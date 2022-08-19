Read full article on original website
Related
Unofficial results: Lea Webb, Josh Riley emerge victorious from Dem primaries while Sempolinski holds NY23 seat
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Here are the unofficial election results from Tuesday’s U.S. House of Representatives special election for NY-23, the Democratic primary for U.S. House of Representatives NY-19, and the Democratic primary for New York State Senate District 52. These results will not be official until all of the...
These 3 New York races highlight Democrats' ideological and generational divides
The struggle for survival for some New York Democrats after the approval of the new congressional map has escalated the same roiling debates over ideology, identity, gender and the influence of money that have come to dominate party politics across the country.
NBC New York
See Every Democrat, Republican Candidate in NY's Primary Election on Tuesday
Tuesday marks the finale of New York’s two-part primary election after voters previously cast their ballots in June for statewide races. District voting for New York’s U.S. House and Senate races was delayed after a judge ordered the redrawing of political maps in the state. The new congressional...
Carl Paladino loses House bid to N.Y. GOP chair in closely watched race
Nick Langworthy, the chairman of the New York GOP, bested Buffalo businessman Carl Paladino in a western New York primary brawl that doubled as a proxy battle between some of the state's most influential Republicans, NBC News projects. The primary for New York’s redrawn 23rd Congressional District, spanning the Buffalo...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danks Burke and Webb soon to settle competitive state Senate primary
ITHACA, N.Y.—Leslie Danks Burke and Lea Webb are competing for the best chance a Democrat has had to represent the Southern Tier in New York’s State Senate in decades. The 52nd district has a strong left lean, with President Joe Biden winning 60.5% of the vote in the 2020 presidential election.
spectrumlocalnews.com
The race to watch on primary day in the Finger Lakes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday is primary day in New York for a handful of congressional and New York State Senate races. In the Finger Lakes region, there is a three-candidate Republican primary in New York’s newly-drawn 24th Congressional District. That district now includes all of Wayne and Cayuga counties.
Letter to the Editor: Other TCDC members voice support for Leslie Danks Burke
This is a letter to the editor written by members of the Tompkins County Democratic Committee supporting Leslie Danks Burke in the New York State Senate Democratic primary. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit letters to the editor, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com.
stonybrook.edu
Governor Hochul Announces $150M Expansion of New York State’s TAP Program
Part-Time Students Taking Six or More Credits Per Semester Can Receive Aid Starting This Fall. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the launch of a historic $150 million expansion of New York State’s popular Tuition Assistance Program (TAP), which will now provide TAP to approximately 75,000 additional students who are pursuing their degree part-time.
RELATED PEOPLE
Early voting continues to post strong numbers in fourth year
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Residents in Tompkins County have been able to vote early since 2019 thanks to the New York State Early Voting Act, which allows a nine-day window for early voting to occur leading up Election Day. A total of 3,803 turned out at the two locations combined, according...
Brickbat: Watch Your Mouth
New York Attorney General Letitia James sent a letter to the Cornerstone Church in Batavia warning that she could take legal action if "extremist" rhetoric at a pro-Trump event the church planned to host spurred violence or illegal actions. "You are therefore instructed to take all necessary steps to ensure that the event complies fully with the requirements of New York's civil rights laws and all other applicable state and federal statutes," James wrote. She warned of $5,000 fines for violating those laws. Pastor Paul Doyle said he believed the letter was an attempt to intimidate the church and the event's organizers.
Planned Parenthood Action Fund endorses Cheney, Riley receives local endorsement
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Josh Riley and Jamie Cheney, both candidates for New York’s 19th Congressional District, have both pulled more endorsements with the Democratic primary just days away. Recently, Cheney was endorsed by Emily’s List, an organization that raises money to elect Democratic, pro-choice women, the National Institute for...
When Should You Call 3-1-1 in New York State?
There are many phone numbers that you just "know" what they do. One of those numbers is 9-1-1. You just know that is the phone number that you call when there is an emergency and you need help, immediately. Over the last year, we have shared with you when to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CSEA and local officials endorse for Lea Webb for state senate
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) has endorsed Lea Webb for State Senate in District 52. “CSEA is pleased to announce its endorsement of Lea Webb, a fellow union member and longtime labor advocate, because we know she is willing to fight for our members’ best interests,” said CSEA Central Region President Kenny Greenleaf.
New York State May Require Gender Neutral Bathrooms In Certain Buildings
New York could require specific buildings to have gender-neutral restrooms. A State Assembly Bill to change bathroom access requirements is in committee right now. Assembly Bill A10652 aims to establish an official bathroom policy in New York State buildings. What Exactly Is A Gender Neutral Bathroom?. According to the design...
Democratic Congressional candidates debate climate change
CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT N.Y.-19—The Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a nonpartisan environmental organization, hosted Congressional candidates for New York’s 19th District on Friday, Aug. 12, for a discussion surrounding climate change policies. Carol Fisler from Citizens’ Climate Lobby presented the forum, noting that Republican candidate Marc Molinaro had been invited...
Op-Ed: Tompkins County Democratic Committee members support Lea Webb for State Senate
This is an op-ed written by members of the Tompkins County Democratic Committee. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. to submit op-eds, send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. As members of the Tompkins County Democratic Committee we ask you to join us in voting for Lea Webb—...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Can Prisoners Apply For Clemency in New York State?
Do you have a family member who is in prison? Or maybe you are the one who has been incarcerated? Are you trying to get out of jail? Is there a reason that you would like your family member to get out of jail early? What are the options for them (or you)?
arizonasuntimes.com
New York Attorney General Sends Threatening Letter to Church Suggesting Their ‘ReAwaken America Tour’ Is ‘Extremist’ and ‘Racially Motivated’
A letter sent by New York Attorney General Letitia James to Cornerstone Church in Batavia, New York, threatened the church in advance of its hosting a ReAwaken America Tour event this past weekend, with investigation and prosecution of “acts of violence, intimidation, threats, or harassment” toward others based on “a belief or perception” of characteristics including “race,” “national origin,” “gender,” and “sexual orientation.”
New Adult-Use Cannabis Licenses for NYS, How to Apply?
Every single day, New York State gets closer and closer to actual retail sales for adult-use cannabis products. When will that date be? Allegedly sometime before the end of 2022. Yes, you can go to New Jersey or to Massachusetts to make a purchase. What is the next step for...
The Ithaca Voice
Ithaca, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
719K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.https://ithacavoice.com/
Comments / 0