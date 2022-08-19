Gulf low no longer expected to become tropical storm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the First Warning Weather team has been tracking for several days, another tropical low is approaching the Gulf coast near the Texas/Mexico border.

As of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center Saturday afternoon, the chances for further tropical development this weekend (at least reaching tropical depression status) have dropped down to 40% and a tropical storm is no longer expected.

Chances of tropical development

Our computer models are still in reasonably good agreement on the potential path of this low , heading to near or just south of the Texas and Mexico border.

Model forecast tracks

The latest forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center expects it won’t strengthen further before making landfall later today in Mexico.

If it had become a Tropical Storm, it would have been named Danielle.

Track of potential tropical cyclone 4

Still, the National Weather Service have issued a Tropical Storm Warning for for portions of coastal South Texas. Gusty winds will be the primary concern as rainfall should be limited a couple inches or less in most places.

Tropical Storm Warning

Early on the impacts from this storm will be kept south and southwest of Central Texas, but moisture from this system should get wrapped up into a trough of low pressure that should drop into Central Texas for much of next week.

Stay with the First Warning Weather Team as we track this potential tropical storm.

