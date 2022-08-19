ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

The Ithaca Voice

Unofficial results: Lea Webb, Josh Riley emerge victorious from Dem primaries while Sempolinski holds NY23 seat

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Here are the unofficial election results from Tuesday's U.S. House of Representatives special election for NY-23, the Democratic primary for U.S. House of Representatives NY-19, and the Democratic primary for New York State Senate District 52. These results will not be official until all of the...
Government
spectrumlocalnews.com

The race to watch on primary day in the Finger Lakes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday is primary day in New York for a handful of congressional and New York State Senate races. In the Finger Lakes region, there is a three-candidate Republican primary in New York's newly-drawn 24th Congressional District. That district now includes all of Wayne and Cayuga counties.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
stonybrook.edu

Governor Hochul Announces $150M Expansion of New York State's TAP Program

Part-Time Students Taking Six or More Credits Per Semester Can Receive Aid Starting This Fall. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the launch of a historic $150 million expansion of New York State's popular Tuition Assistance Program (TAP), which will now provide TAP to approximately 75,000 additional students who are pursuing their degree part-time.
EDUCATION
Elizabeth Holmes
Harvey Weinstein
David Boies
Marc Molinaro
Reason.com

Brickbat: Watch Your Mouth

New York Attorney General Letitia James sent a letter to the Cornerstone Church in Batavia warning that she could take legal action if "extremist" rhetoric at a pro-Trump event the church planned to host spurred violence or illegal actions. "You are therefore instructed to take all necessary steps to ensure that the event complies fully with the requirements of New York's civil rights laws and all other applicable state and federal statutes," James wrote. She warned of $5,000 fines for violating those laws. Pastor Paul Doyle said he believed the letter was an attempt to intimidate the church and the event's organizers.
BATAVIA, NY
94.3 Lite FM

When Should You Call 3-1-1 in New York State?

There are many phone numbers that you just "know" what they do. One of those numbers is 9-1-1. You just know that is the phone number that you call when there is an emergency and you need help, immediately. Over the last year, we have shared with you when to...
The Ithaca Voice

CSEA and local officials endorse for Lea Webb for state senate

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) has endorsed Lea Webb for State Senate in District 52. "CSEA is pleased to announce its endorsement of Lea Webb, a fellow union member and longtime labor advocate, because we know she is willing to fight for our members' best interests," said CSEA Central Region President Kenny Greenleaf.
POLITICS
The Ithaca Voice

Democratic Congressional candidates debate climate change

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT N.Y.-19—The Citizens' Climate Lobby, a nonpartisan environmental organization, hosted Congressional candidates for New York's 19th District on Friday, Aug. 12, for a discussion surrounding climate change policies. Carol Fisler from Citizens' Climate Lobby presented the forum, noting that Republican candidate Marc Molinaro had been invited...
ENVIRONMENT
arizonasuntimes.com

New York Attorney General Sends Threatening Letter to Church Suggesting Their 'ReAwaken America Tour' Is 'Extremist' and 'Racially Motivated'

A letter sent by New York Attorney General Letitia James to Cornerstone Church in Batavia, New York, threatened the church in advance of its hosting a ReAwaken America Tour event this past weekend, with investigation and prosecution of "acts of violence, intimidation, threats, or harassment" toward others based on "a belief or perception" of characteristics including "race," "national origin," "gender," and "sexual orientation."
BATAVIA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

 https://ithacavoice.com/

