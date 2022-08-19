ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 8

Related
money.com

Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop

Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

Gasoline At (or Under) $2.99 a Gallon: Here's Where

Gasoline prices continue to fall in a handful of states to $2.99 a gallon, marking the 50th consecutive day of declines and giving consumers a reprieve as high inflation rates have walloped their budgets. Gas stations in Oklahoma and Kansas are selling unleaded gasoline for $2.99 as of Aug. 4,...
INDIANA STATE
CNET

Prices at the Pump Are Down, But These 8 States Have Raised Their Gas Tax

Gas prices in the US have fallen from their all-time high in June and could soon average less than $4 a gallon nationwide. But on July 1, the start of fiscal year 2023 for much of the country, eight states raised their gas tax. Most increases were scheduled long before...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
New Mexico State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Mother Jones

Kids ATVing in a Nature Preserve Found One of the Biggest Ever Gas Pipeline Leaks

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. A gasoline spill from the Colonial Pipeline in North Carolina is now one the largest onshore spills from a pipeline in United States history, according to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality who published the updated figure last week. The new findings were previously reported on by E&E News and the Verge.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Aaa#Americans
Anita Durairaj

The largest gold nugget discovered in the U.S. weighed over 109 pounds

Gold nuggets are naturally occurring pieces of gold. Nuggets can be recovered by mining or they can be found in deposits where there are gold-bearing veins or lodes. Gold nuggets are usually 20K to 22K in purity. They are also quite rare. It has been stated that less than 2% of all gold originates from a gold nugget. This is because most of the gold recovered today is in the form of tiny flakes and microscopic gold dust. The gold dust can only be obtained from crushing large amounts of ore.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Outsider.com

Disney World Guests Run for Cover, Wade Through Knee-Deep Water as Park Floods in Severe Storm: VIDEO

Central Florida is getting battered with thunderstorms lately, which has led to severe flooding in Disney World parks. Guests are posting videos of the drastic amount of water flooding the streets of Epcot and the Magic Kingdom. Those brave Disney fans who got caught in the storms were left wading through knee-deep water and running for cover from intense lightning.
KENTUCKY STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Coldest Day Ever Recorded in Every State

After decades of denial by certain elements of society at large and the private sector in particular, the debate over whether or not global warming is occurring and, if so, whether human activity is to blame has become more specific. The question now is what to do about more frequent flood disasters, wildfires, and record-shattering […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Severe thunderstorm bends 90m tall wind turbine in half

A massive wind turbine in Oklahoma was left badly damaged after a strong thunderstorm moved through the state earlier this week.Footage shows the massive GE turbine - which once stood at almost 90m tall - bent in half and on fire, as smoke fills the air around it.The incident happened at the Traverse Wind Energy Center - one of America’s biggest windfarms - at around 4:30pm on Tuesday (9 August).A spokesperson for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma said the site has been secured, and there were no injuries.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dont Pay UK: What is it and what do they do?Hull wind turbine catches fire and billows thick black smokePolice hose down horse that collapsed pulling carriage in sweltering New York heat
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Examiner

Stimulus payments 2022: Direct one-time refund checks worth up to $1,500 being sent now

Colorado taxpayers can expect to receive their one-time refund stimulus payments before the end of August, according to the state’s treasurer. Every Colorado resident who filed their taxes before June 30 is expected to receive a refund check of $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers due to provision in the state’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy