bpr.org
Eastern Kentucky delays the start of school as people rebuild after floods
We've had a lot of flooding news this summer. Floods in the Southwest swept away a hiker in Zion National Park. In Dallas, rains drowned cars and prompted a disaster declaration. And in eastern Kentucky recently, where floods washed away entire communities, kids who were supposed to be back in school are still waiting. WFPL's Jess Clark reports.
bpr.org
Maine family wants to honor veterans with the world's largest flagpole. But some residents are conce
Eastern Maine could be the home of the world’s largest flagpole, as one family hopes. It’ll be accompanied by a massive park to honor our country’s veterans. But it first has to gain approval, which could come down to the small community’s residents, not all of whom are on board with the idea.
bpr.org
NC has over 11,000 vacancies in public schools, a statewide survey finds
11,297. That's the number of teacher and staff vacancies superintendents from 98 of 115 school districts reported they had to the North Carolina School Superintendents Association when it surveyed its members this month. Superintendents who responded reported unfilled positions for 3,619 K-12 teachers; 1,342 bus drivers; 850 special education teachers;...
