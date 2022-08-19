Read full article on original website
Related
Texas county election staff abruptly quits
FREDERICKSBURG , Texas (AP) — Part of why Terry Hamilton says he abruptly left his job running elections deep in Texas wine country is by now a familiar story in America: He became fed up with the harassment that followed the 2020 election. But this was no ordinary exit. On the brink of November’s midterm […]
Governor Abbott's Directive Caused 2,300 People to Resign this Year
According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services emails, Austin Attorney General Ken Paxton's opinion gender-affirming care is sending shock waves in Texas. His opinion that he wrote on February 21 and Governor Greg Abbott’sdirective on February 22 to open child abuse investigations on transgender children is creating some uneasiness among agency staff and families.
keranews.org
More Texas counties cry 'invasion' to drum up support for Gov. Greg Abbott's border enforcement
Ellis County Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday urging Gov. Greg Abbott to protect the border from a so-called “invasion.”. It’s the latest in a list of counties that in recent months have made similar declarations, citing increased border crossings, smuggling operations and drug trafficking. Ellis County Commissioner...
Texas comptroller accusing Harris County of not properly funding constables, county leaders disagree
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas comptroller is accusing Harris County of not properly funding constables in violation of a recently passed state law. That law bars localities from pulling funding from police and penalizes them if they do. The state comptroller’s office is investigating and accusing Harris County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beto O’Rourke is Giving Hope to these Texas Organizations
As Beto O’Rourke continues his 49-day travel across Texas, his next few stops take him to Kingwood, Fort Bend, Lockhart, and San Antonio. The Democratic candidate wants to change policies that Governor Greg Abbott has put in place. Some of O’Rourke’s ideas help several organizations that have turned out to show their support for him in the upcoming election.
Come November, Texas Attorney General race could be close
HOUSTON — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has a razor-thin lead over his Democratic challenger Rochelle Garza for the top law enforcement job in Texas. Undecided voters and dark clouds are hanging over Paxton amid federal investigations of wrongdoing -- likely damaging his polling numbers. However, Republicans are hoping...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Condemns Harris County Plan To Defund Law Enforcement
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today denounced Harris County attempts to reduce funding available to two Harris County Constables' Offices for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Last month, the criminal justice division of the Office of the Governor referred complaints of defunding law enforcement, filed by Harris County Constable Mark Herman, representing Precinct 4, and Constable Ted Heap, representing Precinct 5, to the Texas Comptroller for investigation. The Comptroller recently released its finding that the Harris County Commissioners Court acted to significantly reduce resources available to the county's Constables Office.
Beto recruiting volunteers to knock on 5 million doors in new strategy to peg back Abbott's lead
"We're signing up thousands of new volunteers so we can have the conversations necessary to not only get out the vote, but to win this election." Beto O'Rourke. Democrat nominee for Texas Governor Beto O'Rourke is in the final stages of his 49-day road trip across Texas. The 5,600-mile trip has seen Beto visit small towns and big cities across Texas as he attempts to unset current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Gov. Abbott touts Texas for ranking No. 1 in the nation for semiconductors
Texas is earning top marks in the nation for its semiconductor ecosystems and manufacturing efforts, earning praise from the state's top official.
fox7austin.com
Billboards in California tell citizens to not move to Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Billboards have been popping up around California, urging citizens not to move to Texas. These billboards go on to say the Texas miracle died following the Uvalde school shooting. Katie Narajo, the chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Matt Mackowiak, chair of the Travis County...
Beto calls Abbott "the inflation governor."
"Greg Abbott is the inflation governor. Property taxes are up 40% since he took office. Electricity bills are up $45/month thanks to his grid failure. Internet costs are up across rural TX after he vetoed broadband support. Phone bills are up 625% to an “unprecedented” level." Beto O'Rouke.
fox26houston.com
Texas comptroller rules Harris County defunded constables; calls for reversal or election
HOUSTON - Texas Comptroller Glen Hager has ruled that Harris County commissioners have defunded constables. Hegar sent a letter to state leaders along with Judge Lina Hidalgo and the rest of the Commissioners Court on Monday, saying the county ending its policy to "automatically rollover" funds from one fiscal year to the next fiscal year, resulted in more than $3 million in funds that were meant for local constables to be returned to the general fund.
CBS Austin
Texas school district bans teaching critical race theory
SAN ANTONIO - A school district in the Dallas area banned teaching critical race theory. That was among the policies voted on Monday by the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School Board. Other policies include not requiring teachers and staffers to use a pronoun that is different than a person's birth gender. Students...
The Top 10 Most Naughty Town Names In Texas
My wife looks at me often and accuses me of being 12, she's right of course, but I can't help myself, some things just make me snicker. These would fall into that category, the Naughtiest Town Names in the Great State of Texas. The numbers are subjective to one's taste...
KTSA
Gov. Abbott pushes back against EPA action against Permian Basin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is concerned about action from the Environmental Protection Agency against the Permian Basin, and he is expressing those concerns to the Biden Administration. In a letter, Abbott responds to a potential ”discretionary redesignation” of the Permian Basin, a move he...
KVUE
Texas This Week: U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett weighs in on the Inflation Reduction Act
AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas has a new CEO, Texas schools got their grades from the TEA and President Joe Biden got a major win this week, signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law. Three things to...
Why Texas lost a record number of teachers?
HOUSTON — Why are Texas teachers especially hard hit this year? Teaching can be a tough job and it involves a lot more than just classroom instruction. Teachers could spend $300 million on books, cleaning supplies, and food. A new survey from My E-Learning World, an online learning web...
Texas residents fed up with border crackdown
Operation Lone Star has made many local residents in Texas frustrated, with some saying it has violated their civil rights. Areas near the border have an increased number of troopers and drivers are being pulled over by officers searching for smugglers. NBC News’ Suzanne Gamboa explains how towns are feeling amid Gov. Abbott’s push to thwart illegal immigration. Aug. 22, 2022.
wglt.org
Here are the key primary runoff election results from Oklahoma
Oklahoma holds runoff elections Tuesday following June primaries, led by the contest to replace retiring Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe. See results for other states holding elections on Tuesday: Florida and New York. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
dailytrib.com
MFISD must send $16.9M to state
The amount of school recapture money sent by Marble Falls Independent School District to the state for redistribution to needier districts jumped to $16.9 million this year from $7 million sent in the last budget year, trustees learned during a regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 22. “Seventeen million dollars of...
Comments / 0