to rob a VyStar Credit Union has been arrested. Police responded to Jason Allen Keeling's home for an unrelated reason, and when checking records, found a warrant for his arrest.
Wrong way driver steals FedEx truck, jumps into river to escape police
A wrong way driver has been arrested after carjacking a FedEx truck and jumping into the St. Johns River to escape authorities.
Man expected to be OK after shooting on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting incident on Jacksonville's Westside, according to police. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says around 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of Joos Road in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they located...
Lake City man attacked by K-9 during traffic stop found not guilty of all charges
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake City man who was attacked by a police K-9 during a traffic stop in October 2020 was found not guilty of any crime on Tuesday. Martinezz Bowman was previously charged with fleeing from law enforcement and resisting arrest. A dashcam video shows the...
Police looking for suspect who attempted to rob financial institution in downtown Jacksonville
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery in downtown Jacksonville on Monday. Police said the incident happened at 76 Laura Street. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. A man in his 30s attempted to rob a financial institution just before 2 p.m. He...
First Coast News
JSO looking for suspect after attempted bank robbery in Downtown Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Everyone is safe after an attempted bank robbery at a VyStar Credit Union in Jacksonville Monday. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says around 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to 76 South Laura Street in reference to an attempted bank robbery. This is also the same address as...
News4Jax.com
Suspect tries to rob downtown bank with suspicious device; bomb squad called: JSO
JCKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was investigating an attempted bank robbery in downtown Jacksonville on Monday afternoon. JSO said around 2 p.m. a man in his 30s, around 6-feet tall weighing 190 pounds attempted to rob a bank located on South Laura Street. Lt. Chuck Ford said in a briefing that the suspect demanded money from the teller and told the woman that he had an explosive device.
Suspect sought in late-night shooting near Phoenix neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Monday night, around 10:40 p.m., officers at East 8th Steet and North Liberty Street saw a vehicle speeding. Two passengers fled the vehicle but were arrested shortly after. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officers continued to follow the vehicle until...
Interlachen postal worker attacked by dogs after car broke down has died
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 61-year-old postal worker who was attacked by a pack of five dogs in Interlachen, Florida, after her car broke down on the side of the road, has died from her injuries, the U.S. Postal Service has confirmed. The USPS said in a statement:. "A postal...
First Coast News
Footage shows Bradford County deputy who pointed gun at pregnant woman pinning a man during arrest
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — New body-worn camera footage shows a former of Bradford County Sheriff's deputy pulling a man out of his truck, wrestling the man to the ground and kneeling on his back before handcuffing him during an incident at a gas station. It's the same deputy that...
WCJB
Jacksonville man arrested for crashing into FHP vehicle in Bradford County
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol arrested a hit-and-run suspect after he crashed into a patrol vehicle in Bradford County while fleeing a traffic stop. State Troopers say on Saturday, troopers tried to pull over Corbett Williams, 21, of Jacksonville, in the area of State Road 100 West near the bypass. Williams refused to pull over.
Family: Kendall King found in Jacksonville, Florida
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Santa Claus Police Department (SCPD) sent out a press release revealing more details related to Kendall King’s case. SCPD Chief James Faulkenburg has announced that Kendall King, 15, first reported missing from Santa Claus on July 21, has been located in Jacksonville, Florida. Law enforcement officials say on the […]
Head on collision in Clay County ends deadly
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 7 p.m. Monday night, a sedan was traveling north on U.S. 301 when it veered off into the direction of an oncoming car. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The second car was traveling south...
First Coast News
Men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in South Georgia transported to state prison
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were transferred to state prison Tuesday, according to the Glynn County Sheriff's Office. Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Roderick Bryan were found guilty of federal hate crimes in February in addition to their convictions for murdering Arbery, in which each received life in prison as a result of Georgia minimum sentencing guidelines.
News4Jax.com
‘Devastating, like my soul left my body’: More than 2 decades since local woman vanished
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A mother who was helping people overcome drug addiction disappeared before her 37th birthday. Lovable, kindhearted and caring is how Geanna Jones’ daughters remember their mother. Her daughters, Cynthia Glover and Courtney Jones, say her disappearance doesn’t add up. Geanna Jones disappeared in November...
News4Jax.com
Man dead after crash in Clay County
FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. – A man is dead after a crash early Tuesday morning in Clay County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened after 1:30 a.m. at US-17 and Los Palmas Dr. when a 24-year-old man was driving southbound on US Highway 17, crossing over the median and traveling into the northbound lanes hitting a ditch and trees.
First Coast News
