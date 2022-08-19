"We're signing up thousands of new volunteers so we can have the conversations necessary to not only get out the vote, but to win this election." Beto O'Rourke. Democrat nominee for Texas Governor Beto O'Rourke is in the final stages of his 49-day road trip across Texas. The 5,600-mile trip has seen Beto visit small towns and big cities across Texas as he attempts to unset current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

TEXAS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO